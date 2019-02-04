Patterson-UTI Energy Focuses On Rig Upgrading To Improve Margin In The Long Run

Despite lack of demand, PTEN keeps its plans rolling

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) owns and operates onshore drilling rigs and a fleet of pressure pumping equipment in North America. In the short-run, upstream operators’ capex budget is likely to remain benign, which can continue to exert pressure on drilling contractors’ margin. Despite several headwinds in the industry, PTEN is implementing its rig up-gradation program. It goes to prove management’s conviction in a turn-around in the long-run. I think PTEN’s top-line can keep improving at a moderate rate in the short-run, while its margin is likely to stay weak. Over the medium-to-long term, PTEN’s recovery can outperform the industry as a result of market share gains and margin expansion from advanced rig deployment. In the past year, PTEN’s stock price has gone down by 42% and performed in line with the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH), which declined by 40% during this period. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry.

While Patterson-UTI Energy’s contract drilling business is spread across the United States and Western Canada, the company’s pressure pumping fleets are concentrated in Texas, the Mid-Continent, and the Appalachian regions. In addition to these, PTEN provides directional drilling, pipe handling components, and electrical equipment and automation services to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Will PTEN’s contract drilling business improve in the short-run?

By the end of Q3 2018, PTEN’s average rig count in the U.S. was 177. Its management was expecting to average 182 rigs in Q4 when it discussed its outlook in the Q3 earnings call. According to its latest drilling activity report for December, PTEN averaged 183 drilling rigs in Q4 2018. So in Q4, its average rig count increased marginally. The management also expected 127 rigs operating under term contracts during Q4, and an average of 81 rigs working under term contracts in 2019.

This was, by all means, an impressive feat, given that the West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price decreased by 38% from the beginning of October 2018 until December-end. Of course, the U.S. rig count has been resilient with ~3% growth during the same period. But then, rig count typically responds with a lag to the crude oil price movement. If you look at the EIA’s DPR region, which consists of the key unconventional resource shales, the number of drilled wells declined by 1.5% in the past quarter. During the same period, the number of drilled but uncompleted wells increased by 8.5%. What does this mean? It signals not only the completion activity has slowed down in the past quarter; the overall drilling activity has started to reflect the downside risks in the energy market environment. However, due to the tremendous improvement in drilling efficiency in the past couple of years, the total energy production has not decelerated. By September 2018, the U.S. crude oil production increased by 14% year-to-date, surpassing the world crude oil production growth (1% up) during this period.

While the drilling rig count has been increasing for PTEN, what about the rates and margin? Well, PTEN’s management expects the average rig margin per day to increase by ~$500 during Q4 compared to Q3. At September 30, PTEN’s term contract for drilling rigs, or backlog, was ~$825 million. This was 20% higher compared to its backlog on June 30. Higher backlog indicates higher revenue visibility in the future. But note that since Q3, the energy environment has deteriorated, which is why PTEN’s margin is more likely to be negatively affected.

What’re PTEN’s rig upgrade plans?

Here is a description of PTEN’s rigs and up-gradation plan. By the end of Q3, PTEN had 145 super-spec rigs and 53 APEX rigs. Super-spec rig is typically 1,500 horsepower, AC powered rig with 750,000-pound hookload. These rigs have 7,500 psi circulating system and are pad capable. According to PTEN’s management estimates, there are ~625 super-spec rigs in the U.S. So PTEN has 23% market share of super-spec rigs. PTEN acquired the majority of its APEX rigs following the Seventy Seven Energy (or SSE) acquisition made in April 2017. Now PTEN has plans to upgrade its APEX rigs to super-spec rigs depending on demand in the market and sufficient capability from the upstream producers to use these profitably. With the advent of multi-pad horizontal drilling techniques, PTEN’s management believes most of the super-spec rigs have been under contracts. In Q3, PTEN retired 42 non-APEX rigs and related equipment due to lack of demand in the market for legacy products. Going forward, the super-spec rigs can attract higher day rates. So, if PTEN can deliver more super-spec rigs, its margin can improve.

