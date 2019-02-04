Trupanion: Understanding The Bull And Bear Perspectives

Concerns over the operating metrics and valuation of Trupanion including uncertainty over whether Trupanion should be considered a technology or insurance company.

Market research draws doubts about Trupanion's supposed durable moat as competitors have largely caught up to Trupanion in terms of comprehensiveness and cost of insurance plans.

One of the more interesting companies that I've come across recent is Trupanion (TRUP). It is a pet insurance company that currently has a market capitalisation of around $840 million. My interest in this company stems from the polarised opinions on Trupinion. Both sides of the camp (bulls and bears) appear to have the same passionate conviction of their respective views.

To give you an example, the well-respected Joseph Frankenfield of Saga Partners concluded in his bullish report that

Based on the current market capitalization ~$790 million, the expected returns for the given scenarios range between a 13- 27% CAGR over a 20-year period. An investor should probably lower the expected CAGR by ~1-2% annually to account for share dilution, providing an 11-25% CAGR.

Joseph Frankenfield is also projecting for more than a 70% expected return in the next 2 - 5 years.

On the other hand, fellow Seeking Alpha contributor The CrickAnt who specialises in the insurance business concluded that

Investors and analysts should consider and value the company for what it is: an insurer... currently, investors pay 7 times the book value for a company which loses money year after year... the conclusion is that Trupanion is overvalued.

Despite the resoluteness of both sides, Trupanion can only either be severely overvalued for an insurance company or significantly undervalued and overlooked by the market but not both. Hence, I thought it would be interesting to consider both sides of the argument before coming to our own conclusion on which side of the fence Trupanion should fall into. I will be summarising the bull thesis presented by Artem Fokin (Caro-Kann Capital), Joseph Frankenfield (Saga Partners) and others as well as the bear thesis of The CrickAnt, The Capitolist and Barron's among others. I will also be including my own market research and opinions (spoiler: I am more inclined to lean on the side of the bears).

Bull thesis:

The bull thesis can be easily summarised into 3 main points.

The US pet industry is enjoying significant industry growth as it is heavily under-penetrated when compared with other developed countries thus there is a significant runway for growth as total addressable market is much larger than the current market. Trupanion is well positioned to benefit from secular growth due to its high quality product that differentiates it from its competitors. It has successfully created a durable moat with long term compound growth potential that is being overlooked by the market. Finally, Trupanion is a high growth company that is also founder-led where management is aligned with shareholders and has shown that they are capable of delivering on their promises.

Under-penetration of the US pet insurance industry

According to both Frankenfield and Fokin, the US pet insurance industry is significantly under-penetrated due to an incredibly low take-up rate where only about 1-2% of total pets have pet insurance. As can be seen below, this compares incredibly poorly with other developed countries such as France, the UK and especially Sweden.

This suggests that there is a huge untapped potential for pet insurance companies as the US pet insurance penetration rates grows closer to the norm in the developed world. There is a general consensus that pet insurance penetration rates will increase in the US given the widely accepted assumption that Americans and Canadians love their pets and are thus willing to spend for their pets (including medical expenses). This is supported by the consistently growing total amount spent on the US pet industry - $72 billion by 2018, nearly triple the 2001 amount of $29 billion.

High quality product resulting in a durable moat

The US pet insurance industry is highly consolidated where the top 4 companies account for 90% of market share.

Bulls are quick to point out that Trumpanion's superior product has allowed it to grow significantly over the last few years, growing market share from 15.5% to 29.3% over the last 5 years. This translates to a 35% CAGR since 2011, significantly more than the industry 13% CAGR over the same time period. This has also translated to impressive top line growth (around 20% YoY growth as seen below) and a 4-5% CAGR for Average Revenue Per Pet (ARPP) since its IPO.

What exactly does this superior product entail?

First truly comprehensive pet insurance plans in the US that is also simple, easy to understand and low-cost. Insurance plans with Trupanion guarantees that it will pay 70% of premiums collected to veterinary claims vs 50-60% of industry average thus has better value proposition. Trupanion is also able to accurately price their policies due to data collected over the past 18 years.

Low cost due to their vertical integration that eliminates frictional costs – owns its own insurance subsidiary thus no need to share profits from underwriting

Finally, comprehensive in that it covers a lot of possible situations that previous insurance plans supposedly did not cover.

