New York Community Bancorp Is Starting To Deliver

Changing interest rate expectations will help the bank's outlook as compared to its peers, setting the stage for further alpha in its shares in 2019.

It's been a trying couple of years for New York Community Bancorp's (NYCB) faithful shareholders. The stock dropped from $17 to as low as $12 in 2017 and followed that by sliding into the single digits in 2018. It was a remarkable decline for a conservative bank during a time when so many financials stocks were soaring on the promise of higher interest rates.

I've written about New York Community Bancorp numerous times at Seeking Alpha, including my "Top Idea" call on the stock last May at $11.70 per share. I've taken some grief for my defense of the stock in recent quarters. Admittedly, I never expected the stock to drop as low as $8.61/share which offered a nearly 8% yield at the time. However, New York Community Bancorp has continued to deliver capable earnings results, and the market is tuning into the story. Since my Top Idea call on NYCB stock last spring, it has now delivered significant alpha compared to its peer regional banks ETF (KRE) and SPDR financials ETFs (XLF):

Data by YCharts

Now, I'm far from taking a victory lap. I expected meaningful upside in NYCB stock, and instead, my returns from holding it have come almost entirely from the dividend. I see fair value closer to $15, and the price here at $12 is still well short of my expectations.

However, over the past month, it's become clear that the NYCB stock is finally out of the doghouse. Old resentments over the failed Astoria Financial merger and associated dividend cut finally seem to be fading. The company's renewed growth strategy post-SIFI is starting to pay off. And the bank's recently implemented major share buyback was a genius stroke, managing to buy back a substantial amount of its stock at the bank's lowest share price of the past decade.

Recent Quarterly Results Confirm The Bank's Momentum

New York Community Bancorp released its quarterly earnings results last week. While the numbers were far from blowout results, they were a solid step in the right direction, and investors bid up the stock nicely as a result.

What was there to like? For one, despite continued pressure on Net Interest Margins, NYCB has finally returned to year-over-year earnings growth. Excluding gains from discontinued and sold operations, earnings rose from 77 cents in 2017 to 79 cents per share in 2018. That's hardly explosive growth, but it's still enough to put the dividend safety concerns to rest. NYCB is currently paying out 68 cents/share in year in dividends, so 79 cents of EPS - and a figure that is rising from 2017 levels - is clearly enough to support the current payout level.

Moving to the balance sheet, the bank is finally in growth mode again after a decade of being in the SIFI penalty box. The removal of that regulation has allowed management to move the balance sheet above the $50 billion in assets level. For 2018, the bank grew its total assets 6% to hit $52 billion. Fundamentally, the bank can now pursue real consistent earnings growth again now that it is not capacity constrained in its lending capabilities. As promised, management is also rapidly ramping up its investment in higher-yielding investment securities. It has moved from single digits to 11% of its assets in this category, offering a way to pick up a little bit more net interest margin. On the expenses side, management has slashed non-interest expenses from a peak of $660 million run-rate in early 2017 to just $547 million for full-year 2018.

That's an impressive level of cost-cutting, particularly for a bank that is finally growing its asset base again. What has the bank been spending these funds on? For one thing, their own stock. On the previous quarterly call, the CEO stated that:

There's no bank in the marketplace that we could buy that is better than the bank we're buying. Especially given this immense savings we get on the dividend."

The bank's CFO added to that sentiment, stating that:

This is a unique opportunity. Obviously, we're not happy where the stock price is [$9 at this time], but if we can buy the shares down here, this could create some value long term. We look at for the next 5 years the value versus not the next 5 quarters, this a great opportunity to be able to buy back shares.

Just one quarter after the above sentiment, management delivered in a huge way on their share buyback. From the latest quarterly conference call, we find the CEO noting that:

Under this program we repurchased 16.8 million shares at an average price of $9.57 per share. We were very proactive in repurchasing shares given market conditions during the fourth quarter.

As a reminder, the whole buyback authorization was for $300 million of stock, so the bank managed to use roughly half of that in a single quarter. And look at the price they paid, $9.57, compared to the last five years of trading history:

Data by YCharts

Unlike so many businesses that buy back stock simply because they have excess cash lying around and the market is going up, NYCB's management waited until their stock hit deeply depressed levels and then stepped up with a big share repurchase. As a reminder, the bank has just under 500 million shares of stock outstanding, so this buyback, in one quarter, sopped up more than 3% of all its shares. That's a turbocharged move.

