IBI Research On Mallinckrodt: A Top 10 Pick For 2019

"Wall Street sometimes gets confused between risk and uncertainty, and you can profit handsomely from that confusion. The low-risk, high-uncertainty situation gives us our most sought after coin-toss odds. Heads, I win; tails, I don't lose much." - Mohnish Pabrai

Despite that it has an overhanging cloud of controversy and uncertainty, Mallinckrodt (MNK) will highly likely deliver excellent returns in the coming years. At Integrate BioSci Investing, we are not timid about controversial companies. These firms have the requisite uncertainty and volatility elements for handsome profits that can be captured by the opportunistic investors. This is because Wall Street has a difficult time dealing with uncertainty and volatility. Therefore, the market tends to suppress the share price of controversial firms to a deep bargain below their true worth. In contrast, companies with a straight forward story usually have the share price “baked in,” as the market usually knows exactly what to expect from those stocks. As a result, it’s much more difficult for you to uncover multi-bagger profits in non-controversial equities.

Figure 1: Mallinckrodt chart (Source: StockCharts)

That being said, we initiated our first recommendation on Mallinckrodt back on Dec. 28, 2017, when the shares were trading at $22.76. A year thereafter, the stock is exchanging hands at $21.86 share price for a temporary 3.95% loss. As Peter Lynch mentioned in his book, “One Up On Wall Street,” you are not wrong when a stock traded lower subsequent to your purchase. Lynch believes that the fundamentals mattered most in the long run. And, the market valuation of a fundamentally sound stock usually trades higher to match its true worth.

Due to its strong fundamentals, we believe that there are many good days ahead for Mallinckrodt. The fortune for shareholders has already started to roll in January 2019. Our speculation is that Mallinckrodt will continue to amass much more fortune in the coming years. Without further ado, we’ll present a fundamental analysis of Mallinckrodt and what investors can expect from this hybrid turnaround and growth story.

Spin-off Is A Lucrative Investment

There are several key strengths in the investment thesis of Mallinckrodt. A salient point is that it is a “spin-off” story. As the spin-off from the medical device company, Covidien the management of Mallinckrodt is strongly motivated to deliver stellar performance. In the wisdom of the illustrious former Magellan-Fidelity fund manager, Peter Lynch:

“Spin-offs of divisions or parts of companies into separate, freestanding entities often result in astoundingly lucrative investments. Large parent companies do not want to spin-off divisions and then see those spin-offs get into trouble, because that would bring embarrassing publicity that would reflect poorly on the parents. Therefore, spin-offs typically have strong balance sheets and are well-prepared to succeed as independent entities. Once these companies are granted their independence, new management, and are free to run on their own, they can cut costs and take creative measures that improve the near and long-term earnings. Spinoff companies are often misunderstood and get little attention from Wall Street, making them a fertile area for the shareholders.”

Diverse Business Lines

As Lynch mentioned, spin-offs are lucrative investments because the market “misunderstood” those firms. Given that there is a low demand for spin-off stocks like Mallinckrodt, its share price is pushed down to a depressed level. To inflict further injury to the insult, some investors believe that Mallinckrodt is a “one trick pony” with Acthar Gel. That, however, is far from the truth! And yet, the negativity and uncertainty are foes to this stock which make it an attractive investment. Conversely, if a stock is so popular, chances are that its share price is already trading at a premium to the intrinsic value.

Accordingly, Mallinckrodt is operating the diverse business lines of branded and generic products. The company is tapping into various therapeutic areas, including autoimmune, neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, pulmonology, respiratory, and anesthesiology. Regarding the generic business, there are subsidiaries running active pharmaceutical ingredients, biologics, medicinal opioids, controlled substances, and acetaminophen. Additionally, the branded franchises feature corticotropin injection (Acthar Gel), nitric oxide gas (Innomax), acetaminophen injection (Ofirmev), Therakos photopheresis, fibrin sealant (Raplixa), surgical sealant (Preveleak), and topical thrombin (Recothrom) for various conditions.

Figure 2: Product portfolio (Source: Mallinckrodt)

Improving Product Sales

Despite that Mallinckrodt is not a one trick pony, the most pipeline value still resides in Acthar Gel. The flagship product, Acthar Gel, is approved for indications listed in Figure 3. The fact that Acthar Gel is approved for so many indications speaks volume to its efficacy and safety. It also signifies that the management is adept at unlocking the most value out of a single molecule. Altogether, the breadth of its approved indication gives Acthar Gel a very wide “moat.”

The growth story of Acthar Gel goes back to 2014 when Mallinckrodt acquired Questcor Pharmaceuticals. Interestingly, Questcor was accused of anti-competitive practices by the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”). Notwithstanding, Mallinckrodt already settled with the FTC for $100M in 2017. With that issue behind the company, we believe that any fear relating to the sales prospects of Acthar Gel is having less effects on the stock price.

Figure 3: Acthar Gel applications (Source: Mallinckrodt)

As Acthar Gel is highly safe and efficacious, we strongly believe that its sales prospects will continue to improve. The declining sales trend will be less significant over time. In the 3Q 2018 earnings report, Acthar Gel logged in $290M in sales which represents only a 6% decrease. And, this is due to the residual impact of patient withdrawal issues.

