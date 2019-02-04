How High Can This Goose Fly?

Intro:

With their jackets selling for around 700 dollars, Canada Goose is not exactly catering to the average joe. After gaining massive popularity in recent years, this high-end retailer has seen its stock surge over 280% since its IPO in early 2017. In this analysis of Canada Goose, I will break down their business model and, explain their moat created by their strong brand image, and convey why Canada Goose is a long-term buy. Although it is a long-term buy, the expected continuance of parabolic growth leaves no room for error and I would recommend picking up (NYSE:GOOS) at a lower price in the future.

Business Description:

Canada Goose operates 12 flagship stores in some of the largest cities in the world including London, New York, and Tokyo, showing they are well diversified across the globe. According to their Q2 financial statement, these stores generated over 50 million CAD which was 21% of their total revenues. This was up over almost 250% from Q2 2018. Despite the large direct to consumer (DTC) increase, the bulk of their revenue comes from their wholesale division where they reported 179.9 million CAD which was an 18.3% increase year over year. On top of the impressive growth in the DTC division, Canada Goose plans to capitalize on its growing popularity by rolling out more stores in the Asian market.

For three months ended CAD $ millions September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Wholesale 179.9 152.1 DTC 50.4 20.2 Total revenue 230.3 172.3

Source: Q2 2019 (GOOS) financial report

Management is cited as saying they have three main points of interest in fiscal 2019. First, is annual revenue growth of at least 30%, Second, an adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of at least 150 basis points compared to full year 2018, and third an annual growth in adjusted net income per diluted share of at least 40%

These all seem to be lofty goals, but Canada Goose has raised their expectations from two quarters ago where they only expected an annual revenue growth of 20%, adjusted EBITDA margin to expand 50 basis points, and an annual growth in adjusted net income per diluted share of 25%. Nothing is better to see than a high growth stock raising guidance, conveying a competent management team and strong growth in the future.

Now to reach these goals we will divulge into some of management’s assumptions to confirm if they are feasible to obtain. Canada Goose wants to see wholesale revenue growth “in the mid-single-digits on a percentage basis”. In fiscal year 2018, they increased wholesale revenue 16.5% year over year and in Q2 2019 they increased growth by 18.3%. Both increases were attributed to “higher order volumes” from the year before. Since Canada Goose is only increasing its global recognition, I believe that they will see similar growth in wholesale revenues and are setting themselves up for a nice top-line beat. They also have a goal of increasing their direct to consumer avenue by opening five new retail stores, doubling their DTC exposure. (GOOS) expects six stores in operation in the off season compared to two in fiscal 2018 which should bring home more revenue as they have expanded into the knitwear market, becoming more than a company with just a nice jacket. Adding to their DTC growth, Canada Goose is committed to increasing their e-commerce presence, currently able to sell its product in 12 countries. Between what I believe will be a beat in wholesale revenue, DTC should continue to see massive growth and may grow at a pace north of 30% per year with their focused growth on China and expanding their e-commerce business.

Moat:

What makes any clothing company special is the image it portrays. Canada Goose is the epitome of luxury and effectively conveys that to its customers as for many it is worn as a status symbol. They also compliment their branding with an experience when one enters a store. Every location is catered to bring out the aesthetics of each city, and many are starting to feature a “cold room”, where it is -13 Fahrenheit to try on jackets. Coupling the experience of shopping at a flagship store and the image they are effectively able to portray; Canada Goose has a moat where it will attract outside consumers and create repeat buyers within families.

This moat also allows Canada Goose to have pricing power over all its goods and that is reflected by an incredibly high gross profit margin (TTM)

Source: YCharts, Author

Canada Goose boats a 59.36% profit margin, beating another high-end retailer Lululemon (which I covered in a previous article) by over 5% and VF Corp, home to North Face and other higher-end brands by almost 10%. Although this uptrend will eventually plateau, this proves that Canada Goose has the luxury of pricing power and seems to be increasing in the near term at an incredible rate.

Biggest Uncertainties:

This high-flyer looks poised to continue growth in both DTC and wholesale categories, but other high-end retailers such as Italian-based Moncler could erode a revenue. Canada Goose jackets tend to sell from $700- $1,300 while Moncler clamors over $1300 for their least expensive jackets all the way up to $2,000 for a heavy parka. Just by visiting Moncler’s website, one can see the demand for these jackets as most are already out of stock. Moncler could be eating away at Canada Goose’s revenue, but these companies are catering to different clientèle. Canada Goose jackets are a significant purchase, but they are still obtainable for many people in the middle-to-upper class while Moncler jackets are priced to be almost purely for the upper class. Since Canada Goose operates by collecting customers from a wider base of customers, I do not see Moncler taking a significant portion of revenue away from Canada Goose.

Canada Goose attracts many upper-to-middle class customers so an economic downturn could significantly hurt sales. (GOOS) is diversifying to become a global company, but a large slowdown in any sector whether that being China, the United States, Canada, or Europe, could force their consumer base to forgo purchasing a such a luxury item. The market consensus is that we are in the late stage of the business cycle, so it should be expected that we have around two years of continued growth before a considerable slowdown. This should give them enough time to increase their presence in China and continue their rapid pace of growth.

