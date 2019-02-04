A Stock-Market Teaching Moment (Podcast)

Summary

The past two months provided a rare stock-market round trip covering quite a distance in percentage terms, with 9.6% losses in December followed by 8.6% returns in January.

Goading sellers was the perception that stocks were weakening since October, along with perpetual reminders that the bull market was long in the tooth.

But this rationale, even if proffered by a chorus of gurus, isn’t relevant to the personal financial plan you should be following, which depends on your age, resources and goals.