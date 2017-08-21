Prime Energy (NASDAQ:PNRG) has substantially outperformed its peers over the past year, as highlighted here on Seeking Alpha, with a first article published on 8/21/2017 "Prime Energy - A Fast Growing Oil Producer ...". Prime shares have doubled since that time:

Importantly, this has been during a time period where other Permian focused producers have under-performed. Apache (APA), for example, was redirecting capex from successful operations as far away as Egypt and as close as its Midland basin JV with Prime Energy, to its Alpine High play, as discussed here in October 2017. And Parsley (PE) and others like Pioneer (PXD) started to see disproportionate increases in lower-value gas production, driving oil production growth disappointment, as discussed here in January 2018.

Looking back at the comp set used for Prime in the August 2017 article, Prime's share performance looks even more impressive:

In follow up conversations with readers, one of the biggest pushbacks was the selection of Prime versus a nearby competitor, Earthstone (ESTE). Earthstone's stock is down 30% since the date of publication of that article, vs Prime up 109%.

Obvious follow up questions are "why" and "what happens next". The why I think I covered in the initial article as well as "The Market Loves Buybacks" and "Permian Update". In "The Market Loves Buybacks", I showed the share prime performance of Anadarko (APC) vs Apache (APA). Anadarko was far more active in buying back shares than Apache, which along with other capital allocation differences helped explain the big out-performance by Anadarko. I argued that Prime's capital return approach was similarly superior to that of Parsley and Earthstone, which was leading to short term better share price performance, and that that could continue. It has, beyond expectations:

In "Permian Update", I argued that the reason RSP outperformed and subsequently was bought out by Concho (CXO) was their best in class debt adjusted per share production growth. And I identified that Prime had started to show similarly impressive growth. Fewer shares outstanding and more production per debt adjusted share are powerful forces, and likely drove Prime's significant out-performance versus peers large and small.

I've gotten to know Charles Drimal, the CEO of Prime, both in my initial due diligence process and in the time that I owned shares of Prime (I sold off my position recently - thank you Chuck!). He thinks differently than his competitors and runs his business differently, focusing on actual profits and on true NAV accretion. In my analysis, it was just a matter of time before PNRG would way outperform its peers, and it has (and may continue to, but I've tapped out for now).

I've identified another oil and gas company, Journey Energy (OTC:JRNGF) with another stand out CEO like Mr. Drimal. It did a significant buyback last year, and in an article in September 2018, I highlighted it as having potential to outperform its peers due to the large size of its buyback, and pointed out that it had already started to outperform them by a little. And I will be on the lookout for more Prime "look alikes" - please share any and all ideas in the comments below.

