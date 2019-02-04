IPO Analysis | Financials 

Citizens Financial Group: A 6.35% Fixed-To-Floating Yielder IPO

Summary

Overview of Citizens Financial Group's new preferred stock - CFG-D.

Brief look at the company.

Comparison with all the preferred stocks issued by the bank.

Where in the context of all Fixed-to-Floating securities does CFG-D stand?

Introduction

In this article, we want to shed light on a new Preferred Stock issued by Citizens Financial Group (CFG).

Our main goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining