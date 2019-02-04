Long Sterling Bancorp - Too Small A Recovery After The December Market Sell-Off

Sterling Bancorp (SBT) is a small cap bank focusing mostly on real estate loans. Most branches are located in the bay area and recently they have expanded to New York, Seattle and Los Angeles. They also have a legacy branch in Michigan. The bank caught my eye due to both the very low PE ratio combined with the lack of recovery with the rest of the market after December’s large selloff. I wanted to find out why that might be but couldn’t find any reasons.

1. Financial Situation

Last year's net income of $63M represents a 46% increased EPS compared to the prior year. Due to changes in the tax law and timing of loan sales, the long-term growth is more like ~35%. This is conservative because it doesn’t factor in set up costs on a new, almost completed branch. This year the bank plans on expanding an additional 2-4 branches, a ~10% increase. We can probably expect a bit lower growth this year as the CEO gives caution.

Favorable net interest margin of ~4% and return on average assets of 2% compared to 3.2% and 1.3% US average, respectively. The 37% efficiency ratio is also impressive given the rapid expansion.

2. Insiders

Insider buying before the bear market implies that management believes current prices are attractive. Moreover, a $50M buyback was just authorized. Management plans on buying when shares are trading “at a significant discount to fair value”. This adds a layer of protection against a short-term price drop. In the most recent conference call they felt the share price was “severely undervalued”, adding a nice potential near-term catalyst. My best guess is that the current price is mostly the result of the bear market rather than anything fundamentally wrong.

Since 2008, the CEO has been Gary Judd. He has a long history in banking, notably acting as CEO of both Vail and Vectra banks when they were acquired.

3. History

The bank is headquartered in Michigan from their legacy business. They avoided disaster by divesting from that market before the financial collapse.

US housing prices came down 20% while Michigan’s dropped 30%, and Detroit’s 40%.

4. Price target

I’ll look at this in two ways. The first is comparing earnings to peers. The PE ratio stands at a ridiculously low 7.3 while most comparable banks trade at 10+. I could find no reason to be especially pessimistic about SBT. If anything, I was pretty impressed by the rapid growth and the good track record of the CEO. For the sake of being conservative, I’ll assume the PE should be 11, implying a 50% price increase or a price target of $13. This is also in line with the price before December’s broad market selloff. Another way to price it is based on the company’s book value. Price/book here is already in line or higher than other banks, implying no upside at all. I don’t think this is a great way to price a company, but for the sake of being conservative, I’ll lower my overall price target to $11.5.

5. Risks

Most of the branches are in the Bay area, which have already had significant price increases. It is possible that this real estate market could reverse at some point. Prices have a lot further to fall than most other markets. Specifically, San Francisco has a perpetual housing shortage due to overregulation limiting supply and sky high demand. It is possible that both of these things could change at the same time, causing prices to collapse. This risk can be mitigated by following selling prices or very large inventories on Zillow quarterly. This risk will also lower over time as management continues expansion in other areas.

