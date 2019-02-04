Kinder Morgan's CO2 Segment For Sale? Despite Real Challenges Its Value Is Underappreciated

While the CO2 Segment faces continuing challenges, it continues to deliver good cash flow and there is no compelling need for Kinder Morgan to sell it.

Historically using cash for new projects generates better returns than for stock buybacks or to pay down debt.

Recently, Bloomberg reported that Kinder Morgan was considering a sale of its CO2 Segment which could fetch more than $5 billion. Kinder Morgan has denied the rumor.

Introduction

On January 17, Bloomberg reported that Kinder Morgan (KMI) was "working with advisors to seek buyers for its CO2 business" which could fetch more than $5 billion. I was not particularly surprised by this report because it seems that at this time of year, like the proverbial annual return of the swallows to Capistrano, a rumor suddenly appears alleging that Kinder Morgan is looking to sell its CO2 unit.

A couple of years ago, for example, Forbes reported that, according to sources, Kinder Morgan was "trying to shed its oil and gas properties in West Texas' Permian Basin in a sale that could fetch more than $10 billion." Obviously, that rumored sale didn't happen.

So investors should take these "potential sale" reports with a grain of salt, especially in light of direct comments from Kinder Morgan like the ones in this year's Investor Day Conference on January 23, 2019. Here is some of what CEO, Steve Kean had to say about KMI's CO2 business:

In this business there is some oil that can only be recovered and can be recovered quite economically in this price environment only with the use of CO2. We have it. We also have a very talented and experienced EOR team. That’s another rarity. That combination makes us very happy to be in this business because it produces returns to our shareholders. We like this business. We make good returns in it. It is a niche business, but we’re happy to be in it because of the returns that it produces for us. But we are a shareholder driven company and as we’ve said many times, if somebody wants to show up with the money and will make an attractive proposal that will allow us to comfortably determine that our share price will be higher at the other end of that transaction (meaning a multiple expansion of the remaining business) than it was the day before the transaction, we will do what’s best for our shareholders. That’s who we are, that’s how we act, that’s how we think. We think, deliver and act like owners. But because we behave that way, if anybody things they can just drop a rumor out on Bloomberg and that will someone pressure us to do something, then they don’t understand how we operate.

Despite the apparent quashing of the Bloomberg rumor and in view of the persistent rumblings about a possible sale of the CO2 Segment, I thought this would be a good time to provide KMI investors with some insight and detail about Kinder Morgan's CO2 business and my thoughts on the positive aspects of the business as well as its current challenges.

First of all, the CO2 Segment consists of two main components:

Enhanced Oil Recovery ("EOR") and Source and Transportation ("S&T").

Kinder Morgan's Enhanced Oil Recovery ("EOR") Business

Kinder Morgan's EOR business consists principally of five operations:

SACROC Unit

Yates Field Unit

Katz Strawn Unit

Goldsmith-Landreth San Andres Unit (GLASU) and

Tall Cotton.

SACROC, Yates, Katz, and GLSAU are all conventional fields that have gone through primary and secondary waterflood recovery and now are into a tertiary recovery phase using CO2. The Tall Cotton project is the exception because it is a "greenfield" project, meaning that there was no prior development of that field.

SACROC Unit -

Background & History

The SACROC Unit is located in Scurry County near the town of Snyder, Texas (See Figure 1).

Figure 1: SACROC Location Map

The 49,860-acre unit produces from the Canyon Reef formation (Kelly-Snyder field), which was discovered in 1948. (See Figure 2)

Figure 2: SACROC Structural and Stratigraphic Cross-Section

Rapid development of the field raised concerns about pressure maintenance and so, in January 1951, producers in the field created the “Scurry Area Canyon Reef Operators Committee,” now known simply as “SACROC.” On March 1, 1953, the Kelly-Snyder field began to operate as the SACROC Unit. (See Figure 3)

Figure 3: SACROC Unit Map

Initially, the Unit was operated in three segments by Standard Oil Company of Texas, Sun Oil Company, and Mobil Oil Corporation. Then in 1962, Standard Oil of Texas (now Chevron Oil Company) was elected operator. Chevron started CO2 injection on January 26, 1972. In June 2000, Kinder Morgan acquired a 71% working interest in the Unit and became the operator. In June 2003, Kinder Morgan acquired an additional 12.75% interest following the dissolution of a joint venture with Marathon Oil. In recent presentations, Kinder Morgan says it now has a 97% working interest in SACROC and an 83% net revenue interest ("NRI").

