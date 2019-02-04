Avoid CohBar: Red Flags And An Exorbitant Valuation
About: CohBar, Inc. (CWBR)
by: WCM Equity Research
Summary
For the past several years, CohBar's management team has been traveling to conferences around the world, telling the story of their seemingly miraculous treatments to treat age-related disease.
While many investors, myself included, were intrigued by their story, management is failing to execute on this vision.
Red flags such as executive departure, Phase I safety issues, and a rich valuation leads me to my conclusion that CohBar is a sell.
MDPs: A Cure-All, or Just Unwarranted Hype?
CohBar (CWBR) was founded on the premise that dysfunctional mitochondria play a key role in regulating the driving forces behind age-related diseases. According to the thesis