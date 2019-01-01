We have been eyeing up a long trade in crude oil for the past few weeks. Trading in crude oil as mentioned in previous articles has been highly correlated with equities. In 2018, both asset classes bottomed in February and then rallied moderately to a top in late September/early October. From that point, both US equities and crude oil turned over aggressively before finally bottoming on the 24th of December last year.
The ensuing rally out of those December lows has been aggressive to say the least. Both stocks and equities printed a higher high on Friday last (2nd of February). This was day 25 of both of the asset class daily cycles. As portfolio followers and subscribers will know, we remain heavily long US equities through individual stocks in different sectors.
Dividend-paying companies trading below their historic valuations continue to hold the lion's share of weight in our portfolio. However, on a percentage basis, crude oil remains well below its 2018 highs compared to equities. Therefore, at the next daily cycle low, a long trade in crude might be a better play especially if its respective daily decline turns out to be more severe over the next few weeks.
As mentioned and as we can see from the chart below, crude oil made a higher high on Friday. Being 25 days into the current cycle, this in all likelihood locks in a right translated cycle. What does this mean? This means that when a higher high occurs late in a cycle (daily cycle usually runs around 30 trading days on average), the daily cycle simply does not have enough time to make a lower low. Suffice it to say, the pending cycle low should be higher than the low on the 24th of last month. In fact, the longer price consolidates, the less time crude oil will have to make that next daily low.
Despite the very convincing rally in crude over the past month, there still seems to be plenty of bearish sentiment around. This article, for example, goes through the fundamental situation and states that demand is still nowhere near the supply which currently is coming onto the market. The author, therefore, believes as a consequence that price has to fall.
We, though being chartists, believe that every possible reason why price may fall or rise has already been already embedded in the charts. Believing that price discounts everything enables us to just study the charts and ignore all the possible bullish or bearish reasons analysts cite almost on a weekly basis. For example, the bulls are stating that inflation over the long haul will drive the price of crude oil up. The dollar, in fact, did not have its best week last week as the index came back down to test its 200-day moving average. More dollar weakness next week may just prolong this uptrend in oil.
So from reading the charts, the dollar's daily cycle seems to be left translating (early top resulting in a lower low) whereas crude's daily cycle is right translating as mentioned earlier.
This coming week will be week 6 in crude's intermediate cycle. The weekly chart (below) looks highly bullish. Why?
Intermediate cycles in crude can last around 30 weeks on average. As mentioned, we are only on week 6. If daily cycles are right translating, we expect the intermediate cycle to also right translate. This means, we potentially should not see a top in this cycle until at least 15 to 20. This fact should demonstrate to bears that we see considerable risk shorting this market. The only potential short trade we see is in the near term as price drops into its daily low. However, this could be extremely short-lived due to how the dollar is cycling. Our plan is to just wait for the low before unloading a long position.
Therefore, to sum up, we will wait for crude to print its next daily cycle low before getting long here. Will update portfolio accordingly when trade is put on.
