Source: Helmerich & Payne

Investment thesis

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) is a contract drilling company which has particularly suffered from a sudden oil prices weakness - starting in October last year - that has dramatically affected oil service companies.

Reuters describes the company as providing:

Drilling rigs, equipment, personnel, and camps on a contract basis to explore for and develop oil and gas from onshore areas and fixed platforms, tension-leg platforms, and spars in offshore areas.

This slowdown has been felt worldwide but primarily in Helmerich and Payne's US operations which represent the vast majority of its rig fleet and business. The US operations represent 350 rigs or 89.7% of the total fleet, of which 75% is contracted. The company said that it controls about 22% US land market share this quarter.

Source: HP Presentation

This brought our total number of super-spec FlexRigs to 221 at calendar year-end. Today our activity stands at 238 rigs in US land, with 213 super-spec rigs active (conference call).

Helmerich & Payne is considered as one of the most dominant companies in the onshore drilling category, coupled with responsible management which has always been on the hunt for improvement and innovation. It makes the company stock an excellent long-term investment which now pays $2.84 per share in a yearly dividend of an attractive yield of 5%.

However, the onshore drilling sector is undergoing a difficult period in the midst of a painful slowdown in oil service activities, which resulted in low-profit margin issues and lower profit. I believe that the onshore drilling slowdown is not going to improve in the next several quarters meaningfully and a careful trading approach should be favored, based on the mid-term only.

The U.S. land rigs revenues represent 84.2% of the total revenues of the company.

The recent quarter has been a positive surprise and beat the Street's expectation. It was not expected considering the challenging environment in which the company has been struggling since late last year.

As a result, the stock has climbed more than 5% since the first quarter of 2019 (fiscal) was released on January 30, 2019.

Data by YCharts

John W. Lindsay, the CEO, said in the conference call:

The Company delivered sequentially improved operational results in the face of falling crude oil prices, which decreased by more than 30% during the quarter. Still customer demand for super-spec rigs continued during the first fiscal quarter and H&P responded by upgrading and converting 14 additional rigs to super-spec capacity.

Helmerich & Payne - Balance sheet: 4Q 2018 (first quarter 2019 fiscal) - the raw numbers

Helmerich & Payne 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 (Fiscal 1Q'18) 1Q'18 (Fiscal 2Q'18) 2Q'18 (Fiscal 3Q'18) 3Q'18 (Fiscal 4Q'18) 4Q'18 (Fiscal 1Q'19) Total Revenues in $ Million 331.71 368.59 405.28 498.56 532.30 564.09 577.48 648.87 696.83 740.60 Net Income in $ Million -72.83 -35.06 -48.82 -22.26 -22.99 496.57 -12.60 -8.73 2.35 18.18 EBITDA $ Million - - 88.62 117.80 128.21 149.04 146.15 152.97 175.79 155.90 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 0 88.66% 0 0 3.37% 2.46% EPS diluted in $/share -0.68 -0.33 -0.45 -0.21 -0.21 4.55 -0.12 -0.08 0.02 0.17 Operating cash flow in $ Million 138.19 74.37 75.91 85.86 121.08 72.22 124.78 161.43 186.11 209.48 CapEx in $ Million 37.62 82.13 93.18 124.97 97.29 91.70 99.50 131.46 143.93 196.09 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 100.57 -7.76 -17.27 -39.12 23.79 -19.48 25.28 29.97 42.18 13.39 Total Cash $ Million 949.71 871.16 789.76 612.68 565.87 426.21 380.03 350.71 325.82 269.53 Long-term Debt in $ Million 493.15 491.85 492.11 492.64 492.90 493.17 493.43 493.7 494.0 490.8 Dividend per share in $ 0.70 0.70 0.70 0.70 0.70 0.70 0.70 0.71 0.71 0.71 Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million - - 108.57 108.57 108.59 109.10 108.87 108.91 109.53 109.43

Courtesy: H&P Filings and Morningstar

Balance sheet snapshot

1 - Revenues

Helmerich & Payne reported a net income of $18.18 million or $0.17 per diluted share from operating income of $54.289 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 (Q4'18). Net cash provided by operating activities was $209.48 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 (Q4'18).

