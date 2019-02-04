Omega Healthcare: MedEquities Acquisition Looks Fair, Long-Term Headwinds Remain

Given management knows this is trading over NAV, it is not too surprising to see them utilize mostly stock to buy MedEquities.

Back in November, I publicly cautioned that the share price at Omega Healthcare (OHI) was starting to get it ahead of itself. Was that the right call? Perhaps, not in the short term, but I'm still extremely skeptical of the value here. As an investor focused on net asset value ("NAV"), the fact that the firm traded - and still does trade - at a premium to its liquidation value is concerning to me. In fact, it is one of the most expensive REITs in the market in this regard. I've also had long-running concerns on dividend sustainability heading into 2019 and felt that a secondary offering was on the table to clean up the balance sheet would not be off the table.

Issuing shares, at least with where the dividend sits today, would be dilutive to coverage if used to reduce debt. With dividend coverage weak, that just was not palatable. What's the next best thing? Some equity-funded deal-making. The January purchase announcement of MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT) for $600mm is a clever way of raising capital via equity: more than 80% of overall deal consideration is made up of common stock issuance. Even given that, management still guided that this would be accretive to funds from operations ("FFO") by $0.05/share. No problems, right? The leadership team has this under control.

Investors, perhaps here more so than with other firms, need to take company statements with a grain of salt. While there has already been some decent back and forth discussion on Seeking Alpha on both sides of the deal, I wanted to inject a little bit more granularity into the assumptions behind the numbers since Omega has been rather tight-lipped.

MedEquities Realty Trust Operations, Implied 2019 FFO

MedEquities Realty Trust primarily operates skilled nursing facilities ("SNF") and acute care hospitals ("ACH") with operations primarily in Texas and California; these two states represent roughly three quarters of overall operational footprint. Several property types here, such as hospitals or behavioral facilities, are relatively new assets for Omega. MedEquities had been moving away from SNF as a diversification move and a flight towards more stable assets with higher quality tenants; perhaps, this is also something that Omega sees for itself in its long-term outlook.

*MedEquities Realty Trust, November 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 3

The share price tanked in 2018 concurrent with a major tenant (OnPointe) ceasing payments under its master lease for 10 SNFs due to operational challenges. While there is a new tenant in place - Creative Solutions - annual base rent had to be cut by 40%. However, assuming all goes well, MedEquities CEO John McRoberts "guided" (I use that term loosely) to adjusted FFO of a little less than $1.00/share in 2019 when speaking toward new distribution coverage after the lower rent reset:

Well again, I can't predict exactly what the board will end up doing with the dividend. I could say that, I can say that if we held on to the $0.21 going forward, we probably would be in the 85% payout ratio.

That implies about $30mm in FFO, $26mm if you back out the usual fishy suspects from the FFO to AFFO walk (stock-based compensation, non real estate depreciation/amortization, etc.). So, that is what Omega Healthcare is getting. On the flip side, the cost of this acquisition to Omega is:

$2.00/share in cash, total of $63mm ($2.5mm annual interest expense at 4% interest)

0.235 Omega common shares, 7.4mm shares issued (roughly $20mm in new annual dividend payments)

To back into $0.05/share in FFO accretion, Omega has to get between $10mm and $11mm in FFO out of this deal over and above acquisition costs; the spread is $3.5mm today without synergies ($26mm in MedEquities FFO less $22.5mm cost of capital on the stated deal mix). Is it reasonable to assume they can eke out $7mm in general and administrative ("G&A") expense cost savings? In my view, it is aggressive but attainable given MedEquities is booking about $14mm in G&A. While I think imagining that there would be absolutely no additional G&A for Omega will not happen, back office redundancy (auditor fees, public company filings, billing) is an easy elimination here and gets them most of the way there.

Takeaway

Do the numbers work? I think so. Are there concerns on the longevity of those revenues? Tenant quality at MedEquities, especially within the SNF business, is remarkably poor and well below current Omega levels. This does worry me, particularly given past execution.

Management acquisition history has been poor. The buyout of Aviv REIT that was announced late in 2014 was near the high water mark for the firm as far as quality of earnings goes. In Q1 2015 - before the closure of the Aviv deal - Omega reported $0.65/share of funds available for distribution ("FAD"). In Q3 2018, the firm reported $0.68/share in FAD, representing next to no growth despite bloating the balance sheet with more than a billion dollars of debt and increasing the share count by 17%.

Where is all the supposed demand growth in the industry from seniors? Elusive in the face of constant supply growth. Guidance has consistently come up short, leverage has gone up, and tenant quality has deteriorated instead. Don't tell Omega Healthcare - they've jacked up the quarterly distribution by 25% since the January 2015 declaration, shoving the payout ratio to the razor's edge and into negative coverage.

While 2019 might not yet be the year that management is forced to make tough decisions regarding the payout, I do not believe SNF tenant quality is going to improve. Wage inflation is going to be a major concern, given we are late cycles, and it will take changes in reimbursement rates or regulatory change to boost the stock price. Given all the value in other areas of publicly-traded commercial real estate, the fascination with this REIT just does not make sense to me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.