Since the start of FY2018, PTEN completed 12 major rig upgrades. By the end of Q3, it was expecting to deliver two additional rigs upgrades in Q4 and two in early-2019. Regarding this, PTEN discussed in the Q3 earnings call:

We are already having customer conversations about incremental super-spec rigs in 2019. This visibility gives us confidence that super-spec drilling activity will continue to grow. Rates will continue to rise and average contract durations will lengthen.

Not all of PTEN’s peers have shown confidence in rig up-gradation programs. For example, In FY 2019, Nabors Industries’ (NBR) management expects capex to fall to $400 million, which would be 20% lower than its FY2018 projected capex. Read more on NBR here.

The investment required for upgrade: For the rigs going through upgrades, PTEN has four-year contracts in place. Also, regarding investment needed to convert all APEX rigs into super-spec, PTEN commented that some of them need a walking system and high-pressure circulating system retrofitting. This means PTEN needs to spend $1 million to $5 million per rig. However, approximately 32 of the 53 are rigs idle. These idled rigs may require much higher capex budget ($15 million) to upgrade. By a back-of-the-envelope calculation, PTEN may need ~$550 million to complete the entire APEX upgrade program. So these rigs need to see long-term contracts to guarantee a profitable payback.

Risks in drilling business: The risk factor for PTEN is that the demand-supply situation is more lopsided to customers’ demand, meaning change in customers’ choice or preference dictates the rate. Given the short-cycle nature of the U.S. onshore rigs and the current crude oil price volatility, any downward pressure on drilling activity can result in a sharp decline in demand or a rise in rig stacking, which will negatively affect rates and margin.

Analyzing PTEN Q3 performance in contract drilling

From Q3 2017 to Q3 2018, PTEN’s average revenue per day and average margin per operating day from drilling operations increased by 10%. As a result, PTEN’s Contract Drilling revenues increased by 21% in Q3 2018 over the previous year. However, over-capacity in the drilling market led to significant pricing pressure in Q3, which led to 11.7% operating loss margin in the Contract Drilling segment in Q3. The 2014-16 crude oil price crash has continued to keep PTEN’s margin under pressure. Investors may note that PTEN’s contract drilling operation, despite improvement in revenues, could not achieve a positive pre-tax profit margin over the past several quarters.

Analyzing PTEN Q3 performance in pressure pumping

From Q3 2017 to Q3 2018, PTEN’s pressure pumping margin as a percentage of revenues decreased by 6%. PTEN’s Pressure Pumping segment revenues increased by 16% in Q3 2018 over the previous year. This was led by volume increase as the company completed 21% more fracturing jobs Q3 2018 compared to Q3 2017. The segment profit margin was reduced by a $17.4 million charge related to the write-down of pressure pumping equipment. So the Pressure Pumping segment margin before tax turned marginally negative in Q3 2018 compared to 5% profit margin in Q2.

In pressure pumping, the current slowdown coming from lower fracturing activity may not last long. As the upstream operators' capex plans get more visible, PTEN would see activity increasing in this business. The trend of higher DUC count can also increase the demand for super-spec rigs. Alleviation of the takeaway pipeline capacity would have a significant positive impact on the pressure pumping market. PTEN can accelerate reactivating its frac assets once the demand resurfaces. In Q4 2018 though, PTEN’s pressure pumping activity is likely to remain subdued due to the completion activity stall and infrastructure capacity inadequacy.

Pressure Pumping Q4 guidance: In Q4 2018, PTEN’s management expects ~$330 million to $340 million in revenues from the Pressure Pumping segment, which would be an 18% decline at the guidance mid-point compared to Q3. The management also expects a gross profit of ~$55 million to $60 million in Q4.

Long-term outlook

The crude oil price, unless hindered by unforeseen adverse geopolitical events, is likely to go up in the medium-to-long term. Two factors are in favor of the thesis. One, years of underinvestment in the E&P side of the business, particularly since the crude oil price crash which began in 2014. Two, the steep well decline rate in the tight-oil unconventional shale plays. A large portion of the additional production in the new wells is making up for the lower production rate after the initial production burst. However, there have been a few worrying signs in the world economy that can pull back some of the bullish momenta. In a January update, the IMF revised down its October forecast following Germany’s introduction of new automobile fuel emission standards, concerns about sovereign and financial risks in Italy and some concerns in Turkey. The EIA also expects the crude oil prices to remain lower than the levels experienced during most of 2018. These factors can further delay the crude oil’s recovery.

