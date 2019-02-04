The Economy Is On Thin Ice

It's the start of a new month again which means it's time for a new macro outlook article. This time, I have to say that it took me much more time to digest the latest numbers from the US, Euro Area and China. What looks like a very convincing slowing global cycle could do some serious damage to 'hard' economic data over the next few months. And then there's the US with a very significant bounce in January. Anyhow, in this article, I will tell you why we are not out of the woods yet despite a rather pleasant January in terms of US leading indicators.

What Happened In January?

The answer to this question will tell us what we can expect going forward. I know that this might seem a bit 'weird', but it is possible because we are discussing leading indicators that were published either at the end of January or on the first day of February. These indicators monitor economic expectations and are therefore considered to be leading indicators. The main two types of indicators in this article are purchasing managers' indices and regional manufacturing surveys (for the US only). In the US, I will be looking at the ISM Manufacturing index (this is a purchasing managers' index) while both China and the Euro Area are covered by the Markit/Caixin purchasing managers' index. If you are not familiar with the use of leading indicators, feel free to read this article. Moreover, if you want to read last month's report, feel free to click on this link.

Before I go any further, let's quickly recap what we have discussed over the course of the past few months. Essentially, what we have been dealing with is a growth peak in 2018 followed by a rapid decline in the fourth quarter of the same year. The growth peak and initial weakness were one of the reasons why traders were eager to sell their shares in the last few weeks of 2018. It is also the reason why all eyes were (and still are) on the Fed. Markets are afraid the Fed is tightening too much. Personally, I think the reason can be seen in the graph below.

And speaking of the graph below, the good news is that regional manufacturing surveys did show some strength in January. Unfortunately, the index inched up from -1.2 to -0.4 which means that we are still below the long-term average. Nonetheless, the ISM manufacturing index used this uptick to show who's boss. The ISM manufacturing index improved from 54.1 to 56.6 in January which is a rock-solid number considering that 50.0 is the 'neutral' number between growth and contraction.

New orders did even better. ISM new orders improved to 58.2 while regional manufacturing new orders actually continued their downtrend. It's a strange divergence, but it should not matter too much given the volatility of regional manufacturing data. However, just like the graph above, it would be dangerous to say that the bottom is in. It is more than common to have strong months during downtrends. Just look at 2005, 2006, 2011 and the post-2014 downtrend.

When looking at capital expenditures (graph below), we see that we have indeed peaked in 2018. We are currently in a very slow downtrend at levels higher than the ones we witnessed in 2011. In other words, the current situation is fine which is confirmed by the most recent unemployment data. However, it's the direction that matters. And in this case, I believe that capex is perfectly explaining what is going on. We are in a very slow downtrend which does cause bigger ups and downs when looking at new orders for example. In the end however, we are still in a downtrend. Another indicator that seems to confirm this trend is regional manufacturing employment which has rolled over and is currently in a downtrend. The index went from the highest level of the current century to currently levels we witnessed shortly after the recession in 2010.

And it does not stop here.

It's Not Just The US

Not only are we witnessing growth slowing in the US, China has actually already started to contract. The manufacturing PMI has dropped to 48.3 in January from 49.7 in December. This means that the past few months have been well below the neutral level of 50.0 indicating that Chinese business activities are seriously slowing. Note that this downtrend started in the first months of 2018 after growth had been at solid levels in 2017.

The same goes for the Euro Area. The economy started slowing in 2018 and is currently just inches above the 'contraction zone'. The January manufacturing PMI came in at 50.5 versus 51.4 in December.

In other words, what we are dealing with here is slowing growth in all major economic regions of the world with the US being the strongest player at this point. Yes, the economy is still at solid levels but the slowdown (trend) is what is starting to worry investors.

Going forward, I expect to see bad news from 'hard' economic indicators like industrial production, new orders and eventually GDP growth. And no, I do not predict a recession. At this point, we are still in a slowing trend comparable to the ones in 2011 and 2014. The question is when it is going to end. And at this point, I am not so sure we have bottomed in January.

