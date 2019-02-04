Which Is Right? The Bond Market Or The Stock Market?

Both set of assumptions cannot be right so what is the correct view?

The assumptions in the bond market have to do with slower economic growth and little inflationary pressure, while the assumptions in the stock market reflect the change in the Fed's stance.

Recently, prices in the bond market and prices in the stock market have moved in the same direction, something not always seen.

Prices in the bond market and in the stock market have been traveling in the same direction.

This is not the pattern one might expect.

Looking at the bond market first, bond prices have been rising for the past three months.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit 3.25 percent on November 8, 2018. Monday morning, February 4, 2019, the 10-year opened to yield 2.70 percent. This yield had dropped as low as 2.55 percent in early January. Bond prices move inversely with bond yields.

In January 2019, the S&P 500 stock index rose by 7.9 percent, the largest monthly gain since October 1, 2015.

What is going on?

As I have written many times recently, the weakness in bond yields reflected a perceived feeling that the economy was growing only modestly and that inflationary expectations had dropped below the Fed’s target rate of increase.

That is, the economy was not as robust as many had expected, especially after the Trump tax cuts of December 2017.

There seems to be additional data that support the idea that economic growth is not all that good.

For one, housing sales have lagged. Second, manufacturing activity has slowed. And, third, consumer confidence seems to have fallen.

Economists have revised 2019 forecasts downward, with the latest estimate coming in around 2.2 percent. The Federal Reserve, for many months now, has estimated 2019 economic growth around 2.3 percent. Not bad, but certainly not as robust as the Trump administration would like.

The inflationary expectations now built into the 10-year yield come in about 1.8 percent, quite a bit below the Fed’s target for inflation over the next ten years.

The stock market, on the other hand, seems to have picked up some confidence in January as shown by the performance of the S&P 500.

Investors in the stock market seem to be focusing upon two factors in the recent rise in stock prices.

First, the market seems to be responding to favorable movement in the trade talks going on between the United States and China. The market seems to be very sensitive to news coming out about the developments on this front.

The major news in January, however, seems to be the shift that the market has felt in the monetary policy stance of the Federal Reserve.

The Fed has seemingly backed off its plan for raising its policy rate of interest this year.

Earlier, Federal Reserve officials had signaled that there would be three more increases this year.

Now, Chairman Jerome Powell has indicated that there may not be any increases this year.

In addition, there is information coming out of the Federal Reserve that the Fed may not continue to reduce its securities portfolio at the pace it had originally announced. That is, Federal Reserve officials may be able to live with a larger portfolio of securities than it had earlier indicated.

One of the reasons given for this shift in emphasis is that Federal Reserve officials seem to be more worried about global growth rates, and not just the growth of the US economy.

What these Fed moves have given the market is confidence that the Fed will not let the stock market decline, and will, also, not let the rate of growth of the economy drop too far. Hence, the optimism in the S&P 500 stock index.

This analysis assumes that in the near future, the Fed will act to err on the side of monetary ease, much as it did throughout the current economic recovery and protect the stock market and the economy on the downside. Is this a revival of the Greenspan “put”, or did the “put” never go away?

So, which view of the future is correct?

They can’t both be right, right?

Well, maybe one should comment on what the Federal Reserve sees happening after 2019.

The Fed's projections for US economic growth fall to 2.0 percent in 2020; 1.8 percent in 2021; and 1.9 percent for the longer run.

In looking at these projections, one must assume that the falling growth rate in the economy is not something that the Federal Reserve thinks it can reverse. That is, the Fed needs to be concerned about the state of inflation in the economy and not just the rate of growth. These projections seem to be saying that the Fed believes that it will act so that inflation will not exceed its target, or if inflation does exceed its goal for a time, the Fed will not act so as to pump up further economic growth.

This is consistent with the scenario that I have been advancing for many months now. The US economy, as well as many other economies in the world, is being dominated by the supply-side of the economy. This is the only logical conclusion one can draw from the data that we are receiving month-after-month.

And, this conclusion is the only one that can explain the recent performance of the bond market and the stock market.

The bond market realizes that the supply-side is dominating economic growth and inflation these days and that is why the level of yields in longer-term bonds have dropped over the past several months.

The stock market is feeling a near-term high because investors have responded to the politics of tariff talks and the Federal Reserve's shift from its continued effort to increase its policy rates. This is the result of psychological relief.

The question is whether or not growth rates for the next four or five years, like the ones put out by the Federal Reserve, coupled with modest inflation, produce the earnings that will keep the stock market rolling along, as it did in January 2019.

Right now, I have to go with the scenario supporting bond market activity. Supply side forces are dominating the economy. Inflation is low. Short-term monetary and fiscal policies are not going to change this. Consequently, short prices, over the coming months, will have to adjust.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.