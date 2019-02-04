Hecla Mining: Quarterly Performance Review And Way Forward

Thesis:

In a previous article on Hecla Mining (HL), I had discussed the updates on two of its mining properties namely the RC (read: Rock Creek) and Fayolle, wherein HL had obtained the exploration permit from the US Forest Service for its Montanan property (i.e. RC) but were troubled on account of the "bad actor" charges placed on its CEO by the Montanan State.

In this article, I have discussed HL's performance during Q3 and Q4, 2018. HL's Q3 performance was affected by troubled metal prices (particularly gold and silver prices). However, prices began to improve in Q4 and HL also recorded a Q/Q increase in production.

Moreover, I have also discussed the growth opportunities in HL's gold and silver assets. This discussion indicates that HL may enhance its production profile. However, a significant operational-side problem is HL's Lucky Friday mine that's suffering from a decline in production due to a prolonged strike by the workers' union.

Figure-1 (Source: Company website)

Performance review and outlook:

Q3 2018 performance at a glance and way forward: HL's Q3 2018 was a mild quarter as the company missed on both revenues and earnings. During the Q3, HL reported a negative GAAP EPS of $0.05, missing expectations by $0.04. Moreover, the quarterly revenue of $143.65 MM also missed the expectation by ~$20 MM. Even though HL's Q3 sales increased on a Y/Y basis (2017 sales: $140.84 MM), however, these could not be effectively translated into bottom-line profits. On that note, HL's Q3 2018 GP (read: Gross profit) amounted to ~$6.5 MM compared with ~$42.96 MM during Q3 2017. The decline in profitability was on account of an increase in expenses, particularly the interest expenses, exploration/development expenses, and suspension-related costs at HL's Lucky Friday mine.

The unimpressive Q3 performance was also attributable to a general depression in realized metal prices (including the prices of gold, silver, lead, and zinc). For instance, consider the case of gold. The average gold prices during Q3 stood at ~$1,212/oz and that price declined by ~$46/oz on a Y/Y basis.

During Q3, HL produced ~73 Koz of gold and ~2.5 Moz of silver. Q3 gold production increased by ~17% due to two months of production from HL's Nevada-based mining assets acquired recently (in July 2018). Details of this acquisition are discussed here. In contrast, HL's Q3 silver output declined by a whopping 24% Y/Y primarily due to lower grades from its Greens Creek silver mine. Similarly, HL's lead and zinc production witnessed a 21% and 12% decline respectively, on a Y/Y basis. HL's Nevada assets include the Fire Creek, Hollister, and Midas mines (Figure-2).

Figure-2 (Source: January Presentation)

In my view, HL is demonstrating proper management of its Nevada-based mining assets as it has put the Midas mine on the 'care and maintenance' status, due to high production cost and a short LoM (read: Life of Mine). Moreover, the company is diverting labour and equipment therefrom, to expedite the underground development in its high-potential Fire Creek mine. It is expected that by mid-2019, HL will be able to ramp up the mine's production from ~350 tpd (read: tons per day) to ~550 tpd.

Q4 production numbers: During Q4, HL witnessed an improvement in silver production, Q/Q. The company produced ~2.7 Moz of silver during Q4 compared with ~2.5 Moz during Q3. However, Q4 saw a reduction in gold output (on a Q/Q basis), with quarterly production declining from ~73 Koz to ~71 Koz. Nevertheless, I believe that an overall improvement in gold and silver prices should act as a tailwind and should help improve the quarterly revenues, in contrast with Q3. Have a look at the 1-year price charts of gold (Figure-3) and silver (Figure-4) that demonstrate the recent uptrend in the prices of these precious metals.

Figure-3 (Source: Infomine)

Figure-4 (Source: Infomine)

On the flipside, HL's lead and zinc production witnessed a 9% and 13% Y/Y increase, respectively. Both lead and zinc prices have seen strong improvement during the past 30 days. However, they remained largely volatile during Q4 2018. Moreover, as shown in Figure-5, a significant proportion of HL's revenues is based on gold and silver, therefore, the increase in lead and zinc output during Q4 will not have a significant impact on the company's revenues.

Figure-5 (Source: January Presentation)

Growth opportunities and operational concerns:

The opportunities: The recent additions of Nevada assets mean that HL can improve its gold production profile. As discussed earlier, the underground development at the Fire Creek mine will enhance the ore processing capacity of the mine. Moreover, the Hatter Graben deposit at HL's Hollister mine (part of HL's Nevada assets) is likely to improve the LoM and is expected to provide low-cost mining prospects. Have a look at Figure-6 that depicts the healthy ore grades (oz/ton Au) at different holes drilled within the Hatter Graben deposit.

Figure-6 (Source: January Presentation)

Similarly, the new open pits at HL's Casa Berardi mine would help improve the production potential of a mine that currently accounts for ~40% of HL's revenues. If we take a closer look at Figure-5, we can see that gold accounts for a significant proportion of output from all of the above-mentioned mines. This implies that we could expect HL's gold production profile to improve, going forward.

On a different note, HL's silver outlook may also witness a favourable improvement due to the exploration program at its San Sebastian mine. It's expected that the exploration activities at the Francine and Middle Veins will increase the LoM by ~5-10 years. Figure-7 depicts the location of these target veins within the San Sebastian mine.

Figure-7 (Source: January Presentation)

The concerns: One of HL's major concerns is the prolonged strike at its Lucky Friday mine (in Idaho). Since March 13, 2017, HL's production from this mine had been halted by a strike from the union members that originated over concerns about the workers' pay mechanism. During FY 2018, HL's total silver production stood at ~10.4 Moz. It's interesting to note that before the commencement of this strike, the average production from the Lucky Friday mine used to lie within the range of ~3.1-3.5 Moz each year, and this picture has deteriorated badly since 2017 (Figure-8). The FY 2018 output from this mine dropped by a whopping 80%, on a Y/Y basis. Therefore, it's easy to see that the current production stoppage at this mine is a significant concern for the company. In my view, since HL's already utilizing automation as part of its operational strategy at a few key locations including Casa Berardi and the Nevada assets, it may consider automating the operations of its Lucky Friday mine to end the operational disruption once and for all. Given that Lucky Friday mine has a long life of ~30 years, I believe this one-time investment decision would bear long-term results for HL in terms of a sustained increase in silver output.

Figure-8 (Source: Company Website)

Conclusion:

HL has delivered a stronger Q4 compared with Q3, in terms of silver, lead, and zinc production. It has suffered on account of a slight decline in gold production, however, an overall recovery in gold and silver prices (during Q4) should improve the mining dynamics for the company.

Moreover, HL is expected to enhance its potential for the production of gold and silver through further exploration/drilling in its Casa Berardi, San Sebastian, and Nevada assets. The current operational concern for the company is to figure out a way to resume production from its Lucky Friday mine. This mine has suffered a prolonged stoppage in production due to an ongoing strike by the mineworkers' union and I believe that HL should consider automating the mine's operations as a long-term solution to this problem.