This has led Trupanion to claim a monthly retention rate of 98.5% with an annual rate of around 82%, a number which the company believes is the highest in the industry. Superior customer acquisition model that does not depend on ineffective and costly direct to consumer marketing strategy but instead uses a contracted sales force (‘territory partners’) who build relationships with vets who will then recommend Trupnanion to their customers. This strategy has been very successful with nearly 50% of new clients coming from such vet referrals. Trupanion works with around 9,000 active hospitals giving it a more than 30% penetration rate (28,000 hospitals in the US & Canada).

Trupanion has stated that it usually takes 2-3 years of repeated visits to develop the necessary relationships with vets hence providing Trupanion with a durable moat. Continued success in converting vets will allow it to continue to drive the number of pets enrolled. Trupanion Superior technology and software that overcomes the inefficiencies of the traditional reimbursement model. Trupanion spent $17 million developing the Trupanion Express that easily integrates into the vet's practice management software. This allows Trupanion to directly pay for the medical expenses without needing owners to first pay and then claim.

Trupanion also claims that besides benefitting clients, it also benefits vets where cash flows improve by about 15% as it reduces non-paid accounts receievables and saves on credit card transactions.

Founder-led and management has shown an ability to achieve targets and fulfill promises

Trupanion was founded by Darryl Rawlings in 2000. He owns about 7% of outstanding shares, constituting the bulk of his net worth while other insiders own about 3% of outstanding shares. Trupanion has also adopted an interesting equity incetive program that grants shares to all employees based on the growth of Trupanion's intrinsic value. Hence, it is clear that it is not only management but also Trupanion's employees who are aligned with shareholders.

Management has made one key target that its adjusted operating margins of 15% will be attainable once they reach scale which means 650-700,000 pets enrolled in its insurance plans. Trupanion currently has about 450-500,000 pets thus its target is estimated to be achievable by 2020/2021.

As can be seen in the below table, Trupanion's cost of revenue is composed of veterinary invoice expenses and other cost of revenue. As previously stated, management is targeting a 70% payout and has largely been attained since 2015. Other costs of revenue is targeted to be 10% once scale has been attained though it has been steadily rising since 2016 to its current 12.6% of total sales. Operating expenses should also reach 5% and is currently at 9.1%, a significant decline of its 2012 numbers of 17.3% of total sales. Trupanion has shown that as the total number of pets enrolled increases, operating expenses decrease as a percentage of total sales.

The bulls' faith in management attaining its targeted margins comes from management's fulfillment of its previous target of being cash flow positive in Q2 FY16 (calculated from adjusted operating income - pet acquisition costs, proxy for CapEx).

Market Research - Does Trupanion superior product hold up?

The bulls' thesis appears to be highly dependent on the key assumption that Trupanion has a superior pet insurance product thus giving it a durable moat and allowing it to continue to gain market share towards its target of 650-700,000 enrolled pets. However, my research on Trupanion and its competitors reveal a far more conflicted outlook.

My own research combing through numerous reviews of Trupanion casts some doubts on its low-cost claims as well as the supposed attractiveness of its Trupanion Express technology that allows its clients to overcome the traditional reimbursement model. Furthermore, the bulls often claim that Trupanion's product is superior to the industry average due to the comprehensiveness of its offerings. However, I've found that while this may be true in the past (i.e. 2008), this is no longer completely true. Trupanion's competitors have largely caught up and are now offering extremely comprehensive plans. Hence, I am skeptical on whether Trupanion has truly built a durable moat that can translate to consistent revenue and pet enrolment growth.

The following reviews will demonstrate that while there are many who are satisfied with Trupanion's product and services, there are also quite a few who are not. i will also be showing you examples of how Trupanion's competitors compare and why I am skeptical that Trupanion has a durable long term moat.

Trupanion was awarded a 3.55/5 by the Canine Journal, a very popular website for dog owners. The website stated that its pros include a 90% reimbursement limit with no payout limits. It also has wide coverage including physical therapy and acupuncture among others.

