Corporacion America Airports: Recovery In Sight After A Brutal 2018?

Summary

Corporación America Airports' ("CAAP") shares have had a rough ride since the IPO in Feb. 2018, despite the recent bounce.

Emerging market weakness and CAAP's deteriorating financials scared the market in 2018, though underlying performance wasn't as bad as it looks.

2019 should see stabilization in Argentina and sustained growth in other places like Brazil.

The risk/reward setup looks attractive at this point.