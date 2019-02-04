The Best And Worst Cannabis Stocks Last Month (Jan 2019)

In this series, we discuss the extreme price movements of the month. You can check out the best and worst performers of December 2018 here.

Best Performing Stocks

Canopy (CGC) up 82%

Cronos (CRON) up 89%

Khiron Life Sciences (OTCQB:KHRNF) up 88%

Canopy Rivers (OTCPK:CNPOF) up 91%

Worst Performing Stocks

MJardin (OTCQX:MJARF) down 26%

Canopy Enters U.S. Hemp

Canopy led the cannabis sector to finish January on a strong note with an 82% gain in a matter of a month. The gains were largely driven by its announcement to enter the U.S. hemp industry following the 2018 Farm Bill which legalized industrial hemp. We've discussed this event in "Canopy Growth Enters U.S. Hemp Industry With A Bang" and research analysts have hiked their target prices following the announcement.

We think Canopy's strong performance was largely due to its increased addressable market as the U.S. hemp market represents a multibillion-dollar opportunity that was unavailable to the Canadian LPs until now. We expect the company to do well in the U.S. and its commitment to invest $100-$150 million in a hemp industrial park will solidify its leadership status among hemp competitors.

(Source: TSX)

Cronos Continues To Defy Gravity

Cronos continues to rise in the aftermath of the $1.8 billion investment from Altria (MO) announced in December 2018. We analyzed the recent outperformance of Cronos in "Cronos Overtook Tilray As The Most Expensive Cannabis Stock" and discussed where we think the stock could go from here. Overall, we remain neutral on the stock as we do not like the fundamentals of the stock but we also won't bet against $1.8 billion of cash. The fact that the stock has gained 89% last month and over 165% during the last 3 months makes us wonder how much higher could it go before a likely pullback?

(Source: TSX)

Khiron Life Sciences

Khiron Life Sciences shot up 40% last week and has gained 88% through January. Khiron's gains last month were driven by its announcement to enter the Mexican market and its joint venture with Dixie Brands and associated entry into the U.S. CBD cosmetic market. We introduced Khiron to readers in October 2018 through "This Cannabis Stock Could Be The Perfect Takeout Target" and argued that it could be an attractive target for larger firms looking for a platform acquisition in Latin America. The stock pulled back 12% on Friday and we would be taking some profits at this point.

(Source: TSX)

Canopy Rivers

After Canopy Rivers stumbled after its RTO back in September 2018, the stock has been slowly recovering. We initiated coverage of the stock through "This Canopy-Affiliated Stock Is On Sale After 30% Drop" but the stock remains well below its prices right after its public debut. We think the stock will continue to benefit from its Canopy affiliation. The team at Canopy Rivers has been actively making investments across the cannabis ecosystem on a global scale including several recent investments. We think the stock remains very difficult to value given its unique focus on early-stage ventures.

(Source: TSX)

MJardin Group

During January, where pretty much all cannabis stocks reported some level of gains, MJardin stood out as the orphan after losing 26%. We initiated coverage of MJardin recently through "Lack Of Strategic Focus Cost RTO Investors" and detailed why we think the stock plunged 70% after its RTO. We continue to think the company needs to refocus and have a clear strategic plan. Before that, we remain cautious on the stock.

(Source: TSX)

Looking Ahead

January 2019 was arguably one of the best months for cannabis stocks as every single cannabis stock reported a gain except one (MJardin). The market rebounded from the selloff that began in October and the last three months until the last week of December 2018. We think the rebound was driven by a recovery in the global equities market and investors are looking past the initial stumbles in Canada. We would suggest investors take this opportunity to lock in some profits as many stocks have gained more than 50% in a matter of a month, usually a sign of overheating in the sector.

The cannabis sector is subject to high volatility and 2018 alone saw two cycles. From a full-blown selloff to the type of strong rebounds we are seeing now, the cannabis sector can change on a whim as we've seen in the last year. Investors should not get complacent and risk management remains a key consideration.

January 2019 YTD Performance

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.