Current Operations

Initially, it is important to point out that, less than 10 years ago, it appeared that SACROC was about to enter hospice care. As of 2011, future production was headed down a slope which appeared to be heading towards zero by 2023. That has changed. As shown in Figure 4, production forecasts have gradually pushed out the "end of life" date for the field and the 2019 production forecast now predicts that SACROC will continue well beyond 2023.

Figure 4: SACROC Production Forecasts

How did they do it? It's a complicated story but starting around 2010 Kinder Morgan initiated a series of discrete CO2 projects with names such as "South Platform," "Gilligan's Island," "Chiquita" and "South Shore." These projects, while individually small, added incremental oil production and cash flow. As these projects came on line they stemmed the precipitous decline curve. In addition, around 2012, Kinder initiated an infill program as well as a project called "Harvest" where they started to go back and rejuvenate older projects. "Harvest," in particular, was very successful as they started getting an additional 3,000 bbls/day from that program.

In 2013, Kinder Morgan started a program called "Bypassed Pay" Project. This project targeted a zone which did not flood well and thus still contained a lot of oil. As shown in Figure 5, the targeted zone is the lowest area of the Canyon Reef in a layer called the "EECN" which stands for "Early Early Canyon Reef."

Figure 5: Stratigraphic Layers in SACROC

More recently, KMI has started a program targeting the "Transition Zone" which is a zone below the oil water contact. (See Figure 2). KMI has stated that this zone could add 600 to 700 million barrels of original-oil-in-place ("OOIP") to the SACROC field. In 2017, KMI started a transition zone project called "Hawaii" and, in 2018, they added a transition zone project called "East Flank." Figure 6 is from KMI's 2019 Investor Day Presentation and shows the expected returns from the "East Flank" project. Clearly, even in today's oil price environment, the project should generate a very decent return.

Figure 6: SACROC Transition Zone Returns

Comments -

SACROC is the jewel-in-the-crown of Kinder Morgan's CO2 business. Over the past eight years or so, SACROC reservoir engineers have managed to slow the decline rate in the field as well as extend the life of the field. And, as the engineers learn more and more about the field, they continue to identify new targets and new projects which should generate decent returns for the company.

As shown in Figure 7, SACROC cash flow took a big hit in 2015 after the oil price shock in late 2014 but is beginning to rebound slightly. Oil production is up dramatically this past year due, no doubt, to the new transition zone projects. All in all, the future for SACROC looks promising.

Figure 7: SACROC Production and DCF History

Yates Field Unit -

Background & History

The Yates oil field is located in southeastern Pecos County near the town of Iraan, Texas. The field is named after Ira G. Yates, the rancher who owned the land where the discovery well was drilled. That well was drilled by Mid-Kansas Oil and Gas Company, a subsidiary of the Ohio Oil Company (now Marathon Oil). The field was unitized by Marathon Oil into the 26,423-acre Yates Field Unit on July 1, 1976. The field produces primarily from the San Andres formation from about 1,200 to 1,700 feet. (See Figure 8)

Figure 8: Yates Field Unit Map

In December 2000, Kinder Morgan acquired a 7.5% interest in the Yates Unit from Marathon Oil and in November 2003, it acquired Marathon’s remaining 42.45% interest in the Unit. Thus, Kinder Morgan currently holds about a 50% working interest in the Unit and is the operator. Historically, other owners of the Unit included Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX), Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY), and Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM)

Current Operations

Oil production in the Yates Field Unit employs a process called "Gravity Drainage." Basically, there is a relatively thin column of oil bounded by an expanding gas cap at the top and an aquifer on the bottom. Although the oil column is now thinner, Figure 9 depicts Yates' thin oil column as it relates to the gas-oil contact and the water/oil contact.

Figure 9: Yates Field Unit - Oil Column Thickness 2009

Oil in the field is recovered utilizing the difference in density between the oil-filled rock matrix and the gas-filled rock system above it. Oil drains vertically through the matrix and then migrates laterally into fractures where it can be mobilized towards the wells. Historically, CO2 was first used in 1985. In late 1997, then operator Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), changed to nitrogen injection. When Kinder Morgan gained control, it began replacing nitrogen injection with CO2 injection in order to maintain reservoir pressure and enhance the gravity drainage process.

