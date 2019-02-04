Enterprise Products Partners: The Bull Case Strengthens

Not only is the firm generating significant cash flow, with more likely on the horizon, but the company has also raised its distribution.

I have been involved in the markets for quite a while now, and of all the thousands of companies I have looked over, few are of the caliber and the opportunity that Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) offers. The energy services business (primarily through its pipeline operations) is a behemoth in the oil, gas, and products space, and with its large footprint comes attractive fundamentals that help to add value for shareholders over time. Now, with new developments on the front line, the business is looking even better and provides investors (both current and prospective) a nice, long-term play on America's energy sector.

Management continues to deliver

Pipeline operators are often attractive investments because their legal and operational structure permits reliable and often growing distributions over time. While this model can, under poor management and/or due to unexpected changes in the industry, result in over-leveraged firms that struggle, when managed properly, and with the right kind of luck, they can create a real gem like Enterprise.

Take, for instance, a look at Enterprise's performance over time. In the graph below, you can see the firm's DCF (distributable cash flow) and operating cash flow covering the past few years. This data includes financial results for the company's newly-reported 2018 fiscal year. One thing I would like to point out here is that in an article I published earlier this year, I made the case that operating cash flow for 2018 should be around $6.11 billion. The actual number provided by management was quite close to this, but a bit higher. During the year, the company generated cash in the amount of $6.126 billion.

A flurry of investment activity has helped the company considerably over the past year or so in the cash flow department. Throughout 2018, the company saw construction completed and operations started on $1.9 billion worth of organic growth capex projects. Moving forward, it's uncertain precisely what investors should anticipate, but the trajectory is clearly higher. This year, for instance, management has said that the business, from its $6.7 billion in planned construction projects, will bring online no fewer than five "major" projects. While this will almost certainly mean higher cash flow this year versus 2018, I believe that 2020 will likely be when we see the full impact of these investments.

One metric touted recently by management has been the firm's free cash flow. Last year, the company generated $2.001 billion in free cash flow, up 50.3% compared to the $1.331 billion seen in 2017. I would argue, however, that focusing on free cash flow as reported by management is pointless. Yes, it is a true measure of net cash generated from all operations (after stripping out capex), but looking at the metric in this manner actually penalizes investment-heavy firms like Enterprise.

Instead, when possible, investors should place a greater emphasis on what I call "true" free cash flow. This is the operating cash flow of the firm minus any capex that is considered "maintenance" or "sustaining". In 2018, management reported maintenance capex as being $321 million. This means that if the firm were to decide not to invest in growth any further and if it wanted instead to merely maintain operations and generate as much cash as possible, its free cash flow, assuming the same operating cash flow in 2019 as in 2018, would total $5.805 billion.

Unfortunately, management has not provided any detailed guidance for the company's 2019 fiscal year, but growth projects in place today, combined with what we do know for 2019, suggest that investors should anticipate robust cash flow. Capex, inclusive of the $350 million in maintenance capex, will be between $3.5 billion and $3.9 billion, which is lower than last year's $4.5 billion, but the higher maintenance share of capex, plus the company's goal of raising the distribution by $0.0025 per quarter, and its objective of engaging in a sizable share buyback program, all while hoping to self-fund the equity side of its growth, will require meaningful cash flow generation.

Management's focus on rewarding shareholders

As a rule of thumb, I prefer investing in companies that pay out little to nothing in the form of distributions and only engage in share buybacks when there are no other attractive opportunities (and only then if shares are affordable). Instead, I prefer an emphasis on growth, but as a pipeline operator and a pass-through entity, Enterprise looks for multiple ways to keep investors satisfied.

This year, for instance, the company plans to raise its distribution from $1.725 per share to $1.765. Given the company's current share price of $28.18, this translates to a hefty yield of 6.26%. However, that's not the only way management is focusing on making shareholders happy. In a separate press release from its earnings, the company announced plans to buy back $2 billion worth of stock over an unspecified period of time. This move, if management can buy back shares at current prices, would translate to 3.25% of all outstanding stock.

Takeaway

When it comes to attractive prospects, Enterprise is not just a contender, it's one of the best prospects I have seen. No, the entity doesn't have tremendous growth prospects, but with strong cash flow generation, plans to buy back shares, and a growing payout per share, it's clear that management puts shareholders first and has done well to create an enduring, value-creating enterprise. Because of the slow and steady pace that cash generation will take over time, it's unlikely that investing in Enterprise will make you fabulously wealthy, but over the long run, it's hard not to imagine shareholders receiving great value relative to the risk they are assuming.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.