PayPal: Focus On Future Growth

Though Venmo has long been regarded as a service that can't drive revenues, PayPal reported that just under one-third of Venmo's users have engaged in a monetizable experience.

eBay, however, represents PayPal's past. Look to future growth in services like Venmo, which grew ~80% y/y in 2018, instead.

One of the major drivers is eBay, which showed meaningful deceleration and dwindled as a percentage of PayPal's total revenues.

PayPal (PYPL) has been under pressure over the past week as the digital payments leader suffered through an in line Q4 and a soft outlook for Q1. Especially during a time of market turbulence, investors really needed a boost of confidence to justify PayPal's recovery back to all-time highs. Instead, PayPal echoed what many other technology giants are forecasting: slower growth in 2019.

While retaining its guidance outlook for the full year FY19, PayPal issued a guidance range of $4.08-$4.13 billion in Q1 - representing 11-13% y/y growth in constant currency terms, and below Wall Street's expectations of $4.16 billion (+14% y/y).

Figure 1. PayPal guidance

Source: PayPal Q4 earnings release

In my view, however, the long-term thesis for PayPal is still very much intact. The company is undergoing a period of transition: last year, eBay (EBAY) shocked investors in PayPal by announcing that it intended to replace PayPal as its primary payments processor with Adyen by mid-2020, the Dutch payments company that just went public last year and sprung out from a unicorn valuation.

As we move closer to the cutoff date, eBay volumes are dwindling, putting pressure on PayPal's near-term results. Its growth in P2P and mobile payments, however, has been stunning - and just on the cusp of monetization. eBay represents the past (and indeed, as we saw in eBay's own earnings last week, eBay's GMV is weak - it could never have been a multi-year source of growth for PayPal anyway); and Venmo and other mobile initiatives are PayPal's future.

Continue to stay long on PayPal. The company has delivered mid-teens revenue growth and high 20s EPS growth throughout all of FY18, making its ~30x P/E ratio look reasonable. In fact, on a P/E basis, PayPal is currently trading about five turns lower than where it was last quarter. When we acknowledge PayPal's dominance among e-commerce outlets beyond eBay as well as P2P transactions, we're comfortable investing in PayPal for the long term.

Payments data wasn't all bad news

Despite the top-line disappointments in both Q4 results and Q1 guidance, PayPal's underlying payments volumes actually contained a wellspring of positive news. See the data below:

Figure 2. PayPal TPV trends

Source: PayPal Q4 investor deck

As seen in the chart above, TPV growth in the back half of 2018 has decelerated relative to the earlier quarters. PayPal has listed an eBay slowdown as its primary culprit. A separate chart below shows that eBay's share of total TPV has fallen to just 11% in 2018, about half its share three years ago:

Figure 3. eBay TPV trends

Source: PayPal Q4 investor deck

The loss of eBay-driven revenues is certainly a tough pill for investors to swallow, but it's a reality that PayPal has to face eventually. In 2020, this entire revenue stream will be virtually eliminated. But this is not "new news": investors have known about the eBay split for several quarters already, and as previously mentioned, eBay's own underlying marketplace performance has been poor, with GMV in the U.S. actually declining -1% in eBay's most recent quarter. In essence, the dip in TPV due to eBay isn't an indicator of unhealthy business conditions for PayPal - it's a reality investors need to face and move on.

Fortunately, PayPal has a strong candidate to replace eBay revenues, and that lies in Venmo. Venmo has been the spotlight of PayPal's growth efforts for more than a year, and for the full FY18, Venmo TPV grew 79% y/y to $62 billion.

PayPal also provided another interesting data point this quarter: it reported that 29% of Venmo's active users have "engaged in a monetizable experience." Many investors in PayPal praise Venmo for its TPV growth, but dismiss it as a serious source of revenues for PayPal because transactions are free. It seems now, however, that many of Venmo's paid features - such as instant transfers - are beginning to take root.

Here's some further qualitative commentary from PayPal CEO Dan Schulman on the Q4 earnings call:

"For the last two consecutive quarters, Venmo’s TPV surpassed the volume of TPV we process from eBay. Pay with Venmo continues to attract new partners including Shopify, BigCommerce and Jay-Z’s Tidal music service. The total number of Venmo users who have made a monetizable transaction is now 29% reflecting a steady month-over-month increase. Venmo card continues to gain significant traction, instant transfer revenues continue to increase, and as a result, our Venmo initiatives have produced a revenue run rate going into 2019 that now exceeds $200 million, with the revenues being equally split between instant cash out and other monetizable services. I couldn’t be more pleased with our revenue trends and the numerous incremental growth opportunities we see for Venmo."

The key point here: Venmo TPV has already surpassed eBay. Don't be bogged down by the already-expected decline in eBay; focus on the fact that its replacement is still growing at a blazing 80% y/y pace.

User growth is picking up

Another area in which PayPal is excelling: user growth. PayPal's mobile-first approach and large portfolio of popular applications such as Venmo have driven the company to add users at a quickening pace.

Figure 4. PayPal active accounts trends

Source: PayPal Q4 investor deck

As seen in the chart above, PayPal has reached a record-topping user base of 267 million active accounts, which is up 17% y/y - representing two points of acceleration over Q3, and the fastest quarter for user growth in FY18. PayPal is also succeeding at winning new merchant accounts, whose fees drive the lion's share of PayPal's revenues.

It's worth noting that acquisitions helped to drive a lot of the net new account gains this quarter. PayPal's addition of Hyperwallet and iZettle accounted for 2.9 million of the net new accounts in FY19. We note, however, that even without the contribution of these recently acquired subsidiaries, the remaining 10.9 million "organic" net new adds still represents the largest addition in six quarters.

Final thoughts

Dips in PayPal's stock present a timely opportunity to buy. Thanks to the immense popularity of Venmo, PayPal has virtually locked down the market for P2P payments in the U.S. Recall as well that the penetration of P2P/mobile payments in the U.S. pales in comparison to China, where applications like WeChat Pay and Alipay have become more popular than plastic. Investors should focus on the mobile opportunity that lies ahead for PayPal, and not on the deceleration in revenues from eBay - an admittedly large, but zero-growth partner that has already chosen to dump PayPal several quarters ago.

