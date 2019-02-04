Co-Diagnostics Is Massively Overvalued

The EV/sales ratio is more than 600x. With all this in mind, the stock price should decline in the near future as investors get to study the financial statements.

After delivering 100% stock returns in only one trading session, Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) may interest a long list of investors. With that, extensive due diligence needs to be performed on this name as fast stock returns are always associated with large risk. Investors should get to know that the company is converting debt into common stock and preferred stock, which may lead to stock dilution. In addition, the stock seems highly overvalued. With revenues of only $0.029 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the company has an enterprise value of $27 million. The EV/sales are larger than 600x. On top of it, the amount of book value per share reported cannot justify that shares are being traded at more than $1. Keep in mind that the asset/liabilities ratio is close to 1x. With all these features in mind and the recent stock price volatility, investing in Co-Diagnostics seems very speculative. Retail investors should fully understand the financial statements before touching the shares.

Business

Founded in 2013 and based in Utah, Co-Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company manufacturing and selling reagents used for diagnostic tests. The company presents itself with the image below on its website:

Co-Diagnostics offers two solutions: Logix Smart™ MTB Kit and Logix Smart™ Zika Test Kit. The first solution is intended for molecular biology applications. According to the company's site, it is not for sale in the US. It is for use as an in vitro diagnostic. The image below provides further details on the specifications of the model:

Logix Smart™ Zika Test Kit is used for the diagnosis of the Zika virus. Specialists can use serum, plasma, or urine. The image below provides further details on the specifications of this solution:

Co-Diagnostics offers products and services including additional CoPrimer™-powered infectious disease detection products, agricultural solutions, and equipment such as CoDx Box™. The images below provide further details on these other products:

Balance Sheet, Financial Interest Paid, And Conversion Of Debt

As of September 30, 2018, while Co-Diagnostics has a significant amount of cash, which amounts to $2.17 million, investors may not appreciate very much that the asset/liability ratio equals 1.0x. The financial situation was much better in December 2017 when the company reported $4.6 million in total assets and $0.8 million in total liabilities. The most worrying is a large amount of financial debt. In September 2018, the company reported $1.8 million in notes payable. With this amount of debt, if the company's amount of liquidity is not abundant in the future, Co-Diagnostics could have both solvency and liquidity issues. The images below provide the most recent financial statements:

Taking into account the large amount of debt of Co-Diagnostics, investors should be interested in the interest rates being paid. Certain investors will worry about the deals signed by Co-Diagnostics in the past. Note holders have received 10% per annum in some cases. The lines below provide further details about several deals signed with these terms. Please note that the company signed many other deals with similar conditions:

In September 2016, the Company entered into a convertible promissory note in the principal amount of $200,000. The note bore interest at the rate of 10% per annum and was due on December 31, 2017." Source: 10-K In December 2016, the Company entered into convertible promissory notes with two individuals and one company in the aggregate of $105,000. The notes bore interest at the rate of 10% per annum and were due on December 31, 2017." Source: 10-K

It is also worth mentioning that Co-Diagnostics has converted debt into shares in the past. With this in mind, investors should expect additional transactions of this nature, which is not ideal. They could create stock dilution and make the share price decline. The lines below provide an example of a debt-for-equity swap that debt holders accepted when the IPO was executed:

Coincident with the closing of the IPO, the Company retired all of its principal debt of $3,440,440 and $283,423 of accrued interest through the issuance of 857,047 shares of common stock." Source: 10-K

Income Statement

The income statement shows that Co-Diagnostics made its first revenues in December 2017. It was not a large amount but it shows that the company has commenced to commercialize products. Growth investors will appreciate this feature.

With that, value investors should not really be interested in Co-Diagnostics as the net losses are still large. Administrative expenses and R&D expenses increased by 288% and 37% respectively, which resulted in a net loss increase of 261% amounting to -$6.9 million. These losses should decline once Co-Diagnostics is able to sell more. However, as of today, it seems that the company will need a long time to be net income profitable. The image below provides the income statement:

The year 2018 was much better than 2017. In the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the company was able to report net sales of $0.029 million, 474% more than what was reported in the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The losses also declined to -$4.3 million in 2018 as compared to the same period in 2017.

Conversion Of A $2M Note To Preferred Shares: 100% Stock Returns

On January 30, 2018, Co-Diagnostics released a new transaction that included the sale of $1 million of preferred shares and another debt conversion. In this case, debt holders converted their debt into preferred stock. The lines below provide further details:

Sale of $3 million of preferred shares, convertible to common stock at a fixed price of $1.20 per share. The transaction consisted of negotiating the conversion of a $2M note to preferred stock, effectively eliminating the Company's debt, and an additional sale of $1M of preferred shares for cash." Source: Seeking Alpha

The market reacted by pushing up the share price to more than $2. The stock returns in only one trading session were larger than 100%. The image below provides further information about the massive share price reaction.

Stockholders should wonder whether the market reaction makes sense at all. The company eliminated debt, but it added preferred stock, which is senior to common stock. In addition, Co-Diagnostics received one million more in cash. Assuming 12.9 million shares outstanding, the company obtained a total amount of cash per share of $0.07. With this figure in mind, the market reaction seems unjustified. The share price could decline in the future.

Two days after the transaction was announced, the price declined to $1.36. Investors should see this amount of volatility as a serious risk. In addition, they should understand that the stock price could continue falling as investors study the company's financial statements. Retail investors may need to pass on this name if they don't fully understand the financial statements.

List Of Shareholders

The assessment of shareholders does not seem quite appealing. Most shareholders are also directors of the company. In addition, certain companies that own stakes larger than 11% are affiliated with directors. With this information in mind, Co-Diagnostics did not seem to interest institutional investors, which is a bit worrying. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Valuation And Conclusion

Co-Diagnostics may be able to convince certain investors. However, most of them should recognize that the company is very overvalued. The book value per share is way below the current share price. In addition, Co-Diagnostics did report revenues of $0.029 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018. It's beneficial, but it does not justify at all that the company has total enterprise value of more than $27 million. The EV/sales ratio is more than 600x. With all this in mind, the company should decline in the near future as investors get to study the financial statements.