In more recent years, Kinder Morgan has initiated a program which it calls the "horizontal drain hole" program. This program, along with an infill program and waterflood program on the west side of the field, are not particularly showy or flashy but deliver excellent returns.

Figure 10 shows the ATIRR (After-Tax-Internal-Rate-of-Return) expected from the Yates Field Unit's "Drain Hole Program." As you can see, this program generates excellent returns - even at $45 oil.

Figure 10: Yates Field Unit 'Drain Hole Program" Returns

Comments -

If SACROC is KMI's "jewel in the crown," then the Yates Field Unit is like "Joe Lunch Pail" - more hard-working blue collar than elite. Figure 11 shows the Yates Field Unit Production and DCF history for the past 10 years. To be sure it shows a decline in both production and DCF, but one has to keep in mind that this is, after all, a diminishing asset. Importantly, the decline rate for the Yates Field Unit is only about 4.0%. This is very low. Most conventional fields have much higher decline rates.

Figure 11: Yates Field Unit Production & DCF History

Katz Strawn Unit -

Background & History

The Katz Strawn Unit is located in northeastern Stonewall County, Texas with small portions in King, Knox, and Haskell counties. As shown in Figure 12, it is located northeast of SACROC.

Figure 12: Katz Strawn Unit Location Map

Historically, the current unit consisted of three separately operated units totaling 7,194.0 acres. In May 2006, Kinder Morgan purchased the three units at a net cost of approximately $36.8 million and in May 2010 consolidated them into a single unit renamed the “Katz (Strawn) Unit.” KMI has a 99% working interest in the Unit (83% NRI). (See Figure 13).

Figure 13: Katz Strawn Unit Map

Current Operations

In 2010, Kinder Morgan initiated a CO2 project in the field. At that time costs were projected to be $145 million and result in the recovery of an additional 23.8 million barrels of oil. Results have not met expectations. Project costs are now over $240 million, and actual annual production has never met the yearly goal. Figures 14 and 15 show the production Kinder Morgan was projecting in 2012 and 2015. As you can see, in 2012, Kinder Morgan expected production to increase to close to 7,000 bbls/day by 2015. By 2015, production was not expected to exceed 6,000 bbls/day until August of 2016.

Figure 14: Katz Strawn Unit Future Production Profile (2012)

Figure 15: Katz Strawn Unit Future Production Profile (2015)

But by 2016, production had only reached about 4,000 bbls/day and has declined since. And now Kinder Morgan has basically stopped investing any additional project capex into the unit and production last year dropped to 3,000 bbls/day.

Comments -

Back in 2010, Kinder Morgan had high hopes for the Katz Strawn CO2 Project. But the project has failed to live up to expectations. Figure 16 shows the Production and DCF history since 2010. As you can see, oil production is beginning to fall off and with zero new dollars being invested, cash flow will soon follow. Katz Strawn is definitely a "problem child."

Figure 16: Katz Strawn Unit Production & DCF History

Goldsmith-Landreth San Andres Unit -

Background & History

The Goldsmith-Landreth San Andres Unit (“GLSAU”) is located in Ector County, Texas about 20 miles northwest of Odessa. The field was discovered in 1934 and contains 6,166.06 acres. (See Figure 17)

Figure 17: Goldsmith-Landreth San Andres Unit Plat Map

The field was unitized by Amoco in 1963. Legado Resources acquired the Unit in April 2008. At that time, the Unit was only producing about 200 bbls/day. In July 2009, Legado initiated a small CO2 pilot program injecting CO2 into both the main pay zone ('MPZ') and the deeper residual oil zone ('ROZ'). This was a brand new concept at the time. Figure 18 shows the stratigraphic layers of GLSAU.

Figure 18: Goldsmith-Landreth San Andres Unit Stratigraphic Layers

Within a few months, the pilot project improved oil production by 260 barrels a day. Legado then initiated a larger CO2 project (Phase II) which increased production to about 1,250 bbls/day. Kinder Morgan acquired GLSAU in June 2013 for approximately $285 million. KMI has a 99% working interest and an 87% net revenue interest in the Unit

Current Operations

Since acquisition in 2013, Kinder Morgan has completed two more phases of development. At that time, KMI expected production to grow to "approximately 10,000 bpd in about 10 years." However, various issues have hampered production including such things as “conformance issues,” “severe scale and asphaltenes” and “high downtime due to impaired wells.”

