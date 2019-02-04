AMD: EPYC'ly Setting The Bar

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) has traditionally been on the defensive side when it comes to its stock price and overall outlook. Recently, there has been quite a bit of hype around the stock being inflated in price after its meteoric rise. This article aims to calm those qualms and restore some sanity to the situation with objective reasoning and outlook. Additionally, I will outline some of the things that have made this company great in the past, how repeating that model is going to pay off (again) in the near future, and why Wall Street doesn’t really see the big picture here.

AMD Is Taking Back The CPU Crown

2019 will be the year that AMD unequivocally takes back the CPU crown, setting the stock up for an impressive 2019-2020 run. Investors of both AMD and Intel (INTC) should be aware of what this means for respective share prices and react accordingly. For the first time in a long time, AMD has the obvious advantage in this space. Not only is their current lineup superior in build quality, performance, and price/value, but AMD’s release is ahead of Intel’s offering this time around, providing an ideal chance to make up ground that has been lost previously. While they won’t be overtaking market share any time soon, significant gains are to be expected and maintained. If AMD can hold this evaluation before their market share takeover, there should be no problem holding a higher evaluation when that percentage increases.

EPYC’ly Setting The Bar With Ryzen 3000

Ryzen will be the processor that people compare other processors to in the near future. It uses the Zen 2 core and exhibits 30% less power draw than Intel’s i9 9900k. Even more impressive is that this will be available to consumers in mid 2019, which is significantly earlier than Intel’s later 2019-2020 release.

Along with a processor release is a new chipset release as well, the X570. It would make sense if AMD wants to release a new chipset and fancy new motherboards to go along with its added CPU features, like PCIx 4.0 support. Most sources I have come across say that the processor will be released on time for sure, but the chipset release is what will be holding up the train, if anything. An interesting twist to the plot is that AMD has started making their own silicon, which will be implemented in X570 and future chipsets. This will represent a much more solid product built from the ground up with the manufacturer’s best intentions in mind. No more of the initial bugs we saw with the Ryzen 1000 series of CPUs.

EPYC Proportions

While Ryzen 3 is exciting news for consumers and gamers, investors should be more interested in the implications surrounding the server market and how EPYC is radically changing this landscape. Intel had over 99% market share in 2014, and AMD has been chipping away at this since the release of the 1st generation EPYC processor. This rate of change will only accelerate going into 2019-2020. "AMD's server CPU share increased to 1.3 percent in 2Q18, up from 1 percent in the prior period and 0.5 percent a year ago." The latest report on the server market by DRAMeXchange indicates that Intel's share is down to 98% by now. This represents a 100% improvement for AMD.

While the company has made a conservative estimate of 5-10% market share in the near term, some analysts estimate Intel is preparing for a 15-25% eventual footprint for AMD. If true, this could represent a much higher price in the future for this stock. With the features, speed, and cost of EPYC setups, along with recent reports of Intel not being able to keep up with the demand of their chips, it makes sense why this is feasible in the short term. This has in turn made resellers start to recommend EPYC setups to their customers.

Investors can expect a 5% share by the end of 2019 with more significant gains coming in 2020. Intel should be preparing for AMD to take 20-25% market share, similar to what it had in the Opteron days. The last time AMD was a significant player in the server market, Opteron chips were the hype. All AMD needs is a good product and businesses will start flocking.

“It is the best server processor the world has ever seen.” –Lisa SU

At CES 2019, Lisa Su demonstrated that one 7nm EPYC processor outperforms two Intel Xeon 8180’s. She additionally noted that since it uses the same socket, it is really easy to upgrade. This again will allow people at the top of technical hierarchy to spend the dollars that they have to get the technology and performance that they need while allowing the secondary market a bargain option to upgrade or convert to EPYC-based systems. When AMD is making great products, it helps the consumer and hurts the other players in the field.

Die Size Could be a Substantial Factor

Surprisingly, even AMD’s die size is in the lead, since they are now using 7nm technology and Intel is still on 14nm, with rumors of difficulty on the 10nm release. If Intel has anything they have been hiding in their underground lair, now would be the time to play that card. If they do not, some major changes are in store with respect to the current landscape of the market. AMD is already delivering the same performance as its previous generation GPUs with 25% less power and demoed its power usage at CES 2019. This will continue to improve through subsequent iterations.

Fallacies Of Wall Street

I have to be honest, I was not expecting to write the section you are about to read. Previously, I cited AMD’s historical relationship to its customers and how that has inspired a very good long-term standing with its base. Not that I doubted their commitment, it’s just at a time when manufacturers and brands are looking to cut costs (to almost any extent), boost profits, and remove the upgradeability factor for consumers (in turn making them buy another new product from said company), so it wasn’t exactly on my radar.

We have entered a time where doing well by your customer is looked down upon by Wall Street, especially in the tech sector. It is all in the name of the mighty dollar or nothing at all. When I see articles blasting AMD, especially recently, this is what I have to tell myself to get past the insanity. Usually, I will then result to writing these articles to try to correct the stigma for my followers and the general public. The odd thing is that many of the same people who said AMD was a bad buy when I was claiming it a bargain at $10, are the same ones saying it is overbought again when they are ready to release a dominating product lineup. The stock may have reached new heights so far, but it is not done climbing this mountain. Play the hot hand.

