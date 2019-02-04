Dunkin's Debt Makes No Sense

Summary

Dunkin' Brands operates a capital-light business model.

The company carries over $3 billion in debt and pays $124 million a year in interest.

Dunkin' has prioritized share buybacks over debt repayments, spending $650 million on buybacks in 2018 with virtually no debt paydown.

The EPS impact from the share buybacks is offset by an increase in interest expense.

Carrying excess debt adds unnecessary cost to the company's bottom line.