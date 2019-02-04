Summary

Shares of Western Forest Products are looking attractive at only 9.7x TTM P/E and 1.4x book value with a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Since 2010, the company has reduced its share count from around 475 million in 2010 to 399 million today for an average annual share repurchase rate of 2.1%.

The company has conservative financial leverage around 1.47x with healthy interest coverage of 53.5x.