Citizens Financial Group: A 6.35% Fixed-To-Floating Yielder IPO
About: Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)
by: Arbitrage Trader
Summary
Overview of Citizens Financial Group's new preferred stock - CFG-D.
Brief look at the company.
Comparison with all the preferred stocks issued by the bank.
Where in the context of all Fixed-to-Floating securities does CFG-D stand?
Introduction
In this article, we want to shed light on a new Preferred Stock issued by Citizens Financial Group (CFG).
Our main goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining