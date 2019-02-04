Alibaba's 'Another Strong Quarter', January PMIs, Ex-U.S. Online Retail ETF Launched

On Tuesday, iQIYI will report its Q4 2018 results after the market close. Shareholders would do well to monitor its already high historical cash burn for signs of further escalation.

In this week's issue of Chinese Internet Weekly, following the discussion on the week's stock price movements, I comment on my takeaways from the January China PMIs released last week as well as Alibaba's (BABA) fiscal year 2019 Q3 profit beat.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the top constituents of the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) (CQQQ) (FXI) to be more relevant to the sector. Hence, allow me to provide an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself for an overview and convenient reference during the discussions in the subsequent sections. Note that there are substantial changes in the top holdings of KWEB which I detailed in the previous issue of Chinese Internet Weekly.

A Good Week For Chinese Internet Stocks

The plethora of Chinese internet stocks had a generally buoyant week thanks to the well-received quarterly results of Alibaba as well as the broader stock market, with the S&P 500 jumping 2.5 percent in the last three trading days of the week. The strong share price performance of Alibaba, JD.com (JD), and Ctrip.com International (CTRP) at 5.5 percent, 4.3 percent, and 3.8 percent respectively led investors to send the KWEB ETF up 1.5 percent.

The share price of JD.com was undoubtedly boosted by the return in confidence to e-commerce players in China given that Alibaba's 40 percent year-on-year increase in core commerce revenue growth signaled consumer online spending trend remained healthy. The strong showing following the results announcements of Apple (AAPL) and Facebook (FB) also suggests investor sentiment is on the bullish side. Add in the potent mix of a dovish Fed (or rather, more dovish than expected) and governments on both sides of the Pacific eager to express "great" progress on the trade talks to the optimists' arsenal.

It apparently doesn't take much to move the needle to the positive territory for beaten down stocks like JD.com. General Electric (GE) is a case in point. Well-followed GE analyst Stephen Tusa of JPMorgan said he was puzzled by the market reaction to GE's Q4 earnings results which was "temporarily bolstered". Comparing the price chart of both companies, there seems to be some resemblance. Given the tendency for analysts to be reactionary, the rising tide lifting all boats could lead to price targets being revised upwards, and investors further plowing back to stocks, activating a positive feedback loop.

Chinese internet stocks were likely also bolstered by the launch of the Amplify International Online Retail ETF (XBUY). The ETF seeks to generate investment results mirroring the EQM International Ecommerce Index. The holdings as of February 1st, 2019, are made up of 46 stocks with listings not isolated to US markets but also Japan, Hong Kong, and others. Criteria for inclusion: non-U.S. companies that generate at least 90% of their revenue from online and virtual retail sales. Vipshop Holdings (VIPS), iQIYI (IQ), Pinduoduo (PDD), Alibaba, and Ctrip are among the top 20 holdings. Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF), JD.com, and 58.com (WUBA) follow close behind at positions 21-23.

Rural market-focused e-commerce player Pinduoduo was the rare underperformer but we should view the 1.9 percent dip with the understanding that it came after the stock skyrocketed 20.2 percent the week before. It is also remarkable strength considering that the company was the subject of a malicious rumor that it suffered a loss of nearly $3 billion due to a programming bug that allowed the unlimited redemption of coupons. The company spokesperson claimed that the actual loss was less than $1.5 million and the case had already been reported to the police.

Note that the stock has climbed nearly 70 percent since mid-November last year, while peers Alibaba and JD.com achieved a share price appreciation of only 14 and 10 percent respectively. All that happened even as Pinduoduo's IPO lock-up expired on January 22 and a sleuth of challenges including lawsuits, heightened regulatory attention on fake products, and rising expenses. Investors could have viewed the tax reforms announced recently leading to more lower-income wage earners, the main customer group for Pinduoduo, qualifying for personal income tax exemption as a highly positive catalyst for the stock, overriding the concerns. The consequential increase in disposable income could lead to greater spending on Pinduoduo's e-commerce platform.

Alibaba's "Another Strong Quarter"

Daniel Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba Group, declared the recently announced set of financial results as "another strong quarter" achieved by the internet behemoth. The company narrowly missed on revenue, coming in at $17.06 billion for FY2019 Q3, an increase of 42.6 percent year-on-year (on a US dollar-basis), against consensus estimates for $17.44 billion. However, it delivered a GAAP EPS of $1.84 which surpassed market expectations by $0.69, a beat of 63.4 percent.

It is impressive that Alibaba was able to exceed analysts' forecast for its EPS on a GAAP basis. Many companies tend to rely on non-GAAP EPS to generate numbers that the investor community can be satisfied with. While the revenue miss is viewed as undesirable, it should be noted that the growth was still a highly respectable 43 percent. Furthermore, some companies boast of strong revenue growth but nothing to show for on the bottom line. Not for Alibaba Group. It achieved net income attributable to ordinary shareholders at RMB33.1 billion (US$4.81 billion), representing a year-over-year increase of 37 percent.

During the earnings conference call, the executives highlighted several interesting facts about the quarter and outlook. I list a few here.

