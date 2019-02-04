Apple Outsmarted The Market

During FQ1 that ended December, Apple (AAPL) made a wise move that outsmarted the market. In the midst of a disappointing quarter, the tech giant pulled back on share buybacks during the market sell off leaving the company with a massive cash cushion to load up on shares in 2019. My investment thesis on wearables tied to health should provide a revenue boost in the year to help offset iPhone weakness providing a growth engine for the company and warranting aggressive share buybacks.

Image Source: Apple website

Shrewd Move

Apple headed into the December quarter with the stock at $225 and it traded above $200 following the FQ4'18 report on November 1 when the company pulled the reporting of iPhone units causing the market fear. The stock hit an incredible low of $142 following the FQ1'19 warning on January 2.

In the process, Apple made a shrewd move to reduce share buybacks and allow the net cash balance to grow. Now that the company reset expectations with mixed FQ2 guidance, the company can return to aggressive share buybacks with the stock down at $166.

The key here is that Apple didn't use its massive cash balance to "protect" the stock on the market sell off during the quarter. The company is now better positioned to support the stock on the rally.

Per Apple’s CFO Luca Maestri on the FQ1'19 earnings release:

We returned over $13 billion to our investors during the quarter through dividends and share repurchases. Our net cash balance was $130 billion at the end of the quarter, and we continue to target a net cash neutral position over time.

For the quarter, Apple spent $8.2 billion repurchasing 38 million shares. The average purchase price of $216 wasn't ideal, but at least the company saved cash for the current lower prices.

Apple saw net cash balances dip to $123 billion following FQ4'18 buybacks of $19.4 billion and was at $129 billion following spending $20.0 billion in FQ3'18. Clearly, the company made the wise move to half the quarterly share buybacks.

Source: Apple capital returns

In the process, the company proved that it has substantial cash flows that won't allow the tech giant to reach cash flow neutral outside of even more aggressive share buybacks. To reach the stated goal of net cash neutral, the tech giant would need to repurchase about 16.5% of the outstanding shares at the current market cap of $785 billion. This amount doesn't even factor in the $50+ billion in annual free cash flow generation.

The company has 4.77 billion average shares outstanding in FQ1. Using about $100 billion to repurchase shares during CY19, Apple could reduce the share count by an incredible 600 million shares at the current prices to end with 4.17 billion shares.

Data by YCharts

The company will announce FY19 capital return plans in April so one should expect a catalyst when the company talks up aggressive share buybacks. Last year, Apple announced a new $100 billion share buyback along with a 16% dividend hike.

Earnings Play

The ability to buy shares at a lower price helps cushion the blow of weaker sales. Using the previous $100 billion buyback in CY19 at a price of $215 and Apple only repurchases 465 million shares in the year. In essence, the company will repurchase 29% more shares now with the ability to buy 600 million shares.

Due to the FQ1 warning and the FQ2 guidance, analysts have adjusted down FY19 EPS estimates to $11.45 and FY20 to $12.97.

Data by YCharts

If investors assume 4.30 billion shares at the 465 million shares repurchased using the $215 stock price and the original $13.79 EPS target for FY19, the forecast was for net income of $59 billion. Once throwing out the December quarter due to exception weakness and looking over the CY19 some assumptions can be made that Apple ends up earning a similar EPS with an additional boost of lower shares.

The mistake investors are making is assuming the net income plunges to such a large degree when the issue was basically Greater China and the weak smartphone market in general. The $4.8 billion decline in Greater China revenues could easily rebound when a trade deal is done.

Source: Apple FQ1'19 earnings release

My actual expectation is that growth in Services and Wearables along with a rebound in Greater China gets Apple back to where the company expected to be last quarter in the current year. Remember that other products and services outside of the iPhone grew 19% in the year.

Flat YoY revenue in Greater China would actually place Apple back at the low end of their original guidance of between $89 and $93 billion. Factor in continued growth in Services of 20% (adds $2.18 billion) and Wearables, Home and Accessories of 30% (adds $1.46 billion) and the company will generate another $3.64 billion in additional revenues. All Apple needs is iPhone, Mac and iPad revenues outside of the snap back in Greater China to remain flat for revenues to top $92.5 billion in FQ1'20.

Maybe this assumption is too aggressive in thinking iPhone sales will stabilize at these lower levels, but don't forget that the Watch and AirPods are hot products that were supply constrained in the holiday period. The potential exists for further upside.

The combination of revenues back at original projections plus an additional 3% share buyback via the potential to repurchase another 135 million additional shares should get the company back to original EPS projections faster than the analyst community forecasts now.

Take the $59 billion income level with only 4.16 billion shares outstanding and the stock is back to generating $14.18 in EPS versus the original $13.79 EPS estimates for FY19.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Apple outsmarted the market by pulling back on share buybacks and boosting cash balances into the market panic. The company is now in a better position to boost EPS estimates via repurchasing additional shares at the lower stock prices.

The biggest question is whether Greater China revenues rebound to previous levels along with general smartphone sales, but a lot of potential exists to reclaim the original estimates. The market has extrapolated too far on iPhone weakness due to Apple cutting reporting units.

The company appears to have outsmarted the market and one should expect the stock to rally as EPS estimates rebound throughout the year.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.