Also, it's worth considering that the bank's much-maligned decision to issue stock to fund the Astoria Financial deal ends up looking better with the benefit of hindsight. At the time, management issued 40 million shares at $16.00 each to raise more than $600 million. For just $161 million now, it retired 16.8 million of those shares.

Net Interest Margins: Stabilization In Progress

Another big concern with New York Community Bancorp has been its consistently slipping net interest margins in recent quarters. Unlike many banks, sharply rising interest rates are a headwind for NYCB.

That's because of duration mismatch. It has a relatively weak deposit base and has been having to pay up on CD rollovers to keep its deposits stable. However, in its bread-and-butter multi-family loans, those assets tend to stick around three years before being refinanced. This means NYCB is paying more for deposits now while it takes time for its assets to move up the interest rate ladder. Should the Fed back off on more rate hikes, it would keep NYCB's deposit costs more stable while its loan book can reset in coming quarters to significantly higher interest rates. On the most recent conference call, management stated that:

So we are encouraged by, obviously the change in sentiment for tightening but in the event the Fed doesn't move on interest rate we can look at NII growth towards the end of the year and margin expansion maybe late 2019 or early 2020 [...] So rates go lower then we get a bigger benefit. If rates stay flat and stay around this level and you will see NII growth in 2020 versus 2019 margin expansion.

This could be a very appealing characteristic for investors who are worried about recession risk but still want to own shares of an extremely conservative high-yielding bank. Should the economy sputter out faster than expected which should lead to a drop in interest rates, New York Community will fare much better than most its peers. Additionally, the CEO commented that the company will dial back the share buyback this quarter but leave it open for aggressive action if the stock dips below $10 again. That, combined with the high dividend yield, should put a solid floor in for the stock even if bear market conditions occur in the broader market.

Loan Quality Remains Pristine

There are still some nitpicks a critic can make to the New York Community Bancorp story. Its loan book is not ideally constructed for this current interest rate environment. Past performance, regardless of the SIFI limit, has been underwhelming from the financial crisis onward. And the bank's very low risk loan book also leads to lower returns on equity and assets than you can find at other comparable banks.

However, I'd suggest that much of this is bull market thinking. When the economy turns down again, be it in 2019 or sometime during the next decade, loan quality will become of utmost importance again. And, as per usual, New York Community is running a far sounder loan book than its peers:

At this time, the bank has just 0.11% of its loan book as non-performing, compared to closer to 0.9% for both the national index and the bank's more specific peers. NYCB fares even better when you consider the majority of its non-performing loans were due to taxi medallions it received from an acquisition of another firm. Without that, NYCB's NPL is a shockingly 0.04%. And it charged off just .01% of its loan book.

During the financial crisis, New York Community's non-performing loans to assets peaked at 2.6% compared to 4.8% from the SNL Bank & Thrift index. Impressively, by 2013, the national index was still at 2.9%; well above the worst level NYCB hit in the heat of the crisis. In 2013, by contrast, NYCB's non-performing loans were back to just 0.3% of its loan book. Its low risk multi-family loan book holds up even during great economic shocks and it springs back to normally-performing again far faster than other bank assets in aggregate.

Perhaps even more impressively, NYCB took close to no actual loan losses during the financial crisis - again, the comparison against the national index with NYCB's loan losses in gold:

Source: NYCB quarterly earnings report presentation

Even in 2011, the worst year, just 0.35% of loans had to be charged off. Between 2014 and 2018, the bank has taken essentially zero charge-offs whatsoever. It did the same between 1994 and 2008 as well. Yes, during booming economic times, NYCB's loan book looks underwhelming. But you make up for that during steep recessions when other banks suddenly have to take large losses that offset their bigger yields during the boom days.

Given how long this economic expansion has been going, this definitely seems like the time to be playing defense with a stock like NYCB. Even with the 38% move off 52-week lows, NYCB still offers a well-covered 5.7% dividend yield, a price below book value, and a return to earnings growth. That's in addition to the well-executed share buyback program that is delivering considerable value creation to shareholders. Particularly with management prepared to aggressively buy back more stock around the $10 level, risk/reward continue to remain favorable for NYCB stock going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYCB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.