Here are some examples of positive reviews given to Trupanion that focuses on its comprehensive coverage, great customer service and its reimbursements. (All bolding are added by me for emphasis)

“I have my dog Frosty insured with Trupanion for 5 years and never needed to file a claim until 4 weeks ago when he was diagnosed with a tumor on his spleen which had ruptured and caused internal bleeding and needed lifesaving surgery. The whole procedure came at $9240… I received an email stating my claim was approved and 90% of the cost will be covered by Trupanion (minus the deductible).” Tobias M (4/24/2018)

“I have a year old kitten who has been enrolled in Trupanion since I got her and she has some serious digestive issues. Over the course of the last six months they have reimbursed me over $1500. After the initial claim they can process a claim and pay your vet directly in less than five minutes. As someone who has worked in the veterinary industry for many years and has dealt with many different insurance companies I can say that Trupanion is definitely worth the money as long as you have the common sense to read through the very easy to understand summary of your benefits. The company is definitely more expensive than others, but their coverage is among the most comprehensive that I’ve seen. In addition to this, their per-condition deductible saves a lot of money on chronic illnesses such as diabetes, hyper/hypothyroidism, allergies, IBD, arthritis, Cushing’s disease, and many more.” M K (10/11/2018)

“Trupanion was very compassionate when our dog died. They quickly paid the claims associated with our dog’s illness, and the euthanasia. They pro-rated our premium for that month and issued a partial refund, which was back in our checking account within three days. About a week later they sent a sympathy card, not only signed by about five employees, but each wrote a heartfelt message! Thank you Trupanion for having a heart. When we find our next dog he or she will be insured by Trupanion.” Linda (9/26/2018)

However, the Canine Journal also lists several negatives including its expensive price tag relative to its competitors. The review also cited its average of 20% increase in premiums from year to year as a negative as well as the numerous age restrictions for pets.

“This pet insurance company is awful. They barely cover anything! My kitten had a toxic exposure and they wouldn’t cover calling animal poison control or her bath which was all necessary with the exposure. I was told that I would receive a call regarding the bath dispute, they never called, emailed me a new invoice with no explanation on anything. We use a different company for our older kitty and are switching back. Also you must pay a deductible for each different issue, not a calendar year! – Emily L., BBB 4/12/2018

“If I could give this company 0 stars I would. Before setting up our policies (by the way the highest on the market $79/month each dog) I went through my dogs medical records throughly with the company rep. She ensured me that no of my concerns were pre existing medical issues and that my dog would be covered if any injury occurred. Well low and behold my dog was injured and everything was pre existing. Not covered, not even close!Take note if you have time read the article in the ny times about pet insurance its worth the read, its all a hoax, big money making opportunity for the insurance company. 10-20% of all injuries are really covered. We invested a ton on money into trupanion insurance to only be denied our claims. Take the money you were going to pay for insurance and put in into a pet emergency savings and you will come out way ahead. We would have actually had money left!” Jerry Mixon (3/1/2017)

While reviews are quite mixed for Trupanion on Canine Journal, they do list 3 other pet insurance companies as far better options.

First on their list is Healthy Paws. Pros include annual deductible (not per incident), unlimited lifetime coverage thus have good value proposition in terms of price and it's easy to submit a claim on the app with quick reimbursement.

Cons are that it does not include vet exams fees and behavioural therapies. When comparing healthy paws and Trupanion, the canine journal found that both were equally comprehensive, while healthy paws did not cover behavioural therapy, Trupanion did not cover alternative therapy.

However, reviews are largely positive citing its impressive price point, great customer service and quick reimbursement. One of the few negative reviews focused on the fact that it doesn't cover veterinary exam fees.

Negative Review: “ This review site casually mentions that Healthy Paws doesn’t cover “Veterinary exam fees”. This is a HUGE exclusion. I’m not talking about wellness exams or routine physical exams… Healthy Paws DOES NOT COVER THE VETS EXAMINATION OF YOUR SICK OR INJURED PET!! This is the exam where the Vet diagnoses the problem, prescribes meds and otherwise takes care of your sick or injured pet. This charge is often the biggest single charge on a vet bill. I took my puppy in with a severe cough. The vet examined her and prescribed antibiotics. Healthy Paws covered the minor cost of the pills but not the larger charge for the Vets services... SO BEWARE, Healthy Paws is cheap Insurance from a cheap company.” Richard (1/3/2019)

Ranked second by Canine Journal is Pets Best due to their low pricing, emergency only option and customizable plans.

However, I am skeptical as the perception of Pets Best remains overwhelmingly negative with numerous negative reviews that focus on the significant spike in premiums that started a few years ago.

“I used to have Pets Best for all my pets. They got a new underwriter two or three years ago and when it came time for renewal, the premiums on two of my seniors went up over 100% each. They claimed it was due to regional, veterinary fees going up. No way.” Sarah Y (10/2/2015)

“I have had Pet’s Best since my dog was a puppy. She is now 11 years old. I have only filed 2 claims in 11 years , which were paid, but the premiums have gone up and up. This year the yearly premium increased from $631 to over $900, and that is after I raised the deductible to $1000. They say that this is because of increased vet costs but the policy increases every year.” Anne Clarkin (8/28/2017)

Third on their list is Petplan (number 3 market share) which was Canine Journal's number one pick for many years due to outstanding customer service, excellent coverage and low prices. Petplan is an example of a pet insurance company that offers insurance plans that are actually more comprehensive than Trupanion. It provides the exact same coverage except that it also includes alternative therapies but is generally cheaper than Trupanion and does not charge an administrative fee.

Finally, Nationwide (market leader) which has an even lousier rating than Trumpanion due to poor customer service and price of policies. It also has a high number of complaints online and its major medical plan has annual limits per condition.

On the other hand, the wirecutter, a NY Times company, was more receptive towards Trupanion. It concluded that after "dozens of hours researching, examining policies, and analyzing over 100 different quotes," Trupanion was the best choice of pet insurance. (It also recommended Healthy Paws and Figo as its 2nd and 3rd choice)

Trupanion's straightforward coverage, with unlimited benefits, few exclusions, and fair premiums—never the highest nor the lowest—would be worth consideration on its own. But the company is our top pick because it has a long and established history of good coverage and low annual increases, and a level of transparency that we didn’t see with other companies.

Hence, i think it is clear that from the diversity of reviews and opinions there is no clear cut favourite among the pet insurance companies. While pet owners generally have a rather favourable opinion of Trupanion, they also consider Trupanion to be expensive but comprehensive while very few mention its Trupnaion Express software as a significant point of attraction. Instead, I found more complaints about its 60 day claim reimbursement waiting period for when pet owners visit vets without Trupanion. I believe that the pet insurance industry has largely caught up with Trupanion and its first movers advantage might not be as significant as the bulls tout it to be.

My belief that there is no clear cut favourite or 'best' product among the pet insurance companies is apparent with the reviews compiled on Pet Insurance Review website. Trupanion has a 9.5 rating (out of 10) with close to 12,000 reviews however, it is very similar to its competitors, Petplan (9.2), PetsBest (9.1) and Nationwide (9.3) and it is even slightly behind Healthy Paws (9.8).

However, I believe that Trupanion still has a very good product but its only remaining durable competitive advantage is the extensive relationships that it has with hospitals and vets who then recommend Trupanion to pet owners. The importance of its relationships with hospitals can be seen in the below diagram which shows that 49% of new enrolled pets come from Vet recommendations.

Bear Thesis

My own market research has led me to a similar conclusion to the CrickAnt.

Investors should not consider Trupanion as a service provider, which has developed applications to ease the life of veterinarians and the pet owners. Trupanion is and remains an insurer, which is focused on a niche market, the pet insurance market.

While Trupanion has undoubtedly created a product that was much better than the market average in 2008, I agree with The CrickAnt that Trupanion is essentially an insurer in a niche market (pet insurance) and despite advancements in its technology (Trupanion Express), I don't think that it should be considered a technology company or even a disrupter in a traditional market.

Bears generally have 3 major problems with Trupanion, its operating performance, its valuation and recent concerns on regulations.

1. Poor operating performance for an insurer as seen in key performance metrics (combine ratio) for an insurer

According to the Motley Fool, the combined ratio "is a measure of insurer profitability, calculated simply by taking the sum of claim-related losses and general business costs and then dividing that sum by the earned premiums over the period." Hence anything less than 100% would indicate profitability. The CrickAnt claims that despite being in business for 18 years, Trupanion still sports a over 100% combine ratio (101.2% for 1H FY18). It acknowledges that while Trupanion has seen significant improvement (113.76% in 2014), it is still unprofitable after 18 years.

