by: Ploutos
Ploutos
Summary

In a previous article, I broke the performance of U.S. stocks into 25 portfolios based on market capitalization and trailing variance.

Lower volatility stocks tend to outperform; smaller capitalization stocks also tend to outperform.

At the request of a reader, I am illustrating the average market capitalization of these portfolios for the audience.

In a recent article entitled, "A Trade That Never Wins Lost Again in 2018", I showed U.S. stocks divided into a 5x5 matrix based on size and trailing volatility.

The titular portfolio of