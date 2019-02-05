3 Reasons Why A Trade Deal Gets Done - More Good News For Commodities

The first of three significant events on the schedule for markets in the United States and around the world until the end of March will be the short-window when it comes to the reprieve of the most prolonged government shut down in US history that last for over one month. It is unlikely that the President will move to shut down parts of the US government again even if he does not receive concessions from the Congress over building a border wall along the southern border of the United States. It is possible that President Trump will declare a state of national emergency where the courts will eventually rule on if the President gets to fulfill his campaign pledge of increased security along the US border with Mexico.

The second event will be the decision on Brexit. Prime Minister's plan for the divorce from the EU went down in flames in Parliament, and both sides now face the very unpleasant prospects of the hard Brexit on March 29. On that day, the UK will cease to be a member of the EU, and without a plan for the exit, the event could cause mass confusion when it comes to trade, immigration, borders, and other issues. However, the most likely event will be an agreement to extend the period of negotiations, perhaps forever given the positions on both sides of the fence in the UK and the EU.

Finally, the most significant issue facing markets across the globe is the current trade dispute between the US and China that has created a wave of protectionist moves. Commodities are on the front lines when it comes to tariffs and retaliatory trade moves, and last week, the US Fed injected some optimism into the asset class when they backed off their hawkish approach to monetary policy. However, it will be the trade issue that either ignites raw material prices further in the coming weeks or weighs on them as we have seen during the second half of 2018. The Invesco DB Base Metals ETF product (DBB) is a liquid basket of copper, zinc, and aluminum that moves higher or lower with the nonferrous metals. The Teucrium Soybean ETF (SOYB) provides an alternative to the soybeans futures market that trades on the CBOT division of the CME. Soybeans and base metals are commodities that have been in the crosshairs of the trade dispute between the US and China.

The Fed lit a fuse under the commodities market last week

The FOMC meeting on January 30 marked a change in the US central bank's approach to increasing the short-term Fed Funds rate and a potential pivot from their rote program of quantitative tightening. The Fed told markets that they would be patient when it came to further increases in the short-term interest rate and did not shift from their guidance of two increases of 25 basis points for 2019. However, the program of balance sheet reduction which commenced in October 2017 could be subject to change if economic conditions warrant according to the statement by the Fed and the comments by Chairman Powell that followed the meeting.

The prospects for a less hawkish Fed led to gains in the stock market and initial selling in the dollar index.

Source: CQG

The dollar index had already moved to the downside after making another in a series of lower highs since mid-December on January 25. The Fed meeting last week caused the greenback to continue its descent to under the 95 level last week on the March futures contract before recovering back to the 95.50 level on February 4.

The inverse relationship between the dollar and commodities prices caused several critical raw material markets to move to the upside by the end of last week. Even though the dollar moved higher on February 4, the price of copper continues to move higher. The price of copper was trading at $2.7915 per pound on the March futures contract which is close to the highs for 2019. Gold and silver rose to new heights with the yellow metal reaching $1331.10 on the April contract, the highest price since mid-June 2018, and March silver futures rose to a high at $16.20 per ounce a level not seen since mid-July late last week. Even crude oil made a new high late last week rising to $55.66 and settling over the $55 market last Friday which was the highest level since late November before selling took the energy commodity back down to the $54 level on February 4.

The Fed lit a bullish fuse under the commodities markets, and now they will wait for news on the trade front.

With the Fed back in an accommodative box, it is time for news on trade

The negotiations between the US and China are hot and heavy these days leading up to the 90-day deadline at the end of March. Last week, China offered an olive branch in the form of a pledge to purchase five million tons per day of soybeans from US farmers which is a sign that they are willing to offer some degree of compromise that could lead to a deal. The world markets are anxiously awaiting a trade deal between the nations with the leading GDPs. Commodities are the markets that have been in the crosshairs of the trade dispute. The price of soybeans plunged from over $10 to just over $8 per bushel on the back of the dispute which was the lowest price in a decade. Copper, another market that is highly sensitive to the Chinese economy, moved from over $3.30 per pound in June to a low at under $2.55 per pound on the back of the slowdown in economic conditions in China.

The trade dispute has weighed more heavily on China's economy because the nation exports more to the US than vice versa. There are three reasons to be optimistic that a deal is on the horizon in the coming days or weeks.

Reason one: China needs a deal

The fourth quarter GDP numbers out of China were sluggish as the economy only grew by 6.4%. Moreover, the most recent data on factory activity was the weakest in three years. With the Chinese economy trending downwards, the nation would reverse the trend if the period of tariffs and retaliatory measures comes to an end. A new framework for trade would bolster economic activity leading to a contagious effect on the global economy.