Overall, I see Moncler as a non-treat to their main customer base because of the price discrepancies but could garner more interest from their upper-class customers. Canada Goose should be able to thrive and stay relevant for the foreseeable future.

Valuation:

In almost all regards Canada Goose seems to be an expensive stock, but I will break down whether its high growth potential validates these astronomical metrics. We will compare Canada Goose to a couple other higher-end retailers and determine what a fair price would be considering the growth stage (GOOS) is currently in.

First, the EV to EBITDA metric determines how richly the company is priced at. The higher the multiple, the more expensive the company. Obviously, higher growth companies will be priced at a premium because of their future potential. We can compare Canada Goose now to Lululemon and VF Corp, focusing mainly on the early the early 2010’s of LULU.

Source: YCharts, Author

As one can see, Canada Goose trades at a significant premium to these other companies. In early 2012, LULU had a multiple of almost 40, where (GOOS) seems to hold steady above that number. This leads me to believe that even for a growth stock, it is a little to rich for my blood. A more appropriate value would be around the 36 range, which is ~23% on the downside. Based on the EV/EBITDA multiple, (GOOS) a level I would be comfortable entering is around the 36 range, commanding a price of ~$40.

Another commonly used metric is the P/E ratio, and unsurprisingly Canada Goose has an incredibly high multiple. For fiscal year 2018, they had full-year earning of $.72, which currently puts their trailing P/E ratio at 74.26. If management can fulfill their promise of a 40% earning growth, this would put Canada Goose at a more reasonable, but still high, 54.84x forward P/E.

Source: YCharts, Author

Since they are in such a rapidly growing phase, 54.84x earnings is reasonable especially because they have a strong history of EPS and sales beats.

HISTORICAL SURPRISES

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)

Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise % SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Sep-18 199.64 230.30 30.66 15.36 Quarter Ending Jun-18 36.24 44.70 8.46 23.33 Quarter Ending Mar-18 76.53 124.82 48.29 63.10 Quarter Ending Dec-17 245.63 265.83 20.19 8.22 Quarter Ending Sep-17 150.14 172.33 22.19 14.78 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Sep-18 0.26 0.46 0.20 76.18 Quarter Ending Jun-18 -0.21 -0.16 0.05 -23.41 Quarter Ending Mar-18 -0.08 0.09 0.17 -213.78 Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.48 0.58 0.10 21.04 Quarter Ending Sep-17 0.21 0.29 0.08 41.19

Source: Reuters.com

More preferably, about 15% lower than forward earnings would be a good entrance price providing some margin of safety. This would put (GOOS) around $46.5.

Will all things considered, I believe an effective entrance price that takes into consideration both the high growth potential and the risk associated with any stock that is up triple digit percentages from its IPO would be around $45.

Technical Analysis:

Fundamental analysis gives insight into whether a company is able to succeed in the future, but technical analysis should give us a relatively precise price range to enter based off previously developed support.

Source: Think or Swim, Author

There is a lot going on in this picture, so let me explain the importance of these lines. To validate a proper entrance, I will be using Fibonacci retracements, as seen in blue, support and resistance as seen in white, and the 50-day moving average, which is also white, and the 200-day MA which is in red. The first red flag I see is what is know as the “death cross”, when the 50-day MA crosses the 200-day MA to the downside. Along with the death cross, (GOOS) is facing resistance on the 200-day MA. With both events, we can expect the stock to go down. Next, it is trading in a downward channel characterized by lower-highs and lower-lows. This would be known as bear channel. Lastly, the Fib retracement lines have been fairly significant support and resistance lines. If (GOOS) fails to break through the 38.2% line, I would expect it to retrace back to the 23.6% line of support.

Now to make sense of all this information, I’ll explain what I believe to be the most realistic course of action. There is almost no bullish behavior in this stock and I expect it to go down in the near term. Within a $2 range, there is resistance of the 200-day MA, which it failed to breach earlier this year, the 38.2% Fib retracement line, immanent ‘death cross’ and the bearish channel it has been in. With all of this said, I don’t expect this GOOS to fall out of the sky, but I think it is reasonable to assume it will bounce down to the $47 range where there is support from mid-2018 and the 23.6% retracement line. This would put Canada Goose in-line with a forward P/E multiple of 46, 15% lower than it is currently and what I described as being a good entrance price earlier in the valuation section.

Long Term Outlook:

Canada Goose seems to be poised to continue its incredible growth and I believe a good price to enter would be around $47. With their focus on growth in China and incredible year over year growth in both DTC and wholesale, I believe Canada Goose is a long-term buy, but we just need to wait for a more attractive price.

I would like to agree with the analyst consensus and believe in the next two years it could hit a price of $73, which is ~40% increase from today’s price and an approximately a 55% increase from what I believe is a good entrance price. Overall, Canada Goose is a long-term buy that deserves to be in your portfolio, but wait for a more attractive price to pull the trigger.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.