PayPal Stock Falls After Earnings: Buying Opportunity, Or Time To Sell?

Overall, the recent decline in the stock looks like a buying opportunity as opposed to a reason to sell the stock.

Investors reacted with negativity to the most recent earnings report from PayPal last week, sending the stock down by nearly 6%.

PayPal (PYPL) reported earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 last week. Revenue during the quarter was in line with expectations, and earnings per share surpassed analysts' forecasts by two cents. However, revenue guidance came in lower than expected, and the stock fell by 6% in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

In this context, it makes sense for investors to wonder if this short-term decline in PayPal's stock represents a buying opportunity, or if the stock should be sold before things get worse.

The Headline Numbers

For the full-year 2018, PayPal delivered $15.45 billion in revenue, up 18% on a spot basis and FX-neutral basis, or 21% normalizing for the sale of the company's consumer credit receivables. This was a record year for PayPal in terms of revenue growth since the separation from eBay (EBAY).

In the fourth quarter, the company generated $4.23 billion of revenue, growing 14% or 21% normalized. Adjusted earnings per share increased by a vigorous 26% year over year, and the company is generating solid cash flows. Free cash flow amounted to 22% of revenue during the quarter, and PayPal returned $3.5 billion to investors through stock buybacks during the year 2018.

Source: PayPal Investor Relations

For the first quarter of 2019, the company is expecting revenue growth of 11-12% at current spot rates and 11-13% on an FX-neutral basis. Revenue guidance for the full-year 2019 is for a 16% to 17% increase versus 2018.

This puts the revenue guidance for the full year in the range of $17.85 to $18.1 billion, while Wall Street analysts were on average forecasting $18.04 billion in 2019 revenue by the time of the announcement.

We could say that revenue guidance was a little weak at the midpoint versus the consensus numbers, but the big picture still looks quite healthy overall.

Source: Seeking Alpha

It's important to note that PayPal tends to be conservative when it comes to guidance, as management likes to underpromise and overdeliver. It would not be much of a surprise to see it reporting revenue figures above its own guidance in 2019, which would make the recent weakness in the stock price completely unjustified.

Fundamentally Solid

When analyzing a company from a long-term perspective, the operational health of the business can be even more important than the financial metrics. After all, if PayPal is going to continue delivering solid revenues and cash flows, then it needs to keep gaining more customers and producing more value for such customers over time. Fortunately, the operational metrics for PayPal look more than healthy.

The company gained 13.8 million net new active accounts last quarter. This is an acceleration versus an increase of 8.7 million in the same quarter during the previous. The number includes 2.9 million net new active accounts added from the acquisitions of Hyperwallet and iZettle.

Source: Investor Relations

The company processed 2.9 billion payment transactions, up 28%. Total payment volume amounted to $164 billion during the quarter, growing by 23% in U.S. dollars and 25% on a currency-neutral basis.

Engagement is also moving in the right direction. PayPal registered 36.9 payment transactions per active account on a trailing 12-month basis, up by 9% year over year.

Source: Investor Relations

PayPal is gaining new accounts at a record speed, while also generating solid volume growth and increasing activity levels among customers. Looking at these indicators, the business fundamentals remain as strong as ever.

Value And Opportunity

The payments revolution is barely getting started, according to data from Mastercard (MA), nearly 85% of all commerce transactions around the world are still being done in cash. Over time, new and more efficient payment methods will continue gaining ground versus paper money, and PayPal is positioned as one of the leading beneficiaries from such a trend.

There will be a lot of competition in the payments industry, but PayPal is building alliances with many of the most powerful tech companies and financial institutions around the world. Management is playing it smartly by choosing to collaborate with bigger players as opposed to aggressively competing against them.

Source: Investor Relations

The market opportunity could be massive over the long term, so it makes sense for PayPal to focus its efforts on securing its position in such a market through partnerships with the most important players in the payments sector.

Valuation is not unreasonable at all. The table below shows the price to earnings growth, price to free cash flow, and price to sales ratios for PayPal versus Visa (V), Mastercard, and Square (SQ). Looking at these metrics, PayPal is attractively priced in comparison to other successful players in the business.

PEG PFCF PS PYPL 1.36 23.1 6.97 V 1.61 30.64 15.11 MA 1.24 45.76 14.84 SQ 2.76 464 11.28

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

The PowerFactors System is a quantitative algorithm available to members in The Data-Driven Investor. This algorithm ranks companies using a combination of four main quantitative factors: Financial quality, valuation, momentum, and relative strength.

Backtested performance is quite strong. The chart divides the market into five buckets based on their PowerFactors ranking, and it compares their historical performance versus the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). The higher the PowerFactors ranking, the higher the returns over time.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

PayPal has a really strong PowerFactors ranking of 97.58, with solid metrics across the four dimensions: quality (93.8), value (87.04), fundamental momentum (73.86), and relative strength (86.45). Based on these numbers, the quantitative indicators are pointing towards further upside potential for PayPal's stock going forward.

Summing up, PayPal remains a remarkably solid business, with attractive growth opportunities in the long-term and trading at very reasonable valuation levels by industry standards. For these reasons, the recent decline in PayPal stock looks like a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

