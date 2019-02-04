McDonald's: Bullish Heading Into 2019

When McDonald's (MCD) was first founded by the McDonald brothers in the year 1940, they only owned a single restaurant. Today, McDonald's either directly owns or indirectly owns (through franchises) over 37,000 restaurants. The classic golden arches which represent the company has spread far beyond the borders of the United States, becoming a more recognized symbol than the cross.

On the 30th, McDonald's reported 4th-quarter earnings beating analyst expectations for both top and bottom line estimates. However, this beat was muted due to US same-store sales for the 4th-quarter falling below analyst expectations. Although the market initially responded positively, McDonald's closed in the red by 22 basis points (0.22%), ending the day at $181.77.

The market seemed to be upset over weaker than expected US same-store sales growth and also the growing discontent among franchisees over McDonald's "Experience of the Future" initiative. This development program was intended to win customers over by offering a more modern dining experience while providing more efficient solutions for franchises. Franchisees have complained that McDonald's efforts aren't working and that they were put under too much pressure to adopt them. There was also friction between franchise owners and corporate over the value menu being marketed by McDonald's. Analysts recently echoed their opposition to this menu as well. Last year, McDonald's franchisees made history by forming the first-ever national franchise association. According to a recent survey done by Nomura, McDonald's franchisees on average rated their relation with corporate as 1.58 on a 1-5 scale.

The discontent from franchisees is concentrated in the United States, and McDonald's domestic same-store sales growth does explain why. US same stores growth was 2.3% for the quarter, slightly falling short of analyst expectations of 2.4%. Stronger international growth was able to compensate for this shortfall though, coming in at 5.2% exceeding analyst expectations of 4.67%. When factored together, global same stores growth was 4.4%, with analysts only expecting 3.9% growth. Revenue for the quarter was $5.163 billion, coming in slightly above expected revenues of $5.162 billion. Adjusted earnings per share came out to be $1.97, beating analyst expectations by 10 cents; this beat was largely due to a lower than expected tax rate.

EOTF

I can understand why franchisees are upset, but I think once McDonald's EOTF initiative ends, things will go much smoother. The plan hasn't produced immediate blockbuster sales growth, but I don't think it should have. I see the money that McDonald's is pouring into the company as an investment which will help juice sales down the line.

It takes time for consumers to get adjusted to new trends and experiences, which I think explains why franchisees are discontent with the growth in sales. These franchises have had to put up a lot of their own money under a lot of pressure from corporate, but it will pay off in the end. Surveys measure current sentiment, not future sentiment. McDonald's also has more leverage over these franchises than the other way around, leading me to think that the recently formed national franchise association has very little teeth. Especially, given the fact that these franchisees depend on McDonald's to make a living.

EOTF will give McDonald's a huge competitive edge over its rivals and will translate into higher sales growth and cost savings in the future. Digital sales through mobile ordering will provide customers with a faster experience and also improve the efficiency of ordering. The same benefit Starbucks (SBUX) has realized through mobile ordering will manifest for McDonald's. Uber's (UBER) partnership with McDonald's to push local delivery is already paying off, helping to boost sales, offload peak activity, and capture young millennial customers. Physical investments and renovations in stores will help McDonald's be more appealing to younger and more tech-savvy consumers.

For example, the kiosks which are being rolled out to various McDonald's have helped to improve the process of ordering itself immensely. Customers face shorter wait times and personalized ordering which reduces inaccuracies. The biggest benefit though is that it automates the order process, reducing the number of employees needed as cashiers. Employees themselves should also have an easier time with the work at hand with these machines helping out.

A little over half of McDonald's domestic locations have been renovated so far, with more either being renovated currently or expected to renovate. McDonald's will continue to have their sales distorted by the downtime due to remodeling, but this is only a temporary hit which should be ignored. By the end of 2020, McDonald's expects around 2/3 of their domestic businesses to be fully remodeled.

