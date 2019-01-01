Source

Berry Plastics Corporation (NYSE:BERY) is a mid cap market sized company that operates in the packaging arena. Making everything from cups, tape, bottles, straws, and more the company benefits from a growing population and rising incomes. As consumers consume more, the company benefits from growth in product development and larger disposable income. For investors looking for a long term way to play an ever growing economy, Berry offers an indirect play on the consumer. Its products are in every household and yet remains relatively unknown. As the company works to continue to pay down debt and create synergy, its earnings should rise and so should its capital returns. Long term shareholders should benefit from all the above and consider a position in Berry Plastics.

Performance

Berry Plastics just reported quarterly results that beat on both the top and bottom lines.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenue growth of almost 11% shows us that it continues to win customers and new product packaging business despite the competition. While much of this was due to acquired revenue growth, the company still drove organic growth of 3%.

The reason I believe Berry to be an interesting play on the consumer is because of all the packaging it designs and makes for consumer goods. And as noted in the quarterly report, the "Consumer Packaging" division delivered very strong organic growth of 9%. Additionally, the "Health, Hygiene & Specialties" division saw strong quarterly sales dollar growth of 22%.

As an investor, I like to know who the customers of the company are.

Source: Investor Presentation

As we can see there is no shortage with over 13,000 customers and many of them names we know. Because these large dominating blue chip customers count on Berry and can be seen as relatively recession proof, it is safe to say much of the revenue Berry generates is safe as well.

The company operates in three segments, which are outlined below.

Source: Investor Presentation

The positive here is that the company doesn't have an over reliance on any specific division for a larger portion of revenue, with each division being generally equal in contribution to the top line. The largest division, however, happens to be perhaps the most recession-proof division. There is a large chance that female care items, diapers, and medical devices will still all be in need during an economic downturn.

The company has gotten to be a dominant player in its space by continuing to acquire other manufacturers.

Source: Investor Presentation

This drives significant value in ways other than just adding revenue. This drives a stronger relationship between Berry and its customers as it begins to offer packages and designs it perhaps did not before. It also might gain more of a customer's business that was segmented between them and the newly acquired company. This would further enhance the reliance on Berry. It also will technically eliminate the competitive situation that might exist when a customer is pricing out its options. A quick example would be the following: A large customer may need a specific type of package for a new product or product redesign and only Berry or the newly acquired company has the capability to do this type of packaging. Due to this there is now no competitive threat and the company can enhance margins through superior offering.

But of course acquisitions can over lever a balance sheet and we must ensure as investors there is not too much inherent risk.

Source: 10Q

According to the balance sheet the company currently has total debt less cash and cash equivalents of $5,444 million. This is pretty large considering that Berry is only a $6.3 billion dollar market cap company. However, it does generate substantial cash flows. Cash flow from operations increased by 5 percent to $161 million for the 4th quarter. Adjusted free cash flow for 2018 was $679 million.

Debt matures at the following schedule:

Source: 10Q

Considering there are some back-to-back years of debt maturing, it is safe to say the company will need to refinance this. However, the good news is it appears the Federal Reserve is on hold with rate hikes and may be nearing an end. It could very well be possible that when the debt is refinanced it will be at better rates than they are currently.

The acquisitions have helped Berry scale to be the largest buyer of the materials needed to do packaging.

Source: Investor Presentation

Because of this the company has significant purchasing power and will allow it to control costs better than competition. This also allows the company to once again avoid losing a customer over price. Value propositions are important to have, but having both pricing power and value added services only drives customer acquisition.

As the company continues its historical trend of acquiring, driving synergy, and producing a healthy ROI, the company should generate more and more cash flow and earnings. Shares should move upward as this happens in due time.

Valuation

Looking at historical valuation for the last 5 years we can identify if now presents a buying opportunity.

Source: Morningstar

The shares currently trade at a discount to their 5 year average for P/S, P/E, P/CF, and P/FE. With all of these metrics pointing to a current valuation below where it typically would trade, it is perhaps an ideal time to pick up some shares.

Compared to peers we see the following as well.

Data by YCharts

Berry Plastics trades with the lowest forward P/S ratio and forward P/E ratio.

That being said the company should deserve somewhat of a premium for being such a large and well run company, yet it does not. This may change in the coming years and the closing of the valuation gap could boost shareholder returns.

Conclusion

Berry Plastics valuation currently lags its competition and its historical trading range. Being a play on the strong consumer and demand for consumer goods, Berry benefits from the growth of its customers. Without making a direct bet on any company growing continually, Berry is a bet that through a group of customers growth should continue. I believe the company offers a good way to play the growing consumer spending trends and currently trades at an attractive valuation. Risks of course is apparent with the large debt load, but this should be handled with ease considering the growing large cash flow stream. On any possible market weakness I may look to add shares to my portfolio.