The IMF has pointed out that dark clouds were gathering over the global economy because of the trade dispute. At home, President Xi mapped out a plan for the coming decades at the latest party congress. To accomplish his goals, a thriving economy is a must. The world's most populous country has become accustomed to the economic growth that has been the engine for building wealth, increasing the standard of living, and making China a financial powerhouse. The citizens of the nation expect their leaders to set a course that continues that trend. Therefore, from a political perspective, China needs a deal to further cement President Xi as the greatest leader in modern history.

Reason two: President Trump needs a victory

President Trump ran for the highest office in the land in 2016 with promises of leveling the playing field on international trade. During his many speeches along the campaign trail, he pointed his finger at China as a leading abuser of trade imbalances. The system of trade protocols that may have been appropriate when China was an emerging market are dated as the country's GDP is now the second largest in the world and will soon overtake the US for the leading position. There has been bipartisan support for a change in the trade framework in the US. A trade deal that moved the needle even slightly from the previous status quo will be a victory for the President at a time when he is facing low approval ratings and the upcoming 2020 election. Going into his reelection campaign which has already begun as opposition party candidates are lining up for a challenge to his leadership. The President will be able to point to tax reform, the lowest level of unemployment in decades, and a new trade framework with the Chinese as evidence that he fulfilled many of his promises on the 2016 campaign trail. Moreover, a trade deal would likely cause the stock market to continue to rally after the late 2018 correction which would be another political feather in his cap. The President needs a victory on trade, which means he is in a position to compromise to move the needle in favor of the US compared to the trade protocol that was in place when he took office in early 2017.

Reason three: A win-win on trade will boost global commerce, and two products that have suffered (SOYB and DBB) could be big movers

A trade deal would likely cause the IMF to upgrade their outlook for economic growth around the world. Therefore, governments from the four corners of the earth are rooting for a trade deal that ends the current protectionist wave. In a world that divides nations over so many issues, the one area of agreement is that protectionism stifles economic growth.

Presidents Trump and Xi can emerge from the current period of negotiations with a win-win compromise that suits both of their purposes from both a political and an economic standpoint.

In the aftermath of last week's Fed meeting and a more prudent approach to increasing interest rates, a trade deal would serve to ignite commodity prices further. China is the demand side of the fundamental equation in the world of raw materials, and an uptick in economic growth would cause their demand to rise. Keep in mind that last year's average of 6.6% economic growth in the world's most populous nation means that the Chinese are consuming more goods and services today than when growth was at a double-digit percentage rate. The GDP has risen to a level at almost $15 trillion where a percentage point makes a significant difference compared to when GDP was at a far lower level. The Chinese are eating more agricultural products, driving more cars, consuming more fuel, and building more infrastructure than in past years. An uptick in the economy will only increase their consumption of raw materials.

I believe that a trade deal will immediately impact the prices of agricultural commodities and since soybeans were the hardest hit, they could experience the most significant price increase. While the most direct route for a trade or investment in the soybean market is via the futures and options on futures offered by the CBOT division of the CME, the Teucrium Soybean ETF product provides an alternative. The fund summary for SOYB states:

The investment seeks to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares' NAV reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal market conditions in Benchmark Component Futures Contracts or, in certain circumstances, in other Soybean Futures Contracts traded on the CBOT or on foreign exchanges.

The most recent holdings of SOYB include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

With $27.94 million in net assets and an average of 48,785 shares trading each day, SOYB is appropriate for small positions on the long side of the soybean market. The price of beans hit a low at $8.1050 in mid-July and have rallied to the $9.21 level as of Monday, February 4, an increase of 13.6%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, SOYB rose from $15.26 to $16.60 as of last Friday, a rise of just under 9%. The lower performance of the ETF is the result of the diversification between three CBOT soybean futures contracts.

At the same time, the prices of base metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange have suffered under the weight of the trade dispute and the slowing Chinese economy. The Invesco DB Base Metals ETF product holds long positions in copper, aluminum, and zinc which are the three most liquid nonferrous metals that trade on the LME. The fund summary for DBB states:

The investment seeks to track the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return™ (DBIQ-OY Industrial Metals ER™), which is intended to reflect the base metals sector. The index Commodities consist of Aluminum, Zinc and Copper - Grade A.

The most recent holding of DBB include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DBB has net assets of $160.56 million and trades an average of 111,436 shares each day making it a liquid and diversified product with exposure to the three markets that are the building blocks for infrastructure around the world.

Source: Barchart

Since 2007, DBB has traded between $10.90 and $29.70 per share. At $16.54 on February 4, the ETF is a lot closer to the lows over the past twelve years than the highs.

There are reasons to be optimistic about the prospects for a trade deal between the US and China. Two instruments that could benefit from an end to protectionism are the SOYB and DBB ETF products.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.