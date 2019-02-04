Chevron - Best In Class

Chevron (CVX) is and remains a very well-managed integrated oil and gas business. As a testament to this success, one only has to look at the shares as Chevron exchanged hands at $130 in 2018, similar levels at which shares traded in 2014, when oil prices were trading above $100 as the U.S. shale production boom was in full swing.

Shares slipped to $100 recently amid the market turmoil and lower oil prices, but have convincingly rebounded to $118 at the moment of writing, as the release of the 2018 results makes for a perfect occasion to look at the prospects for the company. What I found is a steady earner with a compelling earnings and dividend yield, rapid deleveraging, and production growth (despite net capital divestments). Chevron offers excellent value in combination with modest growth, with greater cash flows earmarked to investors already.

2018: A Solid Year

Chevron had a solid year in 2018 despite volatile oil prices. The company reported full-year profits of $14.8 billion and fourth-quarter earnings of $3.7 billion. Upstream is, of course, responsible for the majority of profits with an annual profit contribution of $13.3 billion, marking healthy improvements from 2017. This was offset to a smaller extent by the natural hedge provided by refining/downstream activities, where full-year segment earnings fell from $5.2 billion to $3.8 billion - although this was entirely driven by tax reform hurting 2017s earnings. "All others" was a $2.3 billion headwind due to corporate costs, including a $1.6 billion impairment charge, offset by nearly a billion contribution from favorable currency moves and a gain on the sale of assets.

The company is reporting very strong production growth, with fourth-quarter production coming at 3.08 million BOE per day, up from 2.74 million BOE in the year before. Full-year production came in at 2.93 million BOE per day. This is still the result of projects coming online, resulting from investments made many years ago, when capital spending was as high as $40 billion - more than $100 million per day!

U.S. production rose by 187,000 barrels to 858,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, driven by large investments being made in recent times. International production rose by 156,000 barrels to 2.23 million barrels of oil-equivalent, with Wheatstone and Gorgon in Australia making huge contributions to the growth numbers. Production growth has been stronger than the company had been anticipating itself.

The All-Important Earnings Numbers and Cash Flows

Chevron reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.95 per share and $7.74 per share for the year, for a 15 times multiple. This looks compelling as the company is committed to hand out cash flows to investors and production growth for 2019 (before divestments) is seen at 4-7% per annum.

Given the capital intensity of the business, capital spending budgets require extra attention. Capital spending rose from $18.8 billion in 2017 to $20.1 billion in 2018, still only half the capex budget seen in recent years. Of this budget some $5.7 billion is paid for by third parties, meaning that Chevron's share only comes in at $14.4 billion. Note that deprecation charges for the year came in at $19.4 billion, which means that Chevron is net divesting in the business, but still manages to grow production on the back of past investments, making it really a sweet spot. Of course, this is not sustainable in the true long term.

With cash and investments standing at $10.4 billion, while debt stands at $34.5 billion, net debt comes in at $24.1 billion. This makes that net debt has come down by some $10 billion in 2017 through net divestments and retained earnings. Note that net debt is a very manageable amount with EBITDA coming in at around $40 billion currently.

This is a key driver behind the seven-cent increase in the quarterly dividend to $1.19 per share, for a decent 4% dividend yield, marking a roughly 60% payout ratio based on 2018 earnings. Furthermore, the company bought back a billion worth of shares in the fourth quarter of 2018. Besides payouts to investors, the company furthermore announced a small acquisition at the end of January. For a sum of $350 million, Chevron acquired a refinery system in Pasadena with capacity to refine 110,000 barrels of light crude each day.

The real kicker is the announcement of a new $25 billion buyback program, which represents little over 10% of the current share base of the company, although this will be a multiyear program, of course.

Final Thoughts

The last time I seriously considered and looked into Chevron was October 2017 when shares were actually trading at similar levels as they do today. While oil prices trade largely at similar levels as well, we have seen higher levels earlier this year as not only is the dividend safe, the company now has hiked dividends. Chevron is in a great position to do this and start buybacks, as it has reduced costs a lot and leverage has improved a great deal as well.

Not only has Chevron delivered on deleveraging, it has lowered the cost base as well and boosted earnings in a similar oil price environment. While earnings multiples and leverage were quite a bit higher 15 months ago, the situation looks a lot more appealing in today's circumstances, while shares trade at similar levels.

Current earnings multiples, and in reality much lower cash flow multiples (with capital spending lagging compared to deprecation charges), means that I see Chevron as much more appealing today. After all, a 4% yield seems safe, the earnings yield approaches 7% and cash flow yield is even more compelling. This is combined with prospects for stable and higher oil prices compared to the situation in 2017, as well as continued production growth, deleveraging and greater margins.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.