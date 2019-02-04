Apple: Is Any Market Big Enough?

Let us talk about two scenarios, translate one of them into numbers and analyze the value per share depending on the assumptions we made.

A quick view of Apple's business segments and their fundamentals show that they lost some of their premium appeal over the years.

Introduction

When Apple (AAPL) hit the $1 trillion level at the end of 2018, I showed my skepticism toward a few of my colleagues and recommended to either hedge their investment by buying an appropriate short or by taking in some of their profits. I based my skepticism on a historical high P/E-ratio, diverging top-line and bottom-line growth, and the recent flood of new premium smartphone and laptop devices.

Source: www.news.com.au

Since the peak in 2018 Apple's share price plummeted to approximately $750 billion. The main concern that investors, me including, have is that Apple has been unable to diversify its business sufficiently and there's no counterbalance to their iPhone segment. Apple's valuation metrics don't look bad in a historical comparison, but investors also should keep an eye on their overall business performance.

In this article, we will critically examine two scenarios of how Apple's business will continue to develop depending on the actions they are going to take. The first scenario assumes stagnating product sales and fast accelerating service revenue of 20% YoY and how it will influence revenue growth and share price. The second scenario analyzes an opportunity Apple currently has but is not fully exploiting.

Apple's Business Segments

The following section is a quick summary of Apple's business segments and their influence on top-line growth. For experienced Apple investors, I would recommend jumping to the "Fundamental Analysis."

Source: Apple Annual Report 2011-2018

In the last seven years, Apple's main growth engine has been the iPhone as one can see in the graph above. iPhone sales increased drastically from $45 billion in 2011 to $165 billion in 2018 - that's 20% YoY growth! The second biggest business segment is "Services" with sales of nearly $40 billion in 2018.

In 2018 the dependency of Apple's growth to iPhone sales was 67%. For 2017, 2016, and 2015 the dependencies were 28%, 63%, and 91%, respectively. For the years before 2015, the dependency was only between 50% and 55%. The trend over the last seven years has been that iPhone sales contribution to overall growth increased from 50% in 2012 to 67% in 2018.

Source: Apple Annual Reports 2011-2018

The unit sales strengthen our observation. iPhone unit sales increased from 70 million in 2011 to approximately 220 million in 2018. iPad unit sales increased slightly from 2011 and Mac sales stayed pretty much flat. The graph of the iPhone unit sales looks like it reached saturation in 2017/2018 and I can think of a few reasons that iPhone sales will stagnate or even decrease in the next few years.

Fundamental Analysis

We will analyze Apple's numbers and take a look at key ratios and how they evolved over the last 5-7 years.

Source: Apple Annual Report 2012-2018

Next, to the absolute sales number, we have to look at the profitability ratios.

Source: Apple Annual Reports 2012-2018

Revenue increased with a CAGR of 7.85%, but Apple's margins weakened over the last few years. The increase of Apple's net margin in 2018 came from the tax reduction and did not result from improved operating performance.

Apple was able to increase their operating margin from about 10% in 2006 to approximately 35% in mid 2012, but from that peak in 2012, the operating margin has been decreasing to a current level of 26.7%.

Source: Apple Annual Reports

Apple is less and less able to provide a good return on their increasing assets. Assets consist of inventories, PP&E, and other non-current assets. The compounded annual growth rates of their PP&E is 16% while their compounded annual growth rate of their net income is only 5.21% in the same time frame. Return on asset (RoA) decreased from 125% in 2013 to 90% in 2018. RoA shows that even if Apple is investing in their business, the return that they can get on those assets is decreasing with time.

Source: Apple Annual Reports and Author's Calculations

The current ratio tells us if a company can pay off its short-term obligations and in the case of Apple that should be no problem. The interesting point is that the current ratio decreased over the last seven years, which means that their liabilities increased faster than their assets. Apple's total liabilities increased with 21% CAGR and their total assets increased by 10% CAGR. In the time of ultra-low interest rates, it makes sense to finance their business with cheap long-term debt instead of new equity.

This finding translates into their return on equity and gearing ratio. Apple returned $238 billion in the last six years to shareholders by buying back their common stock. In the same time frame, they paid $29 billion in the form of dividends to their shareholders. The gearing ratio (financial leverage) increased from 13% in 2013 to 107% in 2018. Their emphasis to finance their business with debt has diluted their return on equity, which rose from 30% in 2013 to 56% in 2018.

Source: Apple Annual Report

Apple reduced outstanding shares by nearly 24% in the last seven years, which is quite impressive considering that they are one of the most valuable companies in the world. In the same time frame, Microsoft (MSFT) only bought back 8.4% of shares. Buying back tremendous amounts of shares can be explained in various ways. From doing shareholders a favor because the business is running great to having no practical means to expand the business or inflating its valuation metrics to boost the share price.

Scenario Analysis

Before we get to the different scenarios let us sum up all the things we learned so far from our observations of Apple's business:

iPhone sales make up 63% of total revenue.

Services correspond with iPhone sales and can be only partially accounted for as an independent business segment.

Sales of Apple's Mac and iPad stagnated or increased only minimally over the last seven years, contributing to only 17% of Apple's revenue in 2018.

Apple has not been able to diversify its business away from the iPhone.

Strong competition in the premium smartphone market requires Apple to increase marketing and sales efforts.

Technological advances in smartphones have no substantial effect on daily smartphone usage anymore.

