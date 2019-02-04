General Electric: 2019 Optimism Warranted?
About: General Electric Company (GE), Includes: HON, UTX
by: Michael Boyd
Summary
Larry Culp has stayed on message, but as a cautious investor, I have not seen much change from the Flannery line of thinking.
Shares have quickly rallied towards Wall Street sum-of-the-parts expectations. With the discount likely gone, at the very least the easy money looks gone.
At worst, new investors might lose patience when year-end 2019 will not show much change versus what was just reported.
It’s interesting to me to see some investors celebrate gaining a quarter after losing a dollar and that is essentially what has happened (or worse) for longer term General Electric (GE) shareholders. While