Bears are also concerned on the over-exaggeration of the potential Total Addressable Market (NYSE:TAM) for the pet insurance market. According to PAA Research, an independent investment research firm, bulls think that because the penetration rate for pet insurance is currently only 1-2% in the US, there is a huge runway for growth. However, PAA Research claims that this ignores an important factor - income levels of pet owners which must be considered when Trupanion costs between $600-1,500 a year (and it's only increasing).

PAA Research estimates that, in the case of dogs, which represent 85% of the pet market, a more realistic target customer would be owners who earn $85,000 or more a year. Based on that benchmark, Safalow of PAA Research estimates insurance penetration—of those most likely to buy it—at about 6% already for dogs.

Furthermore, while bulls often cite the best-case scenario of UK (25% penetration rate), he note that other developed countries such as France and Germany have plateaued at 5 and 1% respectively. Concerns on the over-exaggeration of Trupanion's potential growth rate can be seen in the rapidly slowing revenue growth (seen below) especially as Trupanion faces increased competition.

Data by YCharts

Another of the biggest bears on Seeking Alpha has been The Capitolist who has published multiple articles on the over-valuation of Trupanion. He/she has touched upon the multitude of price increases that I've also found in reading through dozens of reviews of Trupanion.

A significant concern of mine has been the size of the price increases that Trupanion has requested over the past several years... Price hikes are concerning because outsized rate increases from insurance providers can signal that they have historically underpriced the risk in their book of business

Amazingly, The Capitolist has found a former employee of Trupanion who has lodged a formal complaint against Trupanion's price hikes.

Source: The Capitolist

2. Trupanion is significantly overvalued for an insurance company

Problems with Trupanion has been raised by Barron's in their Sept 2018 article "Shares of Pet Insurer Trupanion are Overvalued." There is a consensus among bears that Trupanion is being valued as a technology company, "the market believes that the company is a hot technology company rather than a pet insurer." Barron's belief that the market views Trupanion as a tech stock rather than an insurance stock is supported by the fact that none of the 9 brokerage analysts that cover Trupanion cover the insurance industry.

This is in line with my own market research where its software Trupanion Express is not a major attraction to pet owners as other pet insurance companies offer mobile applications where pet owners can easily submit claims and receive compensation in a short span of time.

Furthermore, Barron's also claim that Trupanion Express is actually a negative for Trupanion as the added convenience has led to more claims and greater losses "as evidenced by Trupanion’s recent gross margin compression. The first-half 2018 gross margin on pet enrollment subscriptions fell to 17.6% from 18.5% in the year-ago period." This is made worse by the fact that Trupanion does not earn extra income from re-investing the premiums that it receives.

The mispricing of Trupanion is perpetuated by management who according to the CrickAnt wishes to value Trupanion using FCF. However, an insurance company should be valued using its P/B ratio.

Data by YCharts

Trupanion's P/B ratio is currently at 6.939 which is significantly lower than the over 24 it was at in during its 52 week high in 2018. However, that is not too different from what Fairfax paid for PetHealth in 2014, it acquired the company (then the 2nd largest pet insurer in N.America) for 7x book value.

The Capitolist has found that the average insurance company trades at a 1.8x book value thus to give credit to Trupanion's significantly higher growth rate, a 3x book value valuation would be appropriate, implying a share price of around $10.

3. Regulatory concerns over its main competitive advantage - Territory Partners

As previously mentioned, I found that it was hard to validate the claim that Trupanion truly had a durable moat through the comprehensiveness of its insurance plans, its supposed low cost and its Trupanion Express technology. However, it did have an effective customer acquisition strategy through its Territory Partners program where its sales team convinced vets to recommend its Trupanion product to their patients. Its effectiveness was evident in that 50% of new customers chose Trupanion through recommendations made by their vets.

However, its strategy is being put into the regulatory spotlight after reports by The Capitolist was picked up by Barron's. The report claimed that both Trupanion's territory partners and their vet partners should be licensed because they are in effect acting as insurance agents who sell insurance products. This is because they are compensated through "points rewards" and qualified leads program.

Trupanion has responded claiming that it does not compensate vets based on sales of insurance. Furthermore, there is no direct interaction between Territory Partners and potential consumers unless Territory Partners have elected to obtain a license.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.