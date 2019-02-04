Last Week's Rallies Lifted All The Major Asset Classes

Feb. 04, 2019 9:07 AM ETVNQ, BND, DJP, VWO2 Likes
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.56K Followers

Summary

  • A global wave of risk-on sentiment delivered gains for all the major asset classes last week, based on a set of exchange-traded products through Friday, Feb. 1.
  • Last week's rally was led by real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the US.
  • Reviewing the asset classes via current drawdown reveals that investment-grade US bonds continue to post the smallest decline relative to the previous peak.

A global wave of risk-on sentiment delivered gains for all the major asset classes last week, based on a set of exchange-traded products through Friday, Feb. 1.

Last week's rally was led by real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the US. For the fourth week in a row, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) was up, rising a strong 3.0%. The ETF closed the week just below an all-time high.

The weakest performer last week: broadly defined commodities. The iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (DJP) edged up a fractional 0.1%. The exchange-traded note has posted gains in four of the past five calendar weeks, although DJP remains well below its previous high.

Last week's widespread gains lifted an ETF-based version of the Global Markets Index (GMI.F). This investable, unmanaged benchmark that holds all the major asset classes (except cash) in market-value weights rose 1.2% last week - the benchmark's sixth straight weekly gain.

For the trailing one-year return, US REITs are also in the lead - by a wide margin. VNQ is ahead by 11.5% in total return terms as of Friday's close vs. the year-earlier level.

The second-best one-year gain for the major asset classes is a relatively modest 0.8% advance for investment-grade US bonds. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is holding on to a slight 0.8% increase for the past year after factoring in distributions.

Note, however, that most of the major asset classes remain under water for the trailing one-year change. The biggest loser for this time window: emerging market stocks. The Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO), despite a six-week rally, remains in the red on a trailing one-year basis. At last week's close, VWO was off 13.7% vs. the year-earlier price, even after factoring in distributions.

Meantime, GMI.F has shed a comparatively modest 4.4% for the past year.

Reviewing the asset classes via current drawdown reveals that investment-grade US bonds continue to post the smallest decline relative to the previous peak. BND's drawdown at last week's close was a mere -0.3%.

By contrast, broadly defined commodities are still posting the biggest drawdown. The iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has lost roughly 50% relative to its previous peak.

GMI.F's current drawdown: -5.6%.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.56K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)
Follow

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.