What I love about this plan is that it reinforces McDonald's already strong economic moat. They already have an iconic brand and over 37,000 restaurants to back up that brand. The amount of capital needed to compete with McDonald's or to replicate their business would be immensely difficult. Countless Americans have relied on and will continue to rely on McDonald's for either employment or their meals. By directly tapping into innovation, such as mobile ordering, delivery, and self-serve kiosks, McDonald's is strengthening their moat. They are redefining their moat to appeal to a younger consumer class which has no issue with ordering from their phones or self-serving themselves. If McDonald's is able to offer a better experience than their competitors and differentiate themselves as they have in the past, they will destroy their competition.

Great International Growth, and Even Better Value Deals!

McDonald's has posted some stunning incredible international sales growth, and I see no reason why this would stop anytime soon. Broadly speaking, Global Comparable sales grew by 4.5% in 2018, reflecting an increasing appetite for McDonald's. What's interesting about this growth is that it's mostly driven by sales outside of the United States.

The United Kingdom, for example, has had 51 consecutive quarters of sales growth! Similar but shorter streaks of consecutive sales growth can be found in Canada, Germany, and Australia. Both the Netherlands and Poland had notable sales growth, with each posting growth in the double digits.

This success is being replicated in its less established markets as well, with comp sales in Japan up 7.1%. Expansion into international markets is going well, with McDonald's hoping to open 1,200 new locations across the world to expand their reach. Around 1/3 of those new locations will be in China alone!

Value has become almost synonymous with McDonald's, and I think that's a good thing. There are those who point towards their value branding and deals as doing more harm than good though. RBC Capital Markets said last year that their new $1, $2, $3 dollar menu failed to capture the attention of customers. Others believe that the dollar menu is an overused trick and allows customers to take cheap deals rather than explore higher priced options. Franchisees have also been disappointed with being forced to adopt these value deals.

I understand that franchisees are upset over being forced to discount so heavily, but it's unclear where McDonald's would be if they did not introduce more discounts. When McDonald's first axed their dollar menu in 2015, it caused some big troubles for the company. Sales slowed because people care about value.

McDonald's having their value menu gives them a competitive advantage because when the economy slows, people will know to come to McDonald's to get the best deal. When times are tough, those who benefit are the ones who can give the best deals for their customers. McDonald's cannot afford to be greedy and milk their customers at a time when the US economy looks like it is starting to slow.

Risks

Looking forward, the main three risks I see for McDonald's is competition. McDonald's has a niche role in the market and offers products and services which cannot truly be replicated by any other chains, but they can get beaten out on value and quality. Burger King can compete with McDonald's directly on value while higher-end burger chains can compete with McDonald's on quality.

Recently, Burger King promoted a deal where anyone who downloaded their app could qualify for a 1 cent whopper if they simply went near a McDonald's. This promotion allegedly caused the number of downloads for the app to triple from 2 million to 6 million. Deals like this directly siphon away McDonald's customers.

When it comes to quality, McDonald's is facing relatively new challengers such as Five Guys, Shake Shack (SHAK), Culver's, and In-N-Out Burger. These competitors sell higher priced products which are perceived as higher quality, also siphoning would-be customers away from McDonald's. Competing against both high-end burger chains and value chains will be difficult, as McDonald's tries to find its place as either a modern restaurant experience or value fast food destination.

Margins could come under pressure in the future, and the anticipated sales boost from EOTF might be diminished if other chains are able to modernize quicker or as quickly as McDonald's. The effectiveness of McDonald's efforts to pitch their value menu may also be blunted by value deals offered by other fast food chains.

Conclusion

McDonald's most appealing aspect might be its dividend. With an annualized payout of $4.64, shareholders are getting a lot of value just from dividends alone; this figure represents a 2.6% yield. The payout ratio at the moment is 60.7%. Not excessive to the point where its sustainability is called into question but low enough to suggest that there is room for dividend increases. Since 1977, the dividend has also been hiked every single year.

Backed by growing global sales and an economic moat that has been growing for decades, I see this dividend as just gravy on top of an already great company. The future is bright for McDonald's, with the sun never truly setting on it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.