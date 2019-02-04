U.S. Silica By The Numbers
US Silica assumed over $1B in debt to acquire EP Minerals in Q2 2018.
Together with its subsidiaries, the company is a key player in the highly profitable industrial and specialty products business.
The frac sand business has underperformed starting in Q3 2018 given oversupply concerns, 2018 E&P budget exhaustion in Q4, ongoing Permian takeaway constraints and the most recent oil price crash.
It will be a huge lift for US Silica to generate enough contribution margin to offset higher operating costs and interest expense.
Company Overview
US Silica (SLCA) has operations throughout the US and operates two main business segments: 1) Industrial and Specialty Products (NYSE:ISP): mining and refining mineral products (i.e. sand, diatomaceous earth,