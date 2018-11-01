Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) reported Q4 earnings below expectations. Beyond the low revenue, the worrisome part of the earnings was the prolonged difficulties in the cloud area. And one more time, management communicated a soft guidance because of the cloud challenges.

Despite these uncertainties, management raised the dividend and announced an accelerated share buyback program. Considering the difficulties, these capital allocation decisions are questionable.

Before getting into the details of the cloud issues and the capital allocation decisions, let's have a look at the Q4 earnings.

Image source: Juniper

Q4 earnings

Q4 revenue decreased by 5% YoY to reach $1.18 billion. But the GAAP operating margin at 16.7% improved compared to last year (16.4%). As shown in the graph below, routing impacted the performance with a revenue drop of 13% YoY. Due to its small size, the strong increase of the security business didn't offset the weak businesses.

Source: Investor presentation January 2018

The graph above summarizes the contrast between the enterprise vertical (+14% YoY) and the cloud and service provider businesses (-8% and -15% YoY).

I'm not concerned by the service provider segment as the limited number of large customers favors the volatility of the results. But the progress of the cloud business is worrisome.

The cloud issue

In a cloud market that is growing, the 8% YoY revenue decline indicates Juniper is losing market share. For instance, Arista Networks (ANET) revenue grew by 28.7% YoY during Q3 2018. Also, IDC forecasts cloud spending will increase by a CAGR of 10.8% by 2022. And the same study shows the increasing part of the cloud in the IT infrastructure market.

Source: IDC Study April 2018

The difficulties of Juniper in the cloud market are even more worrisome in the context of difficult previous quarters:

In Q2, management indicated weak guidance justified by timing issues. But management maintained the full year guidance, expecting a return to growth by the end of the year.

In Q3, management lowered the full year guidance to take the prolonged cloud issues into account. But management was confident in a return to growth in 2019.

Now, with the Q4 results, management indicated the weakness in the cloud segment would continue during Q1 2019.

Although management maintained the outlook presented at the November 2018 Analyst day, the conditions to reach these goals seem more challenging.

The pace of this port growth in the portion of our cloud customer's network where we have historically played is slower than we expected. Based on what we're hearing from our customers, we believe wins and new used cases will be needed to drive the cloud growth we guided for at our November, Analyst Day. - Source: earnings call Q4 2018

A weak Q1 and growth for the FY 2019 means the company expects to return to YoY growth during H2 2019.

And considering the previous disappointing quarters, prolonged cloud issues would not surprise me. Juniper will release new products and reorganize its marketing. But the competitive landscape with Cisco (CSCO) and Arista will not change.

Management highlighted the opportunities related to 400G to take market shares. But I don't share this optimism. Cisco and Arista also propose this technology. And 400G is not disruptive. It's an evolution towards more bandwidth as it has been the case since network connectivity exists.

Capital allocation decisions

Despite the difficulties, management is confident in increasing the dividend by 6%. Also, the company expects to initiate an approximately $300 million accelerated share repurchase program.

I find this decision questionable. The program shows management estimates the company is undervalued. In this case, keeping the dividend flat and repurchasing more shares would optimize the return to shareholders.

Also, during the November investor day, management expressed the goal of returning 75% of the free cash flow in 2019, and above 50% over the long term. It is a reasonable decision. Over the last few years, the debt ratio increased because of important buyback programs.

Source: Analyst day November 2018

Source: Analyst day November 2018

But with the objective of returning less cash than the free cash flow to shareholders, the share buyback program will slow down after the accelerated $300 million program.

Valuation

The table below compares the EV/Sales, net margins, and PE ratio of Juniper, Cisco, and Arista.

Source: author, based on company reports

The financial model highlighted during the November analyst day is maintained. Management expects revenue to increase by a low-single-digit rate and operating expenses to grow at a slower pace.

Considering the growth forecast over the medium term, the PE ratio ex-cash is low at 9.3. As it is the case for many quarters, Juniper valuation ratios are lower compared with Cisco and Arista as Juniper generates a lower growth at lower margins.

Also, the prolonged difficulties in the cloud area don't give confidence the company will grow in this market.

Thus, Juniper's valuation is lower than Cisco and Arista. But the underperformance of Juniper's businesses justifies this difference.

Conclusion

At the beginning of the year, management expected revenue growth for the FY 2018. But due to the prolonged issues in the service provider and cloud businesses, the company reported a revenue decrease of 8%. And reaching the goals expressed during the November analyst day will become more challenging.

Despite this context, management expressed confidence via an increased dividend and an accelerated share buyback program. If management thinks repurchasing shares is opportunistic, keeping the dividend flat and increasing the accelerated buyback program would maximize the value to shareholders.

In any case, the market values Juniper at a cheaper price compared with Arista and Cisco. But the lower valuation is due to the inferior performance of the company.

