McDonald's: Dividend Aristocrat For Dividend Income Growth

McDonald's dividend is above average at 2.6% and has been increased for 42 years (A dividend Aristocrat) in a row with the last dividend increase of 16% in September 2018.

McDonald's (MCD), operates and franchises fast-food restaurants and is a buy for the total return growth and dividend income investor. McDonald's has steady, moderate growth and can continue growing as the United States and world economies grow. The company is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing. MCD is 6% of the Good Business Portfolio.

When I scanned the five-year chart, McDonald's has an interesting chart doing nothing for two years then going up and to the right on a good slope for two years and then making a fair gain in 2018 when the market was weak at the end of the year.

Fundamentals of McDonald's will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

McDonald's passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio guidelines, a great score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

McDonald's does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 42 years of increases and a 2.6% yield. McDonald's is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income investor. The five-year average payout ratio of the dividends is moderate at 64%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business with over 1200 new restaurants in 2019. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. MCD passes this guideline. MCD is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $138 Billion. McDonald's 2019 projected cash flow at $7 Billion is good allowing the company to have the means for increasing the dividend each year and company expansion. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 9% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for McDonald's can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of the United States and world economies. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. MCD passes this guideline since their total return is 104.74%, more than the Dow's total return of 39.66%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $22,600 today. This makes McDonald's a great investment for the total return investor looking back. One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. MCD's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $200, passing the guideline. MCD's price is presently 13% below the target. MCD is under the target price at present and has a relatively average PE ratio of 21, making MCD a fair buy at this entry point with steady dividend and earnings growth to continue. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is good and the increasing dividend for 42 years makes a good combination of growth and income. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes MCD interesting is the long-term growth of the world economy, and it makes money in an economic downturn, people have to eat.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the portfolio. McDonald's beat against the Dow baseline in my 49-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 49 month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The good total return of 104.74% makes McDonald's a good investment for the total return investor. McDonald's has an above average dividend yield of 2.6% and has had increases for 42 years, making McDonald's a good choice for the dividend income investor. The dividend was increased in September 2018 by 16% from 1.01/Qtr. to $1.16/Qtr. a very nice increase.

DOW's 49 Month total return baseline is 39.66%

Company name 49 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly dividend percentage McDonald's 104.74% +65.08% 2.6%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on January 30, 2019, McDonald's reported earnings that beat expected by $0.08 at $1.97, compared to last year at $1.71. Total revenue was lower at $5.16 Billion less than a year ago by 3.4% year over year and missed expected revenue by $10 Million. This was a mixed report with bottom line beating expected and the top line decreasing compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out April 2019 and is expected to be $1.82 compared to last year at $1.79 an increase.

Business Overview

McDonald's owns and operates fast food restaurants in the United States and 119 foreign countries.

McDonald's operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants.

The Company's restaurants serve food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries.

McDonald's franchised restaurants are owned and operated under various structures, including conventional franchise, developmental license or affiliate.

The Company is primarily a franchisor.

Overall McDonald's is a good business with 9% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing demand for MCD's food. The good earnings and revenue growth looking forward provides MCD with the capability to continue its growth as the world economy grows.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The Fed lowered GDP projection for 2019 which may mean they are getting to neutral on the economy, projecting two rate increases for 2019. The recent volatility may keep the Fed on hold. At the Fed meeting in January, the statement was a wait and see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting.

Excerpts from January 30, 2019, earnings release Stephen J. Easterbrook (Chief Executive Officer and President) said

2018 global comparable sales increased 4.5% for the year reflecting our broad-based momentum across the McDonald's System. This is a year when we brought our customers greater convenience, choice and value as we continued aggressively transforming our business. Germany is outperforming competitors as customers enjoy modernized restaurants and the benefits of one of the most effective digital engagement programs in the McDonald's System. The market now has seven consecutive quarters of comparable sales growth and posted its best annual comparable sales growth percentage in 25 years. While we have much ahead of us, we made significant progress with a lot of hard work in 2018. The U.S. is a much more nimble organization today than it was at the start of 2018. We reduced the number of co-ops from nearly 200 to fewer than 60 and a half the number of field offices."

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the McDonald's business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. MCD has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy grows. The graphic below shows some of the items MCD sells in their American restaurants.

Takeaways

McDonald's is a good investment choice for the total return, and dividend income investor with it's moderate projected growth of 9% as the world economy grows. McDonald's is 6.01% of The Good Business Portfolio, a full position and will be trimmed when the position reaches 8% of the portfolio. If you want a steady growing total return and growing dividend income, in the fast food business MCD may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On January 30 increased the position of Simulations Plus (SLP) from 0.2% of the portfolio to 0.4%. I think their product may be the wave of the future for drug testing.

On January 28 Bought a starter position of Realty Income Corp. (O), I could use a bit more steady income and hope to add to this holding in the future. Realty Income Corp. is now 0.4% of the portfolio.

On January 28 sold the remaining portion of Mondelez (MDLZ). The forward growth does not look good enough.

On January 24 increased the position of Digital Reality Investors (DLR) from 3.1% of the portfolio to 3.6%. I want to get DLR up to a full position of 4%.

On January 16 sold the remaining shares of 3M (MMM). I decided to sell this small position in order to reduce the number of positions with a new target number of 20 positions max from 25.

On January 11 started a new position in Lockheed (LMT) at 0.65% of the portfolio.

On January 9 trimmed Mondelez from 1.32% of the portfolio to 0.64%. The growth rate looks low going forward, and the portfolio is looking at Lockheed as a replacement.

On November 19 the portfolio trimmed 3M from 1.4% of the portfolio to 0.92%. The last earnings report was fair but and the next year does show the growth that is wanted. I was going to sell this small position, but the recent market volatility makes me want to hold this defensive income position.

On October 10 trimmed Home Depot (HD) from 10.1% of the portfolio to 9.6%. I love HD but don’t want it to get above 10% of the portfolio.

On October 10 the portfolio added starter position of VISA (V) at 0.4% of the portfolio.

On August 22 increased the percentage of DLR to 3.3% of the portfolio, I want to get this REIT to a full position of 4%.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in the portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.1% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) is 8.7% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.9% of the portfolio and Boeing (BA) is 14.8% of the portfolio. Therefore BA, OHI, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 14% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared too expected at $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Air-Bus by about $6 Billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. Boeing received an order for 18 more KC-46A planes. The second quarter 2018 earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write off expense on the KC-46 which has started delivery in 2019. Two KC-46A tankers were delivered in January 2019. As a result of the good fourth-quarter earnings, S&P CFRA raised the one-year price target to $500 for a possible 32% upside potential.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ has an estimated dividend increase to $0.97/Qtr. in April 2019, which will be 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2018 3rd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, PEP, PM, Omega Health Investors, Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them on my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.

