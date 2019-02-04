Unloved Ally Financial Is A Strong Buy

Ally Financial (ALLY) continues to make substantial improvements to its business model and financial returns. While the road hasn’t been easy, the company has come a long way and is poised to be one of the preeminent banks of the future. When I look at the stock, I see strong EPS growth, and a price that is less than tangible book value per share. Even in a recession, I don’t see ALLY losing money. In addition, the company can return nearly 100% of earnings to shareholders via dividends and stock buybacks. This results in a relatively clear path for intrinsic value growth, which could result in double-digit annualized returns for investors over the next several years.

By any measure, 2018 proved to be an excellent year for ALLY Financial. Adjusted EPS of $3.34 was up 39% YoY. The bank produced a core ROTCE of 12.3%, which was up 256 bps YoY. Adjusted Total Net Revenue of $6 billion was up $175MM YoY. ALLY originated $35.4 billion of auto loans at an estimated retail yield of 7.07%, showing considerable growth from 6.2% in 2017, while the net charge-off rate was 1.33%. ALLY returned $1.2 billion to shareholders in 2018, which was up 26%. This means that ALLY had capital returns of roughly 11.2% of the current market cap in 2018 and the company is poised to do the same, if not more in 2019.

Insurance written premiums of $1.17 billion, were up 18% YoY. Ally continues to grow its retail bank via the addition of $12.9 billion deposits in 2018, which ended at $106.2 billion. Encouragingly, in the 4th quarter retail deposits grew by $4.5 billion, which was the most growth ever. ALLY’s efforts to diversify are bearing fruit with Corporate Finance pre-tax income up 26% YoY, while held-for-investment loans were up 19%.

Source: ALLY 4th Quarter Earnings Presentation; all images in article from investor presentation

ALLY has grown its adjusted total net revenue by over $1 billion over the last five years. Adjusted tangible book value per share has grown from $22.70, to $29.90 from 2014 to 2018. The Core ROTCE improved from a meager 7.9%, to a robust 12.3%. Over the same time span, adjusted earnings per share have grown from $1.68 to $3.34. Amazingly, the stock really hasn’t done a whole lot, although of course it depends at what price you have bought it at, as it has had periods of considerable volatility that created opportunistic purchasing moments.

ALLY has made substantial business changes over these last five years. The company has been able to increase its retail auto loan book by $12.4 billion, with a shift towards more used vehicle originations. Remember that ALLY is the former GM Financial, so since GM bought Americredit and has been focusing on its own Financial operations, ALLY really had to foster growth via relationship building with all types of dealers. ALLY’s dealer base and loan applications have increased every year since 2014. The company has significantly reduced its lease exposure, where residual risks could pose potential problems, as leased cars are returned. The Commercial Auto book has grown too, producing a stable source of profits, and incredibly low credit losses. Corporate Finance and Mortgages are two growth engines with plenty of runway space, but this late in the cycle it is best to really focus on organic growth as opposed to chasing market share. ALLY Invest is the old Trade King, and offers a do-it-yourself investment option, to ALLY’s tech savvy and younger skewing clientele.

Ally’s balance sheet is exceptionally strong, and I believe that fears regarding credit risk are overblown. Retail auto loans are secured assets on a primary means of transportation. A default on a home loan might take many months or years to resolve, but a defaulted auto loan can often be recouped in 30-60 days. Most of the good auto lenders bake conservative residual assumptions into their lease terms. ALLY is no exception and has materially decreased risk on that front. There have been periods since the Great Recession where delinquencies have increased, but auto loan books refresh quite quickly. Lenders can adjust their underwriting process as soon as signs of trouble emerge. Many of the larger banks tend to get skittish and pull back when credit shows any weakness, opening the door for higher margins for the remaining players.

The Commercial Auto book is an underappreciated gem of a business. Dealers rarely default on their floor plan loans. ALLY also provides insurance to these dealers, and the company has been reducing risk via the utilization of reinsurance, to avoid the larger swings in weather-related losses. Ultimately, Ally should be able to build a formidable mortgage origination and credit card business with its growing customer base. ALLY’s Millennial-skewed customers should see increased financial wealth as they reach their peak earning years. The days of large bank mergers are likely mostly beyond us, but I believe ALLY would fit nicely within a Citigroup (C) or in combination with a CIT (CIT), whom it competes with on higher-cost deposits. If banks could be bought or taken private as easily as other types of companies, I have a tough time believing the multiple would be anywhere close to where they are, which creates opportunity for stock investors.

ALLY’s easiest source of earnings growth is the continued liability management that has been occurring, where it is paying off expensive legacy unsecured debt, with deposit funding. The company has $3.9 billion of unsecured debt maturing over the next two years, that it should be able to replace with deposits. Based on the $1.6 billion 2019 maturities average cost of 3.6% and assuming a deposit cost of 2%, this funding improvement would improve the run-rate net interest income by $25.6MM moving forward. 2020 offers an even better opportunity with $2.3 billion in maturities at an average cost of 6.5%. Using the same 2%, would improve the run-rate net interest income by $103.5MM. Of course, deposit costs could increase if rates trend higher, but the trend on funding costs is almost certainly heading lower for ALLY, which creates EPS growth.

ALLY’s management team expects adjusted EPS growth of 7-10% in 2019, which would put earnings between $3.57 and $3.67. At a recent price of $26.14 and using the low-end guidance, ALLY trades at just 7.32 times forward earnings. The stock trades at a 12.57% discount to its adjusted tangible book value per share of $29.90, despite a good track record of ABVPS growth. ALLY recently increased the dividend to $.17 per quarter, which equates to a 2.59% yield. Management once again believes the company should earn a 12-13% ROTCE, with total adjusted net revenue up 4-6%. Despite investing for growth in emerging lines of business, ALLY is an efficient bank with a 47.6% efficiency ratio in 2018. Retail Auto NCO% is forecasted at 1.4-1.6% in 2019, and management has been accurate in its credit forecasting.

ALLY’s core pre-tax income in 2018 was $1.829 billion, while the provision for loan losses was $918MM. Provisions would basically have to triple for ALLY to come close to generating losses. That type of major recessionary environment would lead to substantially less competition, improving margins for the remaining lenders, which I’m sure ALLY would be. Historically, when auto finance companies have run into trouble, they usually have lost access to capital markets. That can be the case when companies rely exclusively on securitizations and unsecured debt to fund their operations. When costs go up materially in a credit crunch, the companies struggled to continue to write new business. ALLY being a bank dramatically reduces this funding risk, enabling the company to continue writing loans when they are most lucrative.

In conclusion, I view ALLY has one of my favorite investment opportunities. I believe the company should trade closer to $35, or around 10 times forward earnings. One way that we at T&T Capital Management have traded in ALLY is by selling cash-secured puts. The $27 January 2020 puts are selling for roughly $3.30. This equates to a roughly 14% return on the maximum risk of $2,370. The stock could drop 9.3%, before you would reach your break-even price of $23.70 per share, assuming you hold the option until expiration. We are comfortable owning the stock at current prices, but at $23.70, we are that much more excited. This type of strategy can reduce your return potential if the stock hits $35 in a year, so we tend to balance out strategies. It seems like when the market catches a cold, financial catch pneumonia, so we’ve found ample benefits from this strategy over the last five years. ALLY has executed its business plan very well and the future is bright for it and its investors.