PTEN’s dividend

PTEN pays $0.04 quarterly dividend per share, which amounts to 1.3% forward dividend yield. In the past five years, its dividend has decreased by 2.1%. Helmerich & Payne’s (HP) dividend yield (5.1%) is higher compared to PTEN.

PTEN’s FCF, capex and debt

In the first nine months of FY2018, PTEN’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $488 million, which was a significant improvement over the CFO in the first nine months of FY2017. Led by an increase in revenues, PTEN’s CFO also improved on account of lower account receivable. However, the company’s account payable balance also increased, offsetting some of the rises in CFO. In the first nine months of FY2018, PTEN spent $480 million in capex. This resulted in a nominal free cash flow (or FCF). In FY2018, PTEN expects to spend $675 million in capex, which leaves ~$200 million in capex budget for Q4.

PTEN has a relatively low debt-to-equity ratio (0.27x) compared to its peers’ average. Nabors Industries’ leverage was 1.4x as of September 30, Helmerich & Payne’s leverage was 0.11x, while Pioneer Energy Services’ (PES) leverage was 2.4x as of that date. PTEN’s liquidity (borrowings under a revolver plus cash & equivalents) as of September 30 was approximately $814 million. In January, PTEN repaid its borrowings under the revolving credit facility by issuing new debt which will be due for repayment in 2028. This leaves ~$400 million of debt repayment in the next one to two years, unless PTEN works out some debt repayment rescheduling. As of September 30, PTEN had ~$200 million remaining under its ongoing stock buyback program. Even with a low FCF, PTEN has ample liquidity to manage its debt, capex, dividend, and share repurchase in the near-term.

What does PTEN’s relative valuation say?

Patterson-UTI Technology is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 4.46x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, as pulled from Thomson Reuters, PTEN’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 4.5x. Between FY2013 and FY2018, PTEN’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 7.9x. So PTEN is currently trading at a discount to its past six-year average.

PTEN’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus its adjusted trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA is in contrast to the industry peers’ average multiple compression, as noted in the table above. This is because sell-side analysts expect PTEN’s EBITDA to decline marginally compared to the rise in the peers’ average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. PTEN’s TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (NBR, HP, and PES) average of 7.5x. I have used sell-side analysts’ estimates provided by Reuters Thomson in the table above.

Analysts’ rating on PTEN

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 22 sell-side analysts rated PTEN a “buy” on January 31 (including strong buys), while six of the sell-side analysts rated PTEN a “hold”. One of the sell-side analysts rated PTEN a “sell”. The analysts’ consensus target price for PTEN is $17.1, which at PTEN’s current price yields ~36% returns.

What’s the take on PTEN?

By the end of FY2018, PTEN sits at a cross-road of energy sector dynamics. There are indicators that signal the forces of the on-going slowdown has not tapered off, while there are sets of indicators that continue to prove robust health for the energy industry in the medium-to-long term. While the energy price is hard to predict, it would be relatively safe to assume that the current volatility in the crude oil price will continue in the coming quarter and the price will stay weak. This can lead to lower-than-previously-expected growth in upstream capex. This can continue to exert pressure on drilling contractors’ margin. PTEN’s pressure pumping business will underperform in the short-term because of weak demand for hydraulic fracturing services in the market.

However, PTEN is using this period of relative low-activity to shore up its business by investing in rig up-gradation. More efficient rigs can deliver superior drilling at a lower cost, which will keep demand for such rigs high, even if the crude oil price shows no vast improvement. PTEN plans to upgrade its entire APEX-grade fleet to convert into super-spec rigs. While this may involve significant capex commitment, PTEN will wait for long-term contracts to ensure that its margin is protected.

What’s most striking about PTEN is the implementation of the rig up-gradation program, despite several headwinds in the industry. It goes to prove management’s conviction in a turn-around in the medium-to-long term. PTEN increased its quarterly dividend in June 2018, which also exudes the management’s confidence in the company’s ability to generate sustainable margin. I think PTEN’s top-line can keep improving at a moderate rate in the short-run, while its margin is likely to weaken further. Over a more extended period, when the energy environment recovers, PTEN can increase its market share and expand margin as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.