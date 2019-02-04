Sand In My Shoes: January Update

The future income from this portfolio continues to climb as each month I am adding at least $100 of future annual dividend income.

Well, as rough as December was, the gains on the S&P 500 in January completely erased the losses of 2018 and then some. The S&P 500 soared 7.87% this month, the biggest one month gain since October of 2015 and the best January since 1987. Hopefully this bodes well for the rest of 2019.

But no matter how the market performs for the rest of the year, I plan on watching my future retirement income grow and grow. January was a particularly good month as far as this measurement goes. I added over $100 to my future annual dividend payments through the addition of one new stock and by adding shares to an existing position.

Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash

I also posted my best January since I've been tracking my dividends but that is not a surprise. Each and every month has exceeded the same month from the prior year. That is one of the joys of dividend growth investing (as well as continually adding shares of stock to your portfolio).

The first month of each quarter is still quite weak compared to the second and third months, but I can live with that. When the fetching Mrs. Soule and I are eventually living on our dividends, we'll be OK. We have learned to budget so far and we won't forget when the income from dividends is slightly variable. So let's take a look at the specifics.

January Dividends

All graphs and charts created by author unless otherwise specified

Well, honestly, $150 may not sound like much and I'm very eager to grow this total, but when you consider it is nearly triple the dividend payout this time last year, then we can see how much progress I am actually making. Let's triple it again! OK, that might be a bit aggressive, but I do look forward to seeing where it stands this time next year.

Here is the historical graph, so you can see just how much higher it was than last year and also than 2017 when it was twenty bucks:

January Performance

As terrible as December was, January was up all of that and then some.

While my portfolio lost 5.18% of its value in December, as you can see it was up just over 6% in January. Much better. What makes this even better is that I didn't receive a single penny from my fixed income funds because they all paid me twice in December, once early in the month and once right before the year ended. So if those end-of-year payouts had been early in 2019 instead, the change in my portfolio value would have been even better.

Individual Stocks

Below are the positions I hold and their value as of close of business January 31, 2019. The portfolio has an overall yield of 3.7%.

You may have seen that I sold another call on my shares of American International Group (AIG). If you've been following my progress you will remember that I decided to get AIG out of my portfolio, and at this time it looks like February might be the month that happens.

Projected Dividends

Total expected dividends for 2019 if no stocks are added and no dividend increases (or cuts) take place is $3,013.61. First time I've been able to type a yearly total of any kind that starts with a "3." Very exciting. Of course, I do expect to add more shares of stock and I absolutely expect dividend increases to occur. But eclipsing this milestone now is already making me quite happy.

Sector Diversification

Consumer Discretionary 7.8% Consumer Staples 8.2% Energy 7.7% Financials 15.2% Health Care 9.0% Industrials 9.1% Materials 7.9% REIT 11.8% Technology 7.9% Telecom 6.8% Utilities 8.5% 100%

The unwanted (and I believe soon to be called away) shares of AIG are still throwing my financials out of whack. But that should be "fixed" soon.

I reported in December that my technology and telecom sectors were still too low and I would likely add to at least one of them in January. Well, I managed to add to both, and we will discuss these in more detail shortly in the "Sales and Purchases" section below.

Asset Allocation of the Portfolio

I finally sold off that mutual "fund of funds" from my old 401(k). With about $3,000 of it I added to my domestic fixed income funds, which had gotten down below 26% of my overall portfolio compared to the target of 30%. I also added about $1,500 to my International Equity funds, which had dipped below 9%, compared to the target of 10%.

My fixed income percentages are still far too low compared to the target I had laid out when I first rolled my huge 401(k) balance over back in July of 2017. I'm afraid I'll need to add to them almost every month.

I thought about it in the last several weeks and it makes sense that I can't keep investing the interest payments from my fixed income funds back into equities and expect the asset allocation percentages to remain on target (duh). The good news is that by buying more fixed income investments I will create more cash flow for my portfolio so that when opportunities present themselves I should have cash in the account to make a move.

Last year I generated about $400 cash per month on average from my fixed income investments. Up until now I have been almost exclusively plowing that into shares of new or existing stocks. What if I was buying $400 of a bond fund that was paying a 5-6% coupon each and every month? Each month I'd be increasing my yearly bond fund distribution by twenty to twenty-five bucks on an annual basis. That doesn't sound like a lot but it adds up over time, as we have seen happens with dividends.

Would I rather buy new stocks? Yeah, that's a lot more fun. But I would not be upset if when I hit my $10,000 in dividends per year goal I am bringing in $600 or $700 per month in bond fund distributions as well.

True to my past articles I will not be detailing which funds or ETFs I purchase because I do not want anyone to even think about leaning on my research of ETFs or mutual funds. I don't have the kind of knowledge I would feel comfortable sharing and most funds are so diversified you can probably pick them as well or better than I can. Also, we all have different goals, are at different points in our careers, and have different tolerance for risk. So what is your appetite for high yield vs. investment grade bonds, long term vs. short term bonds, etc.? Likely different than mine.

