Chevron Corp.: This 4.0%-Yielding Top-Notch Energy Company Just Raised Its Dividend By 6.3%
About: Chevron Corporation (CVX)
by: Achilles Research
Summary
Chevron Corp. released fourth quarter earnings on Friday.
The energy company beat on earnings.
Chevron Corp. is an attractive income vehicle for DGI investors that pulls in billions of free cash flow each year.
Shares are sensibly valued and the company just handed shareholders another dividend raise.
An investment in CVX yields 4.0 percent.
Chevron Corp. (CVX) is a "Buy" for investors that seek to capture high-quality, growing dividend income and that want to retain potential for capital appreciation. Chevron Corp. released better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings at