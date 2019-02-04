Enterprise Products Partners: Takeaways From Q4 Results

On Thursday, January 31, 2019, midstream giant Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) announced its fourth quarter 2018 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared somewhat mixed as the company beat the analyst consensus on its bottom-line earnings results but it failed to meet their expectations of revenue. A closer look at the earnings report reveals that its performance in both the fourth quarter and the full year was incredibly good and it certainly shows the positive growth potential that American midstream companies have.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Enterprise Products Partners' fourth quarter 2018 earnings results:

Enterprise Products Partners brought in total revenues of $9.1823 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents an 8.97% increase over the $8.4266 billion that it brought in during the fourth quarter of 2017.

The company had an operating income of $1.6404 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares quite favorably to the $1.0794 billion that the company had in the prior-year quarter.

Enterprise Products Partners reported average transported volumes of 10.277 million barrels per day. This represents an 8.80% increase over the 9.446 million barrels that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of $1.617 billion during the quarter. This represents a 28.57% increase over the $1.2569 billion that the company had a year ago.

Enterprise Products Partners reported a net income of $1.3052 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a 68.63% increase over the $774.0 million that the company had in the fourth quarter of 2017.

One of the first things that someone reading these highlights is likely to note is that essentially every measure of financial performance improved compared to the prior year quarter. One reason for this is the increase in transported volumes that was noted in the highlights. During the fourth quarter, Enterprise Products Partners transported a record level of both liquids and natural gas as well as produced record levels of propylene.

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

As is the case with all pipeline companies, a sizable percentage of the company's revenues are directly dependent on the quantity of resources that it transports. Therefore, as the volume of resources being transported goes up, so do the company's revenues. All else being equal, this higher level of revenues results in more money migrating its way down to the bottom-line. Hence, we see that the company's profits and cash flow increased.

The biggest reason for this growth in transported volumes is that the nation's upstream producers have been extracting increasing amounts of oil and gas from the ground. As we can see here, the production of both oil and natural gas is higher year-over-year in every major producing basin in the country:

Source: Energy Information Administration

The incremental production needed to be brought to market in order to be sold, which is the basic service being provided by Enterprise Products Partners and other midstream companies. This production growth comes in the face of the recent sharp decline in oil prices, which could be a good sign for the whole industry going forward, although there have also been signs that production growth is slowing. Regardless, it seems likely that this production growth will also benefit many other midstream companies along with Enterprise.

One of the few areas of weakness in the company's operations came from its natural gas liquids fractionation unit. The primary function of this unit is breaking down these liquids into propane, butane, propylene, and ethane, which are sold separately to end users. In the fourth quarter of 2018, this unit had a gross operating margin of $124 million. This is a notable decline over the $152 million that the same unit had in the year-ago quarter. The reason for this was problems that were plaguing the company's Seminole fractionator at the massive Mont Belvieu fractionation plant in Texas. The turnaround of this fractionator cost the company $17 million in the quarter. In addition, this business unit incurred $13 million of operating costs that it did not have in the same quarter of last year. This was partially offset by the fact that Enterprise Products Partners now has nine fractionators operating at Mont Belvieu but only had eight in the fourth quarter of 2017. This additional fractionator generated $15 million of incremental revenue for the company. The presence of this additional fractionator should also have a positive effect on the company's first and second quarter of this year as well and these two quarters should not have the negative impact from the Seminole turnaround. Therefore, we should expect this business unit to return to growth next quarter.

As mentioned earlier, Enterprise Products Partners saw very good performance out of its propylene business. Propylene is a substance that is produced from natural gas liquids in the Mont Belvieu fractionation plant, among many similar places. The chemical has a variety of uses but the most common is as an input into the production of polypropylene, a bulk polymer. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the company's propylene unit had a gross operating margin of $112 million, which represents an enormous 138% increase over the prior-year quarter. The reason for this increase is both an increase in average sales margins as well as a 26% increase in production volumes over the period.

The main reason that many investors purchase units of a company like Enterprise Products Partners is the solid distribution that the firm pays out to its owners. Here, we certainly see a lot to like as Enterprise Products Partners recently declared a $0.435 distribution per unit for the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents the second quarter in a row that the company has increased its distribution. As is always the case, it is critical for us to make sure that the company can actually afford the distributions that it pays out. The most common way to do this is by looking at the company's distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measure that tells us the amount of cash that can theoretically be paid out to the company's unitholders. In the fourth quarter of 2018, Enterprise Products Partners had a distributable cash flow of $1.5 billion excluding proceeds from asset sales and the monetization of derivative instruments. This gives the company a distribution coverage ratio of 1.50 in the quarter. This is actually a pretty reasonable ratio that shows us that the company should be able to cover its distribution yield just fine at a higher level and still have a margin of safety.

In conclusion, this was quite a good quarter for Enterprise Products Partners. The company continues to benefit from rising natural gas and liquids production in the United States and will likely continue to do so as America's energy renaissance continues to play out. This company also contributes to reward unitholders with another distribution increase, which is something that is always nice to see. Overall, Enterprise Products Partners continues to be a great way for investors to play the booming energy sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.