The quarterly increase in revenue is principally due to increases in both the number of revenue days and in the average quarterly revenue per day in the U.S. land segment from $18,362 the same quarter last year, to $21,933 this quarter.

Mark W. Smith noted in the conference call:

Summarizing the overall results of this quarter, H&P earned $0.17 per diluted share versus $0.02 in the previous quarter. First quarter income per share was adversely impacted by net $0.25 per share of select items as highlighted in our press release. The two largest of these select items were: first a non-cash loss recognized on our legacy equity investments in two oil fields service companies which resulted from the adoption of an accounting standard update; and second, the settlement of an outstanding legal matter. Absent these items, adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.42 in the first quarter versus an adjusted $0.19 during the fourth fiscal quarter.

2 - Free Cash Flow Free cash flow is still disappointing. However, the FCF is positive on a yearly basis ("TTM") with $110.82 million. Dividend payout represents $310.7 million annually based on 109.4 million shares and $2.84 per share annually.

The level of dividend paid is too high, and the company should address the situation. A potential cut in dividend may be unavoidable late in 2019 unless the business outlook turns positive.

HP is failing the FCF Test.

3 - Net Debt

Net debt is $221.3 million with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of ~0.35, which is excellent. However, the total cash is decreasing significantly from $325.8 million to now $269.5 million. Debt-to-capital at quarter end was between 10% and 11%.

In the conference call, the company noted:

Helmerich & Payne had cash and short-term investments of approximately $269 million on December 31, 2018. Including our expanded and extended revolving credit facility availability, our liquidity was approximately $980 million. In our revised fiscal 2019 plan, we will consume a small portion of our cash on hand.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

While Helmerich and Payne indicated a surprising solid quarter, the situation is still uncertain for the remainder of the year. The company expects activity (revenue days) in the U.S. land segment to decrease between 3%-5% sequentially. Conversely, the adjusted average rate of revenue per day is likely to increase to a range from $25,500 to $26,000. The mid-point of the average rate expense per day is expected to be between $14,700 to $15,100 next quarter, which leaves a comfortable margin.

The company has a similar expectation for the offshore segment, with an average rig margin per day between $6,000 to $7,000, and revenue days to increase 3% in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. The International land segment seems to suffer more apparently. Revenue days are expected to decrease 10% sequentially due mainly to lower activities in Colombia, and average rig margin per day will be between $10,500 and $11,500.The company also cut down its CapEx by over 22% for fiscal 2019, going from $650-$680 million to $500-$530 million, reflecting a softening of the business outlook.

A small bit of background might be useful at this level. The primary reason why drilling appeared to be less affected as other segments of the oil services business, despite a definitive slowdown, is that drilling rigs have long-term contracts with producers.

However, while producers continued to employ the rigs to drilling more wells, they did not complete them due to the cost of the hydraulic fracturing and completion, which is more significant. The consequence is that the inventory of drilled but uncompleted wells ("DUC") has reached a record high in December 2018 of 8,594 adding 218 sequentially.

The reduction in CapEx and a substantial increase of the DUC means that the oil patch is in trouble. While it is true that the company is more shielded from the downturn versus most of its peers, because of the quality of its super-spec rigs (which managed to get an increase in daily rate,) nonetheless, HP is likely to be impacted negatively in 2019. Hence, the logical conclusion is to be prudent and hold your position and eventually take profit on any uptrend from here.

Technical analysis

HP's chart above is revealing that HP crossed the line resistance of its descending wedge pattern decisively, in the last week of January and re-tested its long-term strength at $57 (I recommend taking profit off the table, at least 20% of your position at this level, unless oil prices turn very bullish which is unlikely.)

The line resistance at $52.50 is now turning into line support (I recommend buying a little at this level). The bullish case is new resistance at $63-$65, and the bearish case is line support at $50 first, with eventually re-test of the new recent lows at $45 (double bottom). My general recommendation is selling on any significant uptrend and trade a large part of your position short term because the general trend is still down.