The truth is that AMD cannot release a good enough product for analysts. When they release a new product that does well in the marketplace, like the Ryzen lineup, it gets grilled. When it releases a product that is received poorly, it gets burned. AMD is always on the grill, so the only question here is: How do you like your steak done?

Brand Loyalty – An Overlooked Evaluation Variable

When I wrote an article about the initial Vega arrival, under the "Reminiscing" section, I cited one reason why many people who become AMD customers remain AMD customers. The loyalty to this brand is at a very high level. Intel users will switch to AMD, but AMD users will rarely do the same at the consumer level. This has to do with the customer treatment mentioned previously and this Ryzen series is looking to repeat that behavior, except this time being much more prevalent and important in the CPU space.

Ryzen 3 will follow the likeness of Ryzen and Ryzen 2, and be allowed to be put in the same slot. The same with EPYC. This is a great thing for consumers because anyone who wants to upgrade doesn’t have to buy a new motherboard. They just need to buy the CPU, replace it, and sell the old one.

AMD started tinkering with this idea back in the day with its Socket A Athlon and Athlon-M models. It was then used again on the AM3/AM3+ socket, allowing early adopters to stay on the edge of technology without needlessly draining their bank account. This mentality allowed AMD to get people to upgrade who otherwise wouldn’t due to the lower financial barrier. This in turn creates a secondary CPU market where AMD and non-AMD CPU users alike have a chance to either get discounted hardware or sell their hardware to soften the upgrade costs. It really is a win all around since AMD pockets the cash either way.

AMD’s Game Plan Fuels Repeat Customers

While Intel maintains a major lead in both server and consumer market share at the current moment, we all know technology and the stocks that make that technology up, can change very quickly and at an accelerating pace.

AMD is a long-term holding. With the plethora of dominating products entering the market, the growth in the coming years will be substantial. They can take over a large portion of the server market which they currently hold very little ground in. I would not be surprised to see AMD floating in the $25-$35 a share mark at the end of 2019 based on Ryzen 3 and EPYC 2 earnings. If they can make a concrete position for themselves in the server market going forward, then the sky is potentially the limit with where this stock can go. With AMD aggressively paying down its debt while expanding dominance, a real treat for shareholders will ensue in the next 2-3 years.

Debt Reduction And Increased Equity

AMD has significantly reduced its debt since Lisa Su has taken over. In 2014, AMD’s debt was at roughly 2 billion and shareholders' equity held at roughly 0.0-0.5 Billion. The recent numbers stand at 1.11 billion in debt with 1.37 billion in equity. This equity number will rise with increased server share, and Su has shown a habit of paying down AMD’s most expensive debt, while reserving the cheaper debt in order to invest in the business; dollars well spent thus far.

The EPYC line is already on that path, which is finding increasing acceptance among corporates. Not only does this help with the company’s overall valuation, but it also helps boost profits as there is less going to interest payments and more going to shareholders, research, and other investments. This is a result of their strong product line performance and acceptance in the market place. A company is only as strong as its CEO, and Lisa Su is a top pick across the technical horizon.

EPYC And Opteron Similarities

The EPYC processor has all the hints of the Opteron processor when it was first released in 2004. The difference being that EPYC offers a whole lot more than its once marveled predecessor, something their competitor is having a hard time coming to terms with. AMD simply has a far more superior product that is offered for less of a price tag. These were the same favorable conditions that enabled the Opteron line to be such a huge success. AMD is poised to significantly change the computing landscape in the immediate and near future.

There is no better situation to find yourself in the tech world, especially when referencing hardware. Longtime Intel fanboys are making the switch to Ryzen/Threadripper and EPYC because the situation and outlook is just too obvious. Some enthusiasts put thousands into their custom-built rigs. You can bet they are using the best they can get for the best value they can find within their budget. The same goes for the server world, but the implications are more critical and the scale much larger.

When Opteron was first released, AMD’s share price was hovering around $16. It had shot up to $41 by the end of 2005. While desktop CPUs are great and make a strong statement, the server market is the true breadwinner of any semiconductor manufacturer due to the amount of money involved. Where is this stock headed when it’s already at $25 and about to embark on a tearing market share takeover? We use data-centers in a much higher capacity and frequency than we did in 2004, so while the end result remains to be seen, one can assume there will be a much greater impact with the market’s current environment.

The important part to focus on and realize here is that you have a strong leader in a great position who has performed relatively flawless so far. Some may argue that AMD has still failed to meet the bar in the GPU world, but that is really the only argument against Su and AMD; not to mention you can’t just “outperform” Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) overnight. With the official Radeon 7 being released, we will be able to see just how close their last hurdle is to being crossed. Meanwhile, await EPYC profits boosting the bottom line while Ryzen, SoC, and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) Stream continue to add to better quarterly numbers. Keep calm and HODL on!