So rather than grow production, it appears that over the past several years, capex has been used to remedy these technical issues. And now that five years have passed, it is obvious that the Unit will never reach the original goal of "10,000 bbls/day in 10 years." Last year net production was only 1,705 bbls/day and target production for 2019 is only 1,500 bbls/day.

Comments -

Like Katz Strawn, GLASU has disappointed and is a "problem child." Historically oil production has not met annual goals. The good news is that production and DCF have remained relatively flat over the past couple of years. (See Figure 19) But that will not last. The 2019 budget calls for $0 in capex which means both production and cash flow will start to decline.

Tall Cotton -

Background & History

Kinder Morgan’s Tall Cotton CO2 residual oil zone (‘ROZ’) project is located in Gaines County, approximately 15 miles northwest of Seminole, TX. The project is a greenfield project targeting a portion of the San Andres Formation (the ‘ROZ’) which, up to this point in time, has not experienced any primary oil production. It is using CO2 technology, normally reserved for secondary or tertiary recovery, for primary production. Kinder Morgan owns 100% of the Project which includes leases on several sections of land.

Current Operations

The project first started in 2012 with several test wells drilled on several leases. Phase I of the project began in late 2014 on the "Kinder Morgan Bergan" lease with 15 injectors (including five water-curtain/containment wells) and 16 production wells being drilled. Injection started in November 2014, but they had to wait until April 2015 for an oil response. Phase II started in November 2016 with the addition of 24 production wells and 15 injectors. Oil Production has climbed steadily in 2017 and 2018. (See Figure 20)

Figure 20 - Tall Cotton Monthly Production History

With the completion of Phase II, Kinder Morgan recently started Phase III which will be on the "Kinder Morgan Trimble" lease located just north of the "Kinder Morgan Bergen" lease. (See Figure 21).

Figure 21: Tall Cotton Acreage Map Showing "Trimble" and "Bergen" Leases.

In October and November 2018, Kinder Morgan spudded the first wells in this new phase.

Comments -

Tall Cotton is an engineering success story, In my view, it is the "wunderkind" of the CO2 Segment in that it has gone from 0 bbls/day to 2,400 bbls/day in just three years on less than a section of land. But, the problem is that returns at this point in time are extremely thin. As shown in Figure 22, at $60 oil, Tall Cotton has only a 19% return. And that's using the WTI (Cushing) price not the Midland price. This past year the Midland-Cushing differential was a real drag on returns.

Figure 22: Tall Cotton Project Returns

For 2019, Kinder Morgan plans to invest $70 million into Tall Cotton. That's probably enough to keep Phase III moving forward, but I believe they will slow the pace of development until Midland oil prices show signs of improvement and stability.

On the brighter side, Figure 23 shows Tall Cotton's production and DCF history. Besides SACROC, Tall Cotton is the only other CO2 project where both production and DCF have been on the rise.

Figure 23: Tall Cotton Production & DCF History

Kinder Morgan's Source & Transportation Business

Kinder Morgan’s “Source & Transportation” (‘S&T”) business has two components:

Ownership interests in three CO2 source fields; and

ownerships interests in six CO2 pipelines and 1 oil pipeline.

CO2 Source Fields -

McElmo Dome and Doe Canyon - The McElmo Dome and Doe Canyon fields are located in southwestern Colorado near the town of Cortez. Both fields produce CO2 from the Pennsylvanian-age Leadville Limestone formation. (See Figure 24)

Figure 24: McElmo Dome and Doe Canyon Location Map

McElmo Dome is approximately 203,000 acres and has been in operation since 1983. Kinder Morgan acquired the majority of its interest from Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) in March 2000 and currently has a 45% interest (37% NRI) in the field. ExxonMobil is the other owner. Doe Canyon is approximately 55,000 acres and has been in operation since 2008. Kinder Morgan has an 87% interest (68% NRI) in Doe Canyon.

Bravo Dome - The Bravo Dome carbon dioxide gas field is located in Union and Harding Counties of northeastern New Mexico. The Bravo Dome field covers approximately 800,000 acres and produces CO2 from the Leonardian-age Tubb Sandstone. The Bravo Dome Unit was created in August of 1980 by Amoco. Occidental Petroleum acquired the Unit in 2000. Kinder Morgan has an 11% interest (8% NRI).