I will point out, just anecdotally, that this portfolio owns shares of BlackRock Inc (BLK), which sells the iShares line of products. So do with that piece of information what you will...

Sales and Purchases in January

So the first thing I did in January when the market bounced off its low was sell the mutual fund from my old 401((k)) and that gave me an additional $7,650 of cash. With more than half of the proceeds I bought the domestic fixed income and international equity ETFs as I mentioned above.

I used another ~$1,500 to double my position in Apple Inc (AAPL). I purchased 10 more shares on the 10th for $151.90 per share. Of course I didn't catch the low, but I am very happy with the price I got, and it brought my cost basis down nicely.

I still had $2,400 in cash from distributions, dividends and from the remaining proceeds of my old 401((k)), so around the same time I put in a limit order, good 'til cancelled (GTC), for 35 shares of Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) at $54, which is what I determined fair value to be. Much to my delight, on the 29th VZ opened at $53.62 and my limit order was filled at basically 9:30:01 at $53.63. You can expect an article soon that details my reasoning for this purchase, but it is not ready for publication yet.

Finally, on the 7th of January, I sold another covered call on my 100 shares of AIG. If you know the story I had one (yes, one) share of AIG due to a reverse split and decided to buy 99 shares to make a round lot because I did not feel like paying what would amount to a 12% commission to sell the one share.

Here is what my quote page looked like on that day (courtesy of TD Ameritrade):

At the time it looked like the $42 call was the way to go. I figured I might actually get called out, which is what I want, but the $42 call looked much more profitable than the $41 call. Let's see what that looks like with my position.

So for argument's sake, and because "sunk costs are sunk" (I can't un-buy the mistake I made in 2008), I am going to pretend, for this demonstration, that I bought all 100 shares for what I actually paid for the 99. I am also going to assume I get called out at $42 per share since as I type this shares are trading well above $43 per share.

So if this is how it plays out, I would say it was much more fun and much more profitable than selling one measly share of AIG for $43 or 45 or whatever it was trading for and it costing me $5 to do so. I will have made roughly seventy bucks in less than three months. And in a couple of weeks I will have over $4,000 to buy more stocks with!

Forward Looking Dividends

We already know I have cleared the $3,000 per year hurdle. Let's see what the months Feb 2019-Jan 2020 look like now. Not much different except one of my new stocks, which I bought too late to capture the January dividend this past month, I will receive in January 2020.

Again, I do not believe I will receive the next dividend payment for AIG, so it is gone from this report.

I added 10 shares of AAPL and 35 shares of VZ, which is a new position, and both of these adds are reflected in this report. In addition, the following companies have declared dividend or payout increases as of February 1 that were not reflected in the previous report: BLK, Consolidated Edison Inc (ED), Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP), and Realty Income (O). Combined, these added $113.16 annually to my future retirement income.

This brings my projected income for the next twelve months up to $3,021.92. I very happily had to adjust the y-axis for this report, and the report looks more and more interesting each month.

Final Thoughts

The bounce back in the major averages was nice to see and my portfolio value certainly looks better than it did at the end of December, adding over $15,000 in total value in a single month. Of course, I was able to make some fantastic pick ups during the downturn like Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) around $66 per share, or Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) for less than $128 and AAPL for just a bit over $150.

The best news is I once again added over $100 to my future retirement income which makes four straight months that I have done so. In fact the average is over $135 per month. If I keep that up I will be over $4,500 in future dividend income this time next year.

One of my big "aha moments" this past month was that I really needed to be adding to my fixed income investments on a monthly basis. Probably to the extent that I was being paid distributions. My fixed income investments have been steadily falling behind their target percentages and it is not all due to the decline in value of the underlying investments. That has something to do with it, sure, but they would all be much closer to their targets if I had been adding to them as the months went by.

It is going to be tough for me to do that, because when I see cash sitting in my brokerage account - burning a hole in my pocket so to speak - I am going to really want to buy more of one of my existing positions that is currently getting beaten up. Even more fun would be to spend it on a new stock that I can tell you all about.

I'm also not going to apologize for buying the stocks that I have instead of fixed income investments, because it's working out pretty good for me so far.

I fully expect to have $4,200 of new cash sitting in the account in a couple of weeks after I get called out of my AIG shares. I will probably look to put about half of that to work in one of the sectors which currently makes up less than 8% of my stock portfolio. I am thinking telecom if VZ stays below $55, or maybe add to my XOM if it stays below $75 or maybe something in consumer discretionary, materials, or technology.

I won't get excited about adding to my fixed income funds but it might be kind of fun to watch the cash I receive from them each month grow. I may have to consider a new section in my reporting, though at this time I can't think how it would look. We'll see what happens as the months progress.

That's it for now. I hope you all enjoy the updates and I hope you are all having as much fun with your own stories as I am with mine. Best of luck to all, and thank you so much for reading this!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, AIG, AMGN, APD, BAC, BLK, C, CSCO, CVS, ED, GPC, HD, HRL, IFF, ITW, JNJ, LEG, MMM, MMP, O, OHI, PEP, PPL, SO, T, VZ, WMT, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.