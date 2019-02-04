TCR2 Therapeutics Files Terms For U.S. IPO
Summary
TCR2 Therapeutics aims to sell $75 million of its common stock in an IPO.
The firm is advancing what it believes are improved immuno-oncology treatments for various forms of cancer.
TCRR is just entering Phase 1 safety trials for its lead candidate, so the IPO is ultra-high-risk and likely more suited to institutional investors.
Quick Take
TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR) intends to raise gross proceeds of $75 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.
The firm is developing therapies that harness the patient's