Eventually, Acthar's sales decline will revert to sales growth in the coming years. In our view, Acthar Gel should procure approximately $1B for fiscal 2018. And, Acthar will generate over $1B going forward. Our opinion is that the fear that affected Acthar Gel’s brand image is greatly dissipated. More importantly, Mallinckrodt is aggressively pushing for its expansion and validation that, in and of itself, will drive more sales growth. The Executive Vice President and Chief Science Officer (Steve Romano) stated in the 3Q 2018 conference call:

Additional data from the ongoing Acthar Phase 4 rheumatoid arthritis (“RA”) study was reported at the American College of Rheumatology last month. The study's midpoint interim analysis shows that 61% of patients enrolled in the open-label period with persistently active RA achieved low disease activity at 12 weeks and substantial proportions also achieved 20%, 50% and 70% improvement based on ACR response criteria. These results suggest there is a potential therapeutic utility of Acthar in this more challenging to treat subpopulation of RA patients, all of whom continue to experience signs and symptoms of the disease despite multiple disease-modifying therapies and steroids. The second portion of the study, a randomized withdrawal phase, will be completed in the first half of 2019 and will help clarify whether patients will benefit from an additional 12 weeks of therapy. Both phases of the trial help to define the most appropriate patient population and optimal treatment duration for Acthar in this condition. Also last month, the first patient was screened for our Phase 4 Acthar uveitis trial. Enrollment in each of our sarcoidosis and lupus studies is progressing as planned, and the multiple sclerosis (“MS”) relapse registry continues. We hope to complete the latter early in 2019. Our Phase 2 amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”) proof of concept study has surpassed 25% enrollment target.”

Aside from Acthar Gel, other products also generate highly encouraging sales growth for the aforementioned period. The EVP of Specialty Generics (Matthew Harbaugh) also mentioned the sales progress of other keys products during the conference call:

Turning to our hospital products, Inomax generated $133M in net sales, a 6.1% increase; and Ofirmev continued to see strong growth with $87M in net sales, up 15.5%. Therakos also performed well in the quarter with net sales of $60M, an increase of 8.6%. Amitiza generated net sales of $48M in the quarter.

Sucampo Acquisition Is Paying Off

Those numbers that EVP Harbaugh mentioned are certainly encouraging. Going forward, we expect the momentum will increase. In our view, a key factor that power the robust earnings increase is the Sucampo acquisition made back in Dec. 26, 2017. As follows, Mallinckrodt paid $1.2B to Sucampo for lubiprostone (Amitiza) - an approved medicine to treat constipation and the highly prevalent condition, irritable bowel syndrome. The acquisition also transferred Mallinckrodt the ownership of two promising Phase 3 molecules, VTS-270 and CPP1X/sulindac: these investigational drugs can be stellar treatments for the orphan condition, Niemann-Pick Type C (“NPC”) and familial adenomatous polyposis (“FAP”) syndrome.

Not long after the acquisition, Amitiza already logged in roughly $48M, as reported in the 3Q 2018 financial report. This equates to roughly $200M annually. Notably, we anticipated that Amitiza sales will continue to increase due to market awareness and Mallinckrodt’s strong marketing skills. Moreover, the aforementioned Phase 3 drugs can become blockbusters.

Expansive Pipeline With Hidden Gems

While investors have been focusing on Acthar Gel, less attention has been given to Mallinckrodt’s robust pipeline that has many “hidden gems.” Even if a third of the indications bear fruits, the earnings prospects will be significantly improved. In the coming years, we expect a good number of franchises to generate positive data and be FDA approved. In the long haul, they should log in at least several billion dollars.

Figure 4: Therapeutics pipeline (Source: Mallinckrodt)

At the present situation, Mallinckrodt has been defying earnings expectation quarters after quarters. If the pipeline assets can generate positive results, we anticipate that the earnings will jump by leaps and bounds. Currently valued at $1.8B, Mallinckrodt is procuring over $1B in revenues. As the fruits from the pipeline will ripen over the years, it’s quite likely that revenues might surpass the market cap. At the 1.6 price to earnings (P/E) ratio, Mallinckrodt is a deep bargain.

Figure 5: Earnings surprise and estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Potential Risks

As with any investment, there are pertinent risks that investors should be aware of. The main concern for Mallinckrodt relates to the chances that sales of Acthar Gel might not improve due to potential regulatory changes. Moreover, Acthar Gel might face strong competition from similar drugs that will likely enter the market. The other risk is that Amitiza might not deliver robust sales growth. The developing assets might not generate positive clinical outcomes. Even if approved, they might not deliver strong sales growth to justify their development costs. Furthermore, the company’s high debts might lead to a cash constraint in the future.

Final Remarks

In all, we recommend Mallinckrodt a five out of five stars. Despite the controversy surrounding Mallinckrodt, this is an excellent bioscience innovator that will highly likely deliver multi-bagger profits for investors in the long haul. The controversy has been overshadowing the robust and powerful pipeline. That makes Mallinckrodt a bargain growth stock. The fear surrounding Acthar Gel will vanquish with time. The deep pipeline will generate more approval. Even if two to three franchises bring in blockbuster revenue, it could easily catapult the current $1.8B valuation northbound by several folds. The Sucampo acquisition has a very good chance of delivering surprising results. If you are contemplating on which stocks to purchase and hold at least through the end of 2019, you should give Mallinckrodt a serious consideration. In our experience, fundamentally sound stocks usually move much higher in their second or third year. It’s been a year after we made the initial recommendation. Therefore, it’s not far from the truth that investors will see results either this year or 2020.

