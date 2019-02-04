U.S. Silica By The Numbers

Summary

US Silica assumed over $1B in debt to acquire EP Minerals in Q2 2018.

Together with its subsidiaries, the company is a key player in the highly profitable industrial and specialty products business.

The frac sand business has underperformed starting in Q3 2018 given oversupply concerns, 2018 E&P budget exhaustion in Q4, ongoing Permian takeaway constraints and the most recent oil price crash.

It will be a huge lift for US Silica to generate enough contribution margin to offset higher operating costs and interest expense.