CO2 Pipelines -

Kinder Morgan has interests in six CO2 pipelines (See Figure 25). They are as follows:

Cortez Pipeline - (53% interest)

Bravo Pipeline - (13% interest)

Central Basin Pipeline - (100% interest)

Canyon Reef Pipeline - (97% interest)

Centerline Pipeline - (100% interest)

Pecos Pipeline - (95% interest)

Eastern Shelf Pipeline -(100% interest)

Figure 25: Kinder Morgan CO2 Pipeline System Map

The CO2 system basically functions together as follows:

The two main “source” pipelines are the “Cortez Pipeline” and the “Bravo Pipeline.” Cortez transports CO2 from the McElmo and Doe Canyon fields in Colorado to a distribution hub in Denver City, Texas. Similarly, the “Bravo Pipeline” transports CO2 from the Bravo Dome field in New Mexico to the Denver City hub.

From the Denver City hub, Kinder Morgan’s large “Central Basin Pipeline” (“CBP”) transports CO2 down to a hub in McCamey, Texas. Some of the CO2 then goes to the Yates Field Unit via the “Pecos Pipeline” and some goes to SACROC in Scurry County via the “Canyon Reef Pipeline”. SACROC is also served by the “Centerline Pipeline” which runs from Denver City to Snyder, TX. From Snyder the “Eastern Shelf Pipeline” delivers CO2 from Snyder to the Katz Strawn Unit.

All told, the CO2 system transports 1.2 billion cubic feet of CO2 per day with KMI taking 47% of production and the remainder sold to 3rd parties. 100% of Kinder Morgan's CO2 production is contracted for in 2019.

Comments -

As shown in Figure 26, Kinder Morgan's Source & Transportation (S&T) business has been remarkably stable over the past 10 years. Over that period, the S&T business has delivered an average of $315MM per year in cash flow. It is a very reliable business.

Figure 26: Kinder Morgan Source & Transportation DCF History

Summary And Recommendations

Over the past couple of years, KMI's CO2 business has been somewhat of a mixed bag. While the largest parts of the business, SACROC, Yates Field Unit and Source and Transportation are all doing reasonably well, Katz Strawn and GLSAU are doing poorly -- at least in terms of expectations. Tall Cotton is an engineering success story, but margins are thin. Figure 26 show KMI's current long-term growth outlook for the Segment. From this chart it appears that KMI expects production to be relatively flat for the next nine years and cash flow to drift downwards to around $750MM per year.

Figure 26: CO2 Segment Long-Term Growth Outlook

Some critics argue that a sale would allow increased stock buybacks and/or pay down debt. While that may be true in the abstract, these uses of cash do not apply here. Historically, Kinder Morgan's capital projects generate better returns than stock buybacks and the company has paid down debt to where its debt-to-EBITDA ratio has reached the targeted level of 4.5. In looking at the likelihood of a sale one also has to consider the extremely limited number of potential buyers. The CO2 EOR business is pretty specialized and challenging. Of course, Occidental Petroleum comes to mind as a potential buyer, but their CO2 unit has a lot on their plate right now and I can virtually guarantee you they would not be interested.

Last year, the biggest problem facing the CO2 Segment was the large differential in the Midland-Cushing ("WTI") oil price. KMI's 2019 Investor Day Presentation indicated that a 1 penny differential would result in a $100,000 hit to cash flow (without hedging, I assume). As shown in Figure 27, the Midland-Cushing differential was pretty dramatic over most of 2018. Last year KMI had hedges on both WTI and the Midland-Cushing differential.

Unfortunately for Kinder Morgan, the WTI hedges coupled with the dramatic increase in the Midland-Cushing differential offset the benefit from the rise in WTI price. The good news is that the differential seems to be hovering around zero at the present time. (See Figure 27)

Figure 27: Midland Crude Oil Differentials

In summary, I see no compelling reason for Kinder Morgan to sell the CO2 Segment at this time because:

The CO2 Segment continues to generate good cash flow,

new capital projects generate better returns than stock buybacks,

Kinder Morgan's debt position is much improved and

the Midland-Cushing oil price differential has recently narrowed.

Of course, you never know. Someone might make an offer they can't refuse.

