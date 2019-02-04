Market Volatility Bulletin: VX Term Structure Makes Its Way Back To Contango

A pullback or retracement in stocks appears reasonable, but the structure of volatility is suggesting lower ranges of motion.

Market Intro

Bureau of Labor Statistics

CNBC:10:34AM EST

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) are starting off the Monday after the jobs report and the Super Bowl with a shrug. The Dow is down .25%, while the NASDAQ is currently gaining ground to the tune of .50%.

Spot VIX is sinking to lows that it has visited only briefly going back to early October of 2018.

Thoughts on Volatility

For anyone who has lived in a four-seasons environment, the feel of how different a fixed temperature can be when going from summer to fall vs. winter to spring is a familiar phenomenon. As an example, when you've been through a summer, 60 degrees Fahrenheit can be quite chilly. On the other hand, 60 degrees may feel positively balmy if you've just weathered a cold winter, to the extent that you may choose to forego a jacket for a tee shirt.

Likewise, context can matter a great deal in financial markets. Ripping through Dow 25,000 felt quite different in 2017 vs. when we broke through it toward the end of 2018.

The fact is that we are trading toward the middle of a fairly broad two-year range. It seems quite likely that we could just tread water here for a few weeks, while the market draws conclusions of how fundamentally driven Q4 2018 was.

It is fair to say that risk assets will carry their list of concerns. Trade relations with Europe have been, relatively speaking, a non-issue as the Trump Administration seeks to bandy for better terms of trade. Citi indicates that this may act as the next area to look for skirmishes.

It is remarkable, and disconcerting, how the US trade deficit has widened over the past 30 years. Granted, the nominal US economy has grown over the same period. Still, the United States has not recorded one single trade surplus going back all the way to 1985? Wherever the changes do come from, it seems reasonable that some alterations are necessary to promote a sustainable and healthy global economy.

Urban Carmel argues quite sensibly that some reversal in the price action should not stun or surprise after the rather relief rally the S&P has undertaken since just after Christmas.

Fair enough, but there are two things to consider. First, we did in fact have a couple meaningful pullbacks in January, short-lived though they were. Secondly, the gains have been paired with dramatic reductions in volatility indicators such as spot VIX and VX futures. This suggests that the near-term gauges for gains or losses are unlikely to be high in magnitude.

Term Structure

VX futures are aligning themselves into the shape that short-vol position takers (SVXY, ZIV) know and love: that of contango.

Note that the actual contango levels here are quite modest. 3% on the M1-M2 is really not much in the way of edge. But it's more than shorts have been treated to for some time.

More encouraging still is that the futures curve sits above measures of both realized and implied volatility, as depicted above. I purposely excluded the HV30, which towers above the other metrics (in the mid-20s). If and as market participants can slow down the pace of movement in the S&P, a futures curve that retains the current shape increases in likelihood.

The CBOE Implied Correlation Index (KCJ) got rebooted in late November of 2018 (it alternates with other, similar indexes each year). These metrics tend to start high and stable and then gradually lose ground as the expiration of the index nears. At least, that has been the pattern over the past few years.

We see a modest decline in this measure at the present, if we compare it to values from December. The index would be better if it worked on a constant maturity, as VIX does for instance. Still, Friday's pull higher aside, it does appear that volatility correlation between individual S&P components is loosening.

MarketChameleon: UVXY Put-Call Skew

January was a rough month for those who were positioned in the 1.5x-leveraged volatility product UVXY. This measure of 25-delta skew does not offer longs in this ETF much reason for encouragement.

The way that MarketChameleon constructs the metric, more negative means that skew favors the call, or asymmetric upside. At present, UVXY is displaying some of the lightest call skew of the last year.

Depending on the way that you view the prospects for revived S&P volatility, that may signal opportunity to buy upside on the product for cheap.

Wrap-Up

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, I thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

I appreciate atom&humber sharing his thoughts on the January rally in the most recent MVB. Because December's action was simply so dramatic, it is difficult to attribute the fall to any one particular source. It is fair to assert that the core drivers that collectively caused so much consternation are still very much in place, and so equities may have to see signs of change in order to complete the road to recovery.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long timeframe, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.