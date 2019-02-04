Short Ideas | Consumer 

Norway's BEV Market Grew 40% In January, But Tesla's Sales Fell 13%

by: Anton Wahlman
Summary

Norway is the world’s most advanced battery-electric vehicle market with close to 50% market share.

In January 2019, this market grew 40% compared to January 2018. However, Tesla’s sales fell 13%. That’s a dramatic underperformance.

The five cars that gained the most relevant market share in January came from Nissan, Volkswagen, Jaguar and Hyundai (two models from Hyundai).

One bullish explanation for Tesla’s dramatic market share loss in January is the imminent arrival of the Model 3, which should boost sales.

However, there also are two highly anticipated BEV models from Kia, and one from Audi, arriving in Norway over the next 45-75 days.

The first month of 2019 came to an end, and so we have to talk about the electric car market in Norway again. And Tesla (TSLA), given it's the main pure stock play on this market.

First, Norway. This little country of barely five million people recently passed 200,000 battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) registered. 209,265 units as of this writing - morning of Feb. 1 - to be precise.

That makes Norway by far the most important country for BEV sales on a percentage basis. Almost half of all new cars sold in Norway are BEVs. Cumulatively, Tesla has sold 19,432 Model S and 11,339 Model X units in Norway: here.

Almost all automakers put Norway at the top of their list for new BEV launches because the Norwegian consumer is well educated about BEVs, is willing to get on a wait-list with a deposit, and there are more electric car chargers available than in any other country, per capita. Norway is the “canary in the coal mine,” the tip of the BEV spear. What happens in Norway is often reflected what subsequently happens with BEVs in other countries.

With that in mind, what happened to BEV sales in Norway, now that January came to an end? January is typically a softer month for BEV sales than the previous five months on the calendar. Therefore, we have to compare year-over-year growth - not sequentially compared to December.

In January 2019, the Norwegian BEV market grew from 3,103 units last year to 4,336 units this year. That’s a 40% growth rate.

How did Tesla stack up against this 40% growth? Last January (2018), Tesla sold 115 Model S and 105 Model X units, for a total of 220.

This year (January 2019), Tesla sold 22 Model S and 153 Model X units - plus 17 Model 3 - for a total of 192. That’s a reduction of 13%.

Wait a minute - the Norwegian BEV market grew 40% in January 2019 (compared to January 2018), but Tesla’s sales fell by 13%? Yes, those are the numbers.

The market grew quickly, but Tesla saw a sharp drop in sales. What’s the explanation?

Let’s start with the bullish explanation. It’s the Model 3, which is arriving in Norway imminently. Sales are about to start in February. Clearly, all other things equal, people aren’t buying as many Model S units - or to some degree Model X either - anymore, as the Model 3 is about to be the new hot thing. The Model 3 is less expensive than the Model S, and it performs largely the same function - transporting five adults and some luggage.

For this reason, there is nothing to worry about - for Tesla. Yes, it will lose some sales, but it may sell perhaps 3x or even 5x as many Model 3 cars, as soon as they arrive. The initial sales jump will naturally be even higher than that because of the pent-up wait list, but after a few months we should see the sustainable sales rate for the Model 3.

What about the alternative interpretation? That would be the fact that other BEVs simply took market share from Tesla. Those other BEVs in turn come in two categories:

  1. Existing BEV models, including refreshes and new versions of the same nameplate.

  2. All-new BEV models that had no predecessor nameplate.

Let’s take a look at who gained, and who lost, in the Norwegian BEV market in January 2019:

January Norway

2019

2018

change

1

Nissan LEAF

925

331

179%

2

VW eGolf

799

619

29%

3

BMW i3

660

650

2%

4

Hyundai Ioniq EV

389

201

94%

5

Hyundai Kona EV

326

0

N/A

6

Kia Soul EV

269

378

-29%

7

Tesla Model X

153

105

46%

8

Renault Zoe

162

343

-53%

9

Nissan e-NV200

117

100

17%

10

VW eUp

93

64

45%

11

Jaguar i-Pace

77

0

N/A

12

Fiat 500e

69

60

15%

13

Opel Ampera-e

49

41

20%

14

Peugeot Partner

48

15

220%

15

Kia Niro EV

27

0

N/A

16

Citroen Berlingo EV

25

5

400%

17

Tesla Model S

22

115

-81%

18

Tesla Model 3

17

0

N/A

19

Citroen C-Zero

17

1

1600%

20

Renault Kangoo

16

1

1500%

Top 20

4260

3029

41%

Others

76

74

3%

TOTAL

4336

3103

40%

As you can see in the table above, Tesla’s 13% unit loss was mostly to these five competitive BEVs:

  1. Nissan LEAF. 151 mile range version became available around February-March 2018, so a favorable year-over-year comp.

  2. VW eGolf: Continued appreciation of a quality product, and increased production from the second factory in Germany meant greater supply.

  3. Hyundai Ioniq EV: Greater supply from the factory in Korea, helped this beloved product that is the most frugal and with a great interior.

  4. Hyundai Kona EV: This was all-new, and the first 258 mile range BEV available at this price point in volume across Europe. It's probably still limited by production constraints.

  5. Jaguar i-Pace: All-new for the second half of 2018, it is a very different price point than Nissan, VW and Hyundai. It presumably takes customers primarily from would-be Tesla buyers.

It was those five models, that mostly drove Norway’s 40% BEV sales increase in January: Four relatively basic/budget BEVs, and one luxury BEV.

So, what’s next for the rest of the quarter - February and March?

  1. As mentioned above, the Tesla Model 3 is due to commence sales in Norway in February. The few units - 17 - registered in January, were dealer demos.

  2. Kia Niro EV: Somewhat similar to the Hyundai Kona EV, but about four inches longer, it’s more spacious. Dealer demos started arriving in December, and sales started in Sweden in January, so regular sales in Norway in February sounds like a given.

  3. Audi eTron: After multiple delays - October became November, November became December, December became January, etc. - it now looks like March 13 is the new on-sale date in Norway. Phew! There are supposedly well over a couple thousand orders to fill in Norway, and with Audi’s factory producing 200 cars per day since last September, supplies should not be an issue.

  4. Kia Soul EV: The all-new Kia Soul EV starts production in February and could appear in Norway before the end of March, although barely at best. From a battery and powertrain perspective, it is very similar to the Kia Niro EV as well as the Hyundai Kona EV - but with arguably a more interesting exterior design.

Conclusion: Tesla zig-zags

  1. Norway’s BEV market grew 40% in January.

  2. Tesla’s sales - all BEV - fell 13%.

  3. Telsa’s sales should improve a lot in February and March, with the arrival of the Model 3.

  4. Other automakers such as Kia and Audi in particular, have key models also arriving between February and early April, that should make for strong competition.

