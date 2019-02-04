Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/31/19

Includes: DX, FLUX, FSK, GTT, SONA
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/31/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes remain low, but will pick up steadily in coming weeks, and peak again in the first week of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • GTT Communications (GTT).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Flux Power (OTCQB:FLUX);
  • Southern National Bancorp (SONA);
  • FS KKR Capital (FSK); and
  • Dynex Capital (DX).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Oritani Financial (ORIT);
  • Kinder Morgan (KMI);
  • Heritage Commerce (HTBK);
  • Triumph Bancorp (TBK);
  • Twitter (TWTR);
  • MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT);
  • Medpace (MEDP);
  • GTY Technology (GTYH);
  • Fate Therapeutics (FATE);
  • Salesforce (CRM); and
  • Clarus (OTC:CLAR).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • BlackRock (BLK); and
  • Adobe (ADBE).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Spruce House Partnership

BO

GTT Communications

GTT

B

$4,382,100

2

Kinder Richard D

CB,DIR,BO

Kinder Morgan

KMI

B

$1,171,411

3

Cleveland Capital Mgt

BO

Flux Power

FLUX

JB*

$546,810

4

Schumacher Tilton Judith

DIR

Oritani Financial

ORIT

B

$170,003

5

Conner Jack W

DIR

Heritage Commerce

HTBK

B

$140,636

6

Forman Michael

CEO,DIR

FS KKR Capital

FSK

AB

$101,045

7

Boston Byron L

CEO,PR,CIO,DIR

Dynex Capital

DX

JB*

$100,300

8

Derrico Georgia S

CB

Southern National Bancorp

SONA

B

$72,348

9

Benedetti Stephen J

VP,CFO,COO

Dynex Capital

DX

JB*

$59,000

10

Rafferty Michael P

DIR

Triumph Bancorp

TBK

B

$30,850

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Williams Evan Clark

DIR

Twitter

TWTR

AS

$21,709,727

2

Kanders Warren B

CB,DIR,BO

Clarus

CLAR

JS*

$15,156,100

3

Medpace Investors

BO

Medpace

MEDP

AS

$10,957,446

4

Lamkin Bryan

VP

Adobe

ADBE

S

$8,291,798

5

Rencher Bradley

VP

Adobe

ADBE

S

$7,393,722

6

Glazer Capital

BO

GTY Technology

GTYH

S

$2,946,622

7

Bluemountain Cap

DIR

MedEquities Realty Trust

MRT

S

$2,454,088

8

Benioff Marc

CB,CEO

Salesforce

CRM

AS

$2,226,932

9

Shedlin Gary

CFO,MD

BlackRock

BLK

S

$2,218,004

10

Nashat Amir

DIR

Fate Therapeutics

FATE

S

$1,380,795

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GTT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.