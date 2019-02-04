Dunkin's Debt Makes No Sense
About: Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN)
by: Carleton Hanson
Summary
Dunkin' Brands operates a capital-light business model.
The company carries over $3 billion in debt and pays $124 million a year in interest.
Dunkin' has prioritized share buybacks over debt repayments, spending $650 million on buybacks in 2018 with virtually no debt paydown.
The EPS impact from the share buybacks is offset by an increase in interest expense.
Carrying excess debt adds unnecessary cost to the company's bottom line.
Introduction
As a general rule, I am not attracted to companies with a lot of debt. As Peter Lynch liked to point out, it is very hard to go bankrupt if you don't have any