Over 70 percent of the increase in Alibaba's annual active users in this quarter was from Tier 3 and below cities. This helps dispel the notion that Alibaba is incapable of capturing rural customers whenever Pinduoduo is mentioned in the same breath.

Sales of subcategories like electronic toothbrushes and beauty electronic devices were growing fast on its platforms, demonstrating the ongoing upgrading of lifestyle by the Chinese consumers. This validated the understanding that China is seeking to generate sustainable high-quality growth.

The strong quarter of profitability at Alibaba was achieved without any profit recognition from Ant Financial. Ostensibly, Ant Financial had to continue its strategic investments to acquire new users and capture growth opportunities in the offline payment market. AliPay and its affiliates now have over one billion annual active users globally.

Alibaba's active role in digitizing the retail sector expands its total addressable market to the entire US$5 trillion retail economy in China, indicating the staggering growth opportunity against its US$51.9 billion in revenue on a trailing-twelve-months basis.

The State Council announced new initiatives to support small enterprises by reducing corporate income tax rates and raising the monthly sales threshold for VAT exemption. The policies are aimed at igniting business confidence and encourage business investments as well as consumer spending. Joseph Tsai, Executive Vice Chairman of Alibaba Group believed "anything that's good for business confidence and in particular good for consumers and SMEs will be good for Alibaba".

Gloomy January PMIs Hiding Underlying Optimism

As before, we got our first clue of the business activity strength for January from China's official statistical body. Last Thursday, the National Bureau of Statistic ("NBS") reported that the manufacturing sector activity in China remained in contraction mode in January, with the PMI at 49.5. Nevertheless, the latest PMI reading bettered the consensus forecast at 49.3 and was an improvement from the previous month's 49.4.

Services performed more favorably. China's non-manufacturing PMI for the same period posted 54.7, comfortably beating expectations for 53.9, as well as surpassing last month's 53.8 by a good margin.

The privately-run Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI released a day later similarly told of a continued softening in the manufacturing landscape in January. The composite indicator came in at 48.3 in the first month of 2019, the lowest since February 2016. In addition, the January reading grossly missed estimates at 49.5 and was also lower than the 49.7 posted in the prior month. Quick-thinking readers might point out that the Lunar New Year this year being ten days earlier would have an impact on the survey. Fortunately, the team behind the PMI is well aware of this issue and all monthly readings are seasonally adjusted, removing the variations from year to year.

The gauge for overall new orders turned more negative even as sub-index for new export orders continued its climb in expansionary territory, indicating that manufacturing for local sales remains cool. This is worrisome as it signaled the stimulus by the Chinese government targeted at boosting domestic consumption doesn't seem to be working well. On the other hand, the rise in new export orders suggests the resilience of exporters amidst the trade tensions, although the concerted messaging of positive progress in negotiations by both the U.S. and China could have helped.

On the bright side, since the unabated weakness was, in a large part, contributed by the ongoing destocking trend by companies to reduce inventory burden while operating under the cloud of uncertainty, there is potential for a rebound when sentiment reverses to the positive. We have seen how last month was the best January the S&P 500 had performed since 1987, after investors "de-stocked" in droves in December, sending the index briefly into bear-market territory at one point.

The same could happen to the manufacturing scene in China especially as Beijing fine-tunes its countercyclical economic policy. According to Caixin, the gauge for confidence towards the business outlook for the year was at its highest since May 2018, supporting the optimists' case.

Market Outlook

Several non-China related developments have served as sorely-needed catalysts to jolt the lackluster share prices of Chinese internet stocks in the past weeks. Alibaba's steady quarterly earnings have provided the local basis for a continued recovery. Nevertheless, it would be prudent for investors to be wary of exuberance when the macro outlook remains uncertain with little clarity from the trade negotiations other than vague pleasantries exchanged between the governments of the largest two economies in the world.

Last week, the Chinese government expressed their intention to subsidize new purchases and trade-ins of energy-efficient and digital-ready appliances, as well as high-resolution 4K televisions. While the aim to increase consumption of electronics such as refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and computers by RMB700 billion ($104 billion) over the three years through 2021 bodes well for e-commerce companies, it is unrealistic to expect the immediate realization of the full benefits.

Beijing also announced the expansion of subsidies for purchasing high-performance electric and other eco-friendly vehicles. However, the timing for the policy changes is apparently too late for a prompt emergence of demand. The Chinese population tends to buy new cars and replace their home appliances weeks before the commencement of the Lunar New Year holidays. Investors would have to be patient to see the translation of policies into actual commercial gains.

On Tuesday, we have the leading Chinese video-streaming provider iQIYI, dubbed the Netflix (NFLX) of China, reporting its Q4 2018 and full year results after the market close. Shareholders would do well to monitor its already high historical cash burn for signs of further escalation. Besides an astonishing level of cost of goods sold, it also has a staggering mountain of purchase obligations due to its non-cancelable agreements for licensed copyrights.

Otherwise, it is expected to be a quiet week on the corporate front considering China would be in a week-long lull period for the Lunar New Year holidays. Many businesses would be away much longer as employees go on annual leave following the official holidays.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, JD, NTES, TCEHY, FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.