Strong competition in the premium laptop segment with a comparable build and hardware quality.

Apple is building its service segment with the possible intentions to grab a considerable market share in the content delivery industry or healthcare industry.

Apple's HomeKit business contains their entry to the IoT market and their expertise in user experience, and device connectivity may be their lever to grab a substantial market share.

Scenario 1 - iPhone business stagnates - Service business increases 20% YoY

Let us get to our first scenario where we assume that iPhone sales will continue to stagnate while service revenue will increase 20% YoY for the next five years.

Source: Authors Calculations

If service revenue increases and hardware revenue decreases, I will tilt the operating margins for the estimated years in favor of Apple and use an operating margin of 28.5%, which is slightly above the five-year average.

Source: Author's Calculations

These are our numbers for the projected five-year time frame. The revenue growth rate is increasing every year because we used 20% YoY growth of service revenues. The influence of services in the first three years is well below 4% on total revenue and only after the fifth year service revenue will improve total revenue by a bit over 5%. Using five-year averages to calculate the change in working capital and adjustments in non-cash charges, we get our unlevered free cash flow.

Source: Author's Calculations

Now, all that's left for our first scenario are market capitalization, weighted average cost of capital, and the EBITDA-multiple.

Source: Author's Calculations

Using the terminal EBITDA multiple-method and some variations in the WACC and five different multiples, we can create an array of possible values for our Apple shares:

Source: Author's Calculations

The results of the Scenario 1 analysis are sobering, with a current value per share of $166 there's minimal upside potential calculated into the shares. We used a very favorable outcome for Apple's service revenue with 20% YoY growth while the Apple product segment is just stagnating. To me, these two segments correlate, and Apple won't be able to accomplish a YoY of 20% with stagnating or deteriorating product sales.

Scenario 2 - Apple in the IoT business

After reading through Apple news and analysis all around the company there seem to be a lot of theories about the next "big thing" that Apple will capture. The main opportunities each one of us will read about when searching for Apple are entertainment or content, healthcare, and developing new pricing strategies in emerging markets to capture market share. In the second scenario, I want to introduce a new possibility for Apple based on the things that they are good at.

Internet of Things. These three words are a few of the most widely discussed words of the past ten years, and they appear daily in the news. Apple's strength lays not only in the great hardware they create but also the software that runs flawlessly on the hardware, the device interconnectivity, and ease of use.

An Example:

I recently switched from a Mac back to a Windows-PC, and I immediately realized that even if the hardware is 10 times better, the whole experience on the Windows machine is not as smooth as on the Mac. Just the experience of scrolling in my Google Chrome browser on my Windows machine feels worse than on my old Mac, and that was a 2011 MacBook Air with 4 GB ram. I connected a Microsoft Arc mouse to my Windows Laptop and got quite frustrated because it just doesn't feel and connect as smooth as the Apple Magic mouse that I used on my Mac. Then I wanted to connect some Bluetooth earphones to my laptop and after a while disconnect them from my laptop and reconnect them to my smartphone. This was rather frustrating because my laptop wanted to reconnect to the earphones and I had to turn off the Bluetooth of my laptop.

I think you got my point. I'm not trying to badmouth Windows machines. I'm even using one and still quite happy about the switch from Apple to Windows, based on other reasons. What I wanted to highlight is the specific strength of Apple. Smooth connectivity and user experience. I think that in the next few years this strength of Apple will play a major role for IoT devices and I also believe that Apple can leverage their strength and enter a whole new business segment with their already strong ecosystem.

If Apple starts to leverage their expertise on connectivity and user experience by marketing it stronger to manufacturers and developers they could leverage their strengths, improve their sales in "remote control" products like the iPad, and create a whole new business segment.

Apple already is offering developers an MFi licensing program that enables others to create products that were specially made for iPad, iPhone (that's where the MFi comes from) but I don't see the drive to use this strength and build on top of that. Apple might not be able to leverage this segment well enough to the extent necessary to make an impact on revenue and profitability. Apple can undoubtedly grow their sales, but that's not enough in the long term. To leverage the IoT business segment they have to intelligently open up their ecosystem and invest into the right places with the right people.

Conclusion

A lot of times, people don't know what they want until you show it to them.

- Steve Jobs -

I like this quote because it's one of the pillars on which Steve Jobs built the success of Apple. I recently read a lot of articles that explain how Apple should go with the flow, invest into growth like content delivery or the healthcare industry or change pricing to capture emerging markets. But that's not Apple. The founders of Apple created a culture that does not need to go with the flow. They know that it takes time until customers appreciate the simple things and I think that they should continue to build on that culture.

In the future, I don't think that we will use smartphones like they are today but shift to a combination of wearables like the Apple Watch together with earphones like the AirPods for our day-to-day use. I think Apple is well-positioned to become a major provider for those wearables, but they have to put more emphasis on that product line and Siri to make it work, more natural, and easy to use.

Apple, at its current valuation and its current business model, is not a buy. On a scale from 0 to 10 where 10 is definite buy recommendation and 0 a definite sell recommendation, I would value Apple's shares as 3.5. I base this valuation on too much dependency on iPhone sales and weak Mac and iPad sales. Apple is missing something, and as long as I don't see a clear idea of what the executives and managers are trying to accomplish I won't feel comfortable to buy shares as they are currently valued.

I always welcome constructive criticism and open discussions. Please feel free to comment or PM me about my calculations and/or sources that I use in my articles.

