Covered-Call Writing With AMD: My February Trade Setups

Covered-call writing is one of my favorite strategies to generate monthly income while lowering my cost basis and mitigating downside risk.

Introduction

With AMD (AMD) shares climbing to their highest level seen since October last year, investors have become a lot more optimistic after AMD's latest earnings report. Consequently, today's market sentiment results in expensive option contracts, and even if you'd missed out on the latest rally, there are still different ways for you to benefit from short-term covered call trades (like I highlighted in my thesis about Micron (MU)).

In this article, I'll discuss a defensive (in the money call) and a more aggressive (out of the money call) setup, allowing you to pick the right one that matches your own risk tolerance. As one size doesn't fit all, my own real-life portfolio reflects a mixture of in the money, at the money, and out of the money calls in order to minimize downside risk while generating a one-month initial return of at least 3%-4%. Mastering all the components of this strategy such as exit strategies to maximize your monthly profits is critical to successful covered call writing. I'll highlight these strategies in my monthly portfolio update. If you would like to learn more about the basics of covered call writing, then you should definitely read the blog post I've created recently.

Option Selection

Assessing the Options Chain

First of all, let's take a look at AMD's options chain and assess time value returns, downside risk protection, and breakeven levels.

To compute the exact time value returns, I need to feed the options chain into the following table:

As previously mentioned, investors have become more positive regarding the evolution in the semiconductor industry. This is an excellent starting point to find higher than average initial returns. So no wonder that even deep in-the-money contracts generate annualized time value returns of more than 30% due to elevated implied volatility. For instance, the $22 calls generate a maximum profit of 2.41% with total downside risk protection of 12.65%. This makes a lot of sense for defensive investors feeling the chart technicals are mixed or when the market is volatile. No matter into which direction the price is heading, you still capture that one-month maximized return of 2.41% unless shares drop below $21.41. On the other side of the spectrum, bullish investors can choose the out of the money calls with a strike price of $27. Selecting this strike allows you to generate a maximum profit of 12.81%, of which 2.65% is time value.

Technical Conditions

On a daily basis, AMD shares have broken through heavy resistance levels such as the MA55, MA100, and the 23.6% and 38.2% Fibonacci levels. Shares might get stuck at the 50% Fibonacci level, which is a traditionally tough barrier to breach. From a weekly perspective, the declining trend line has been broken lately, indicating further strengthening is likely underway in the coming months.

Moreover, the RSI hasn't indicated any negative divergence yet, a pattern we saw back in 2018.

Option Pricing Model

Defensive Approach: In-The-Money Calls

To figure out the impact on an option's price, let's investigate how the pricing of the three option strategies would evolve over time. It's all about the following variables:

Delta Measures the rate of change of an option's value relative to the change in the stock's price Provides for an approximate likelihood of an option expiring in-the-money Gamma Measures the rate of change of the option's delta relative to the change in the stock's price Theta Measures the rate of change in the option's price per day of decay Vega Measures the change in the option's price per move in the volatility

Based on AMD's technicals and fundamentals, I'm going to use the $22 call in my theoretical option modeling, based on the next parameters:

Volatility of 57.5%

Risk-free rate of 2.68% (US 10-year yield)

Days until expiration: 25

As shown in the graph below, the reason why AMD options provide attractive time value returns is because of the elevated historical and implied volatility:

The theoretical options pricing results in the following data set:

Selling a call involves earning a premium, so we collect time value (positive theta, the opposite of buying a call). Right now, there's a 79% chance that the $22 call will be in the money at expiration. From now on, the theta indicates time value depreciates by around 2.2 cents per day.

As we are getting closer to expiration, time value of an option (theta) continues to decrease exponentially, which means pricing becomes intensively volatile (gamma). We continue to collect theta along the way, but the impact on the options pricing becomes significant heading into to the last days before expiration. As you can see from the graph, theta suddenly starts to drop as the option contract then consists of only intrinsic value.

If I sell this call, my profit and loss graph would be as follows:

Total maximum profit would amount to our collected time value ($59 for 100 shares), while our breakeven level stands at $21.41, reflecting downside risk protection of 12.65%.

Aggressive Approach: Out Of The Money Calls

Based on AMD's next technical resistance of $27.23, I've selected the $27.00 call to use as out of the money call. Right now, there's a 29% chance that the $27 call will be in the money at expiration. From now on, the theta indicates time value depreciates by around 2.6 cents per day.

Just to give you an idea of how fast time decay really is, 12 days before expiration the $27 call would be worth $0.26. Seven days before expiration, though, the total premium would have been diminished to just $0.11.

Total maximum profit would amount to our collected time value ($65 for 100 shares) and the additional share price appreciation we would benefit from ($249 per 100 shares), while our breakeven level stands at $23.86. If shares rise above $27.65, the ordinary investor who simply holds AMD shares would outperform our bullish covered-call setup.

Investor Takeaway

After analyzing the theoretical options pricing and technical conditions, investors seeking incredible time value returns can choose between the in the money calls with a strike price of $22.0 and the out of the money calls with a strike price of $27.0. In both cases, investors can generate annualized profits of more than 30%. While the out of the money calls can generate an additional profit of $2.49 per share if shares rise to $27, the in the money calls offer downside risk protection of 12.65% for the next 25 days. Since I already have sold the out of the money calls against my short-term position in Micron, I'm looking to sell the in-the-money calls against an entirely new position in AMD.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long MU and short call $41.50.

Looking to sell the in-the-money calls with a strike price of $22.0 against my new position in AMD.