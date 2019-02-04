EUO: Draghi May Have To Turn A Lot More Dovish
Summary
The EUO ETF has been moving sideways since October 2018, and could continue doing so going forward.
Economic conditions have persistently been weakening, though Draghi has not turned dovish enough when providing guidance for future rate hike.
The US Federal Reserve has simultaneously turned a lot more dovish, which could put downed pressure on the US Dollar against the Euro.
The ProShares Ultra Short Euro (EUO) ETF, which inversely tracks (x2) the Euro against the US Dollar, has been trading between $24 and $25 since October 2018, and could continue to trade sideways