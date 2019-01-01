We covered Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) two years ago when the company was just breaking out with its lead drug candidate tazemetostat, an HMT inhibitor with great potential. The company has now completed some phase 2 trials, and so this is a good time to take another look at it.

Let's first try to quickly understand this company. Like I said, we have covered Epizyme before, and since then, a number of professionals and others have covered it. Besides our own article, which gives a very broad scientific background for HMT inhibitors, the other article I would recommended reading is this one by Healthcare Explorer (HE). HE appears to know what he is talking about and isn't just news or analyst opinion regurgitations.

Going back to the company, Epizyme is a pioneer in HMT inhibitors (read my article for the background), but it is still in a laboratory mode and is throwing out all sorts of cancers at its drug taz. As HE's article will tell you, many of these have not stuck; some, like follicular lymphoma, may have. Clearly, HMT inhibition works, but whether the generated data can be developed into a financially (and clinically) viable drug is the question. At this stage of the game, that question probably hasn't been answered. Let's use the IOMachine to take a look at Epizyme's investability.

Catalyst

The nearest major catalyst is the NDA filing of tazemetostat in epithelioid sarcoma, but note that this filing is going to be based on just phase 2 data, and it will follow the accelerated approval pathway. That means the company doesn't have a confirmatory trial done yet, but since the disease is serious and life threatening, it is going ahead with whatever data it has have. Once approved, conditionally, it will conduct a confirmatory trial for unconditional approval.

The company says it had a positive meeting with the FDA, so we are to assume it has some sort of a green signal from the FDA that it has a chance at getting it done this way.

Epizyme will try and follow the same procedure for the other indication, follicular lymphoma, where it also doesn't have a complete phase 2 data, but what appears to be pretty good interim data. It will file an NDA based on a complete phase 2, which will be available by June. The NDA should be filed by December.

So those are the catalysts, two probable NDAs based on accelerated approval.

Previous trial data

Two phase 2 trials have now announced interim data that gives a clearer picture of the drug taz. In October, the company announced positive interim data from the epithelioid sarcoma cohort of the trial. This trial is now fully enrolled with 62 patients, and data showed that the drug has clinically meaningful activity for patients in this indication. Primary endpoint was objective response rate (ORR), which, as you know, is comprised of complete and partial responses as measured by RECIST 1.1. Here's a look at the data:

For the sake of comparison, we could look at this data in a number of ways. We could note a 21% ORR in first-line population, an 8% ORR in the second-line or refractory population, or simply take the total figure of 13%, which may not make much sense because it lumps together two populations that should not be lumped together. We could also note that in the same treatment naive population, median OS was not reached at the August cut-off even after what appears to be at least a year.

In fact, the company says that since data cut-off, one more patient in the treatment-naive group who had stable disease subsequently achieved an objective response, bringing ORR in this group to 25%. These are workable datapoints for comparison purposes.

The drug was well-tolerated, with 13 patients experiencing a grade 3 or higher treatment related AEs.

Now, in the previously cited article, Healthcare Explorer cites this research to show that taz's results in ES weren't spectacular. The entire research is not available for free; however, the abstract itself tells me a few things. First, only 17 patients received chemo here, out of which only six were treatment naive. The abstract says one patient had a CR and six had PRs, so a total of seven ORRs out of this 17. That's 41%, which must be compared with the 13% ORR in the total population for taz, or, to include the latest patient, just 15%. That doesn't look so good on the surface. However, we need to look a little closely. First, unless we use chemo as control in a taz trial, there's no real comparison - this is the usual caveat for this sort of cross-trial comparison. Second, overall ORR doesn't make as much sense here as a comparison by treatment naive or treated patients. Now, we have data for this from taz's trial, but we don't have (access to?) data from this other trial. There were only six patients in the treatment naive population in the chemo trial, so that is really too small a number anyway to do any proper analysis. Finally, we need to look not only at the quantity of ORR, but also at the quality as well - by which I mean the number of CRs. There was only one in the chemo trial; I don't have CR vs. PR data for taz, but assuming it had even one, that would be a good comparison instead of broad data.

Bottom line, in this indication with a major unmet medical need, tazemetostat does seem to offer some hope - so there's no reason to negate it off-hand. As long as the safety data is acceptable, we should look forward to a confirmatory trial, with benefit of the doubt going to the drug.

Execution

The company is well-funded, with a market cap of $722M, a cash balance of $200M as of the September quarter, and the burn is $35.8mn.

On Oct. 5, Epizyme had a public offering of ~9.6M shares of common stock at $9 per share, and gross proceeds were ~$86M.

Here's a chart showing recent insider buy/sells:

On the surface, this looks bad, but looking carefully, we see that most of these sales were option exercises and shouldn't be counted. So, we are left with two sales and two buys, each by single individuals. However, the sale was just around $80,000, while the total buy was almost $7M. So we needn't worry about insiders selling out here, not even on the data readout. I think that's a good thing.

And here's a quick snapshot of fund ownership:

Competition

ES is a rare subtype of soft tissue sarcoma that has very limited treatment option, whether in its proximal subtype or even more poorly in its distal subtype. Surgery is the treatment of choice if surgery is even possible; however, the quick lymphatic metastasis of the cancer makes it generally unresectable. There is considerable research that chemotherapy isn't all that useful in ES; see here and here. There is no available non-chemo drug that treats ES in any way, either as primary or as adjuvant therapy.

The first research cited above studies HDAC inhibitors, other kind of epigenetic inhibitors, and says that there's potential for HDACis to be used in conjunction with EZH2 inhibitors to target ES (and potentially other cancers). If approved, taz will be the first and only commercially available EZH2 inhibitor.

There are only about 800 ES patients in the US, with 300 with metastatic disease eligible for systemic therapy (therapy that reaches entire body, as opposed to targeted therapy).

Opinion

This report doesn't cover follicular lymphoma, where tazemetostat has shown strong ORR data in a third-line all-comer setting. However, FL has slightly more treatment options than ES, this isn't the nearest-term catalyst, and for these and other reasons, we have ignored this indication here.

Coming to just ES, we understand this is a proof-of-concept indication, meaning that if taz does at least somewhat decently here, then that will give the company a chance to explore it in other cancers or populations where more meaningful results can be achieved. However, we are not impressed with the data here. The treatment surely has some clinical benefit, but we don't see it well-differentiated as a treatment from whatever other options are available. We plan to sit on the